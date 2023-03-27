Arby's Introduces 2 New "Sweet Heat" Sandwiches & Loaded Fries

Arby's is known for having the meats, but it is also no stranger to creating buzzworthy menu items meant to test customers' threshold for spice. Just consider the Diablo Dare Challenge from 2022 that gave customers the opportunity to sample its hottest sandwiches ever, as well as the slightly toned-down Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich it debuted that same year. Now, Arby's is infusing its menu with a fresh dose of spice as it launches a brand-new "Sweet Heat" line already popping up at restaurants across the country.

Arby's new King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Chicken Sandwich, King's Hawaiian Sweet Heat Beef 'n Brisket Sandwich, and Loaded Fries may not seem too similar at face value, but they all have at least one thing in common: a sweet & spicy sauce. Before any heat-weary customers write off the new options, the spice levels in the sauce don't seem to be too extreme. True to its name, Arby's says the sauce is "a little sweet and has a little heat" in the online descriptions of each new menu item.

The Sweet Heat Beef 'n Brisket Sandwich consists of 13-hour smoked brisket, thinly sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, sweet garlic and dill pickles, and the sweet & spicy sauce. The chicken version swaps a crispy chicken fillet for the beef and brisket and adds on lettuce and tomato, but all the other toppings are unchanged. Both sandwiches are served on a toasted bun from King's Hawaiian, a bakery company that specializes in the Hawaiian sweet bread that makes several appearances throughout the Arby's menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Meanwhile, the Loaded Fries feature a warm cheddar cheese sauce, diced chicken nuggets, chopped bacon, and that same sweet & spicy sauce all atop a bed of crinkled fries.

All three new items are listed in the limited-time section of Arby's menu, so any customers interested in the Sweet Heat line shouldn't wait too long before giving them a try. In the meantime, Arby's fans can find the items at participating restaurants across the United States while supplies last.

While prices may vary depending on the location, one Arby's restaurant in New Jersey listed the beef and brisket sandwich for a price of $7.79, the chicken sandwich for a price of $6.79, and the loaded fries for a price of $5.29. Customers can also order both sandwiches as part of a meal with a side and drink. At the New Jersey location, the chicken sandwich meal was listed for a price of $12.19, while the beef and brisket sandwich meal was listed for a price of $13.19.

These only represent three of the limited-time items Arby's customers currently have the opportunity to get their hands on. Other temporary offerings that are available now include the new Market Fresh Blueberry Lemonade, Orange Cream Shake, seasonal Crispy Fish Sandwich, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, and the Steakhouse Garlic Ribeye Sandwich that debuted in January and received an overall positive review in our own taste test.

On the other hand, the White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese and Loaded Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac 'N Cheese are currently no longer available after a limited-time run on the Arby's menu that began in December.