5 Best Morning Exercises To Lose Back Fat in 30 Days

Losing back fat is a common goal for many Americans. But like any health and fitness goal, there’s no magical or one-size-fits-all solution. Fortunately, ETNT is here to help. The path to a toned, stronger back starts in the gym and involves building lean muscle, increasing your daily calorie burn, and working on improving your posture.

While there’s no way to “spot reduce” fat in one specific area, incorporating targeted exercises into a regular fitness routine can strengthen and sculpt the muscles in your upper and lower back, giving you a leaner, more defined appearance as you drop pounds all over.

That said, you may be wondering when the best time of day is to exercise for weight loss. According to a 2020 review, exercising first thing in the morning can rev up your metabolism for the day ahead, boost energy levels, and help you stay consistent before life’s distractions get in the way.

The exercises below, shared with us by Stephen Sheehan, CPT, a certified personal trainer at BarBend, are designed to target the muscles in your back while also engaging other large muscle groups to maximize calorie burn.

“These exercises alone won’t spot-reduce back fat, but they’ll help you build lean muscle, improve posture, and increase your daily calorie burn, which are all key for fat loss,” Sheehan explains.

5 Morning Exercises to Lose Back Fat in 30 Days

Jumping Jacks

“Jumping jacks get your heart rate up fast and are a good way to kickstart fat burning first thing in the morning,” Sheehan says. “They target the full body, but the shoulder and upper back engagement helps wake up those muscles.”

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet together and arms at your sides. Jump your feet out to shoulder-width or wider while raising your arms overhead. Jump back to the starting position. Repeat continuously for the set time.

Sets & Time: 3 sets of 30 to 60-second rounds. Rest for one minute between sets.

Tip: Land softly with your knees slightly bent to protect your joints.

Bent-Over Arm Circles

This move isolates the muscles in the rear shoulders, rhomboids, and upper back, and can help improve posture by strengthening the often-neglected muscles that counteract forward shoulder rounding.

“Start by standing with your knees slightly bent and hinging at your hips, and then extend your arms out to the sides. Start doing small controlled circles forward and backward,” Sheehan says. “This targets the rear delts and upper back, especially useful if you’re not lifting weights.”

How to do it:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hinge forward at the hips until your torso is about 45 degrees to the floor. Extend your arms straight out to the sides. Make small circles forward for the set time, then reverse the direction.

Sets & Time: 3 sets of 20 seconds each direction. Rest for one minute between sets.

Tip: Keep your movements controlled and avoid swinging your arms.

Bird Dogs

Bird-dogs are excellent for core stability and spinal alignment. “From an all-fours position, extend your opposite arm and leg, hold for a second, then switch sides,” Sheehan instructs. “Bird-dogs are low-impact and build strength and stability in your upper and lower back.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Start on all fours with your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Extend your right arm forward and left leg back until both are parallel to the floor. Hold for 1 to 2 seconds while keeping your hips level. Return to the starting position and switch sides.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 10 reps per side. Rest for one minute between sets.

Tip: Keep your gaze down and neck neutral to avoid strain.

Superman Lifts

Superman lifts target the entire posterior chain, from your shoulders down to your glutes. Strengthening these muscles can also help support your spine and prevent lower back pain.

How to do it:

Lie face down with your arms extended in front of you and legs straight. Simultaneously lift your arms, chest, and legs a few inches off the floor. Hold for 1 to 2 seconds while squeezing your glutes and shoulder blades. Lower back down with control.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 15 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

Tip: Avoid jerking your body and use slow, controlled movements for maximum benefit.

Plank to Down Dog

This combination exercise blends the core and shoulder engagement of a plank with the upper back stretch and mobility benefits of down dog for a solid back exercise.

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Press through your hands and shift your hips up and back into a down dog position. Hold for 1 to 2 seconds, focusing on the stretch through your shoulders and back. Shift your weight forward and return to the plank position.

Sets & Reps: 3 sets of 10 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.

Tip: Move with your breath by inhaling in plank and exhaling as you push into down dog.

