Are Veggie Straws Healthy? What a Dietitian Wants You To Know

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Veggie Straws have become a popular go-to snack for people looking for a healthier alternative to traditional potato chips. Marketed as a nutritious option, these colorful, crunchy straws made from potato starch and various vegetable powders seem like the perfect solution for healthy snacking. However, are Veggie Straws truly as healthy as they seem?

While they may seem like a step up from regular potato chips, they may not be all they're cracked up to be. Despite their veggie-derived colors and appealing marketing, Veggie Straws are highly processed, with added salt and oil that may negate some perceived health benefits. Read on to learn about the pros and cons of Veggie Straws, plus recommendations for healthier chips to enjoy.

What Are Veggie Straws

Veggie Straws are a snack made from a blend of potato starch and flour, vegetable oil, vegetable powders (like spinach powder, beetroot powder, and tomato paste), and seasonings. They're shaped like straws or sticks, with the colors corresponding to the different vegetables used in their production.

There are several different varieties of Veggie Straws, including:

Sea Salt

Zesty Ranch

Screamin' Hot

BBQ

Cheddar Cheese

Sour Cream & Onion

Cinnamon Apple

Nutritional Content

Nutrition (per 1 oz [38 straws] serving):

Calories: 130

Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 220 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: <1 g

The first three ingredients in Veggie Straws are potato starch, potato flour, and vegetable oil. This is similar to the ingredients of traditional potato chips, which list potatoes, vegetable oil, and salt as the only three ingredients. Veggie Straws contain additional ingredients like spinach powder, tomato paste, and cane sugar.

Veggie Straws are often marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional potato chips, as they tend to be lower in calories and fat per serving. However, many varieties contain more sodium per serving than Lay's Classic Potato Chips, and they also contain less fiber than traditional potato chips.

25 Unhealthiest Chips on the Planet

Health Benefits

Gluten-Free

One of the main advantages of Veggie Straws is that they are gluten-free, making them a suitable snack choice for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities. This allows more people to enjoy a crunchy, savory snack without worrying about negative reactions related to eating gluten.

Less Fat Than Traditional Potato Chips

Veggie Straws contain about 30% less fat than traditional potato chips, which can benefit people who want to reduce their fat intake. Plus, of the 7 grams of fat in each one-ounce serving, only 1 gram is saturated fat. This makes them a better heart health choice, as saturated fat can raise your LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and increase your risk of developing heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends getting no more than 13 grams of saturated fat daily.

No Artificial Flavors or Preservatives

Veggie Straws are free from artificial flavors and preservatives, making them a good choice for people wanting to avoid these additives.

Health Drawbacks

Higher in Sodium Than Traditional Potato Chips

In many cases, Veggie Straws contain more sodium than traditional potato chips. For example, a one-ounce serving of Sea Salt Veggie Straws contains 220 milligrams of sodium, while Sour Cream & Onion Veggie Straws contain 370 milligrams of sodium per one-ounce serving. Compare that to Lay's Classic Potato Chips, which contain 210 milligrams of sodium per one-ounce serving. Keep in mind that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends getting no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium daily. In the case of Sour Cream & Onion Veggie Straws, they contain 16% of the daily recommended limit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What's the big deal with getting too much sodium? Sodium attracts water. When you eat a lot of sodium, it pulls water into the bloodstream, which can raise your blood pressure. This is known as hypertension, and it causes your heart to work too hard. The force of the blood can damage arteries and organs and, over time, can increase your risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease.

Low in Fiber

Veggie Straws contain no fiber, while traditional potato chips contain about 2 grams of fiber per one-ounce serving. While 2 grams of fiber isn't much, any fiber you eat contributes to satiety. Since traditional potato chips contain more fiber than Veggie Straws, traditional potato chips may keep you satisfied for longer than an equivalent serving of Veggie Straws.

15 Best High-Fiber Recipes for Weight Loss

Low in Protein

Veggie Straws are also low in protein. Protein is another nutrient that promotes satiety. If you eat a serving of veggie straws on their own, they're unlikely to keep you satisfied for long because they contain very little protein.

10 Best High-Protein Chips, According to a Dietitian

Easy to Over-Eat

Like traditional potato chips, Veggie Straws have a high salt and fat content that makes them hyper-palatable. These types of foods can bypass your fullness mechanisms, leading to overeating. Given that they're hyper-palatable and low in satiating nutrients like fiber and protein, they're a snack that is easy to over-eat, which may lead to weight gain over time.

Are Veggie Straws Healthy?

Overall, while Veggie Straws can be a tempting choice for people looking for healthier snacks, their drawbacks outweigh their potential benefits, and they're virtually identical to traditional potato chips from a nutrition perspective. They're high in sodium and low in protein and fiber, making them hyper-palatable and easy to overeat.

For a more balanced and satisfying snack, consider pairing Veggie Straws with a nutrient-rich dip like hummus, which adds protein and fiber to keep you fuller for longer. However, we wouldn't recommend Veggie Straws as a regular snack, as they don't provide many nutrients. Instead, choose whole-grain crackers, raw veggies, air-popped popcorn, or healthier chips, such as protein chips or lentil chips.