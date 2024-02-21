Arby's Just Brought Back Brown Sugar Bacon With 3 Limited-Edition Sandwiches

Arby's is perhaps best known for its famous slow-roasted beef and ever-popular curly fries. But thanks to a lineup of limited-edition sandwiches that just hit menus, bacon is finally getting its time to shine at the chain.

Arby's just brought back its popular Brown Sugar Bacon, a sweet and savory sandwich addition that first debuted in 2015. The chain has brought it back several times in the years since then, each time serving it on a varying assortment of sandwiches.

With this latest launch, Arby's customers have three different Brown Sugar Bacon sandwiches to choose from: a Brown Sugar Bacon BLT, a Roast Beef & Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich, and a Turkey & Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich.

"Bacon makes everything better, especially when combined with brown sugar to give it an extra sweetness that perfectly balances the salty and savory flavors," Ellen Rose, Arby's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Arby's Brown Sugar Bacon menu items were fan favorites in the past, so we knew we wanted to bring back these three legendary sandwiches."

The Brown Sugar Bacon BLT comes with regular bacon, Brown Sugar Bacon, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on a toasted King's Hawaiian bun that "enhances the bacon's unique sweetness," according to a press release.

The Roast Beef & Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich features thinly sliced oven-roasted beef, melted Swiss cheese, Brown Sugar Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a creamy Dijon spread on a King's Hawaiian bun. The Turkey & Brown Sugar Bacon is identical aside from swapping out the roast beef for thinly sliced roast turkey.

Prices for the Brown Sugar BLT will start at $6.49, while prices for the other two sandwiches will start at $6.69. As always, the actual cost could vary by location. Anyone interested in sampling these sandwiches shouldn't wait too long before heading over to their local Arby's, since they'll only be available for a limited time.

The return of the Brown Sugar Bacon is only the latest exciting launch at Arby's lately. The chain recently brought back its seasonal King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, Crispy Fish Sandwich, and Fish 'N Cheddar Sandwich, giving customers more meat-free fast-food options just in time for Lent.

Arby's also recently brought back its 2 for $6 Mix 'N Match deal at restaurants nationwide for a limited time. The deal allows customers to choose two sandwiches from the following options: Crispy Fish, Fish 'N Cheddar, and Classic Roast Beef.