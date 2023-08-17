16 Healthy Store-Bought Crackers, According to Dietitians
Crackers can seem so innocent. You crumble them into soup, nibble on them with ginger ale when you're sick, or top 'em with cheese when sipping a little vino. But when it comes to wholesome ingredients and reasonable nutritional information, healthy crackers can seem nowhere in sight.
That's because many store-bought crackers are made with refined grains, lack fiber, and are high in sodium. But that shouldn't deter you from including these snacks in your diet.
"Crackers can be a great way to get a serving of whole grains into the diet," says Jenna Appel, MS, RD, LDN, CPT, a registered dietitian and owner of Appel Nutrition.
Plus, crackers can be a part of a healthy diet by encouraging you to eat other healthy foods such as toppings like peanut butter, cheese, olives, smoked salmon, and hummus. Of course, with most nutrition advice, moderation is key: "Be mindful of your cracker toppings as what you consume with your crackers can lead to excess calorie, fat, or sodium consumption," says Appel.
We know that finding healthy crackers in the snack aisle can be hit or miss, which is why we asked dietitians for their advice on how they pick the healthiest crackers.
How to choose healthy crackers.
When buying crackers, there are a few things you need to consider to ensure you're buying the best.
- Make sure "whole grain" is the first ingredient: "You want to make sure that they are 100% whole grain crackers. The first ingredient should be 100% whole grain flour," says registered dietitian Amanda A. Kostro Miller, RD, LDN.
- Look for crackers with at least 3 grams of fiber. "Another thing to strive for in a healthy cracker is fiber. Look on the nutrition label of your crackers. Strive to search for crackers that have the most fiber compared to other brands. Some of the crackers in the grocery store may only have 3 grams per serving," Kostro Miller says. Not all of the crackers on our list meet this fiber goal, but it is a good standard to aim for.
- Beware of high sodium levels. "When possible, try to choose crackers that have less sodium, because controlling your sodium intake is important for everyone," Kostro Miller says.
- There should be little or no added sugar. Most Americans are already consuming a high-sugar diet. You want to make sure that savory crackers aren't tacking on to your daily limit of added sugar. "A little added honey is alright, but it's usually best to avoid high fructose corn syrup or crackers with more than one type of sugar. If you're looking for a healthy cracker choice, keep the added sugar in check: no more than 1-2 grams of sugar per serving is best," says dietitian Caitlin Self, MS, CNS, LDN.
The 16 healthiest store-bought crackers you can buy.
This list of healthy crackers will help you decipher which of the biggest players to choose from when you're at your grocery store.
1. Best Pita Cracker: Simple Mills Veggie Pita Crackers
Sometimes pita crackers are exactly what you need in your meal or as a snack, so when you're looking for this specific flavor, try Simple Mills. "With a classic pita taste, these dippable, crunchy-like-a-pita-chip crackers feature veggies as the #1 ingredient for 1/3 serving of vegetables per serving," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN. She suggests trying either the Himalayan Salt or Mediterranean Herb flavors.
2. Best High-Fiber: Flackers Flax Seed Crackers
Flax seeds offer many health benefits and "can provide healthy omega-3 fatty acids and plant lignans," says Manaker. To get this seed, plus other healthy ingredients, try the flax seed crackers from Flackers.
"These flax seed crackers are made with wholesome ingredients and are totally plant-based, keto-friendly, and gluten-free," says Manaker. "Packed with a whopping 9 grams of fiber per serving, these crackers can help people meet their nutritional needs."
3. Best Sea Salt: Milton's Craft Bakers Gluten Free Crackers
If you're not in the mood for a strong flavor and just want a simple sea salt cracker, Milton's Gluten-Free Crackers are a tasty and healthy choice.
"Certified Gluten Free and Non-GMO Project Verified, Milton's Craft Bakers Gluten Free Crackers are irresistibly crunchy and made with high-quality ingredients like gluten-free grains and seeds, making them a fantastic choice for dipping, sharing, or snacking on right out of the bag," says Manaker.
4. Best Environmentally Friendly: Patagonia Provisions Organic Vegan Cheddar Cheeze Crackers
For environmentally conscious consumers, these Patagonia Provisions crackers are the ideal choice. "Made with organic and regeneratively grown wheat, these planet-friendly crackers are certified Organic, non-GMO, and are made with no added sugar," says Manaker. "They are also stone milled to retain the wheat germ and bran, allowing for more antioxidants than refined crackers."
5. Best Flavor: Maine Crisp Co Olive and Za'atar Crackers
At times, cheese paired with a plain cracker can satisfy your cravings just fine. But when you're craving a stronger flavor profile to pair with your favorite cheese or hummus, the Olive & Za'atar crackers from Maine Crisp can be a great choice.
"Organic buckwheat crackers enhanced with olive and za'atar are a wholesome cracker choice that pairs well with cheeses and other toppings," says Manaker. "These crackers are made with quality ingredients like sesame seeds, almonds, and of course, buckwheat. Gluten-free and sustainably sourced, these crackers are a real winner."
6. Best Seeded: Mary's Gone Crackers Super Seed Classic
For a crispbread-like texture in cracker form, Mary's Gone Crackers are a classic. You'll almost always see Mary's Gone Crackers on lists of the healthiest crackers because they taste great, are made with simple ingredients, and check a lot of dietary boxes: gluten-free, organic, vegan, and non-GMO. Dietitian Rachel Fine, MS, RD, CSSD, CDN, owner of To The Pointe Nutrition says these crackers "are another favorite high-fiber option with a mix of fibrous grains and seeds."
7. Best for Weight Loss: GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread, Oat Bran
When registered dietitian Brocha Soloff, BS, RD, CDN of iHeartHealth is looking for healthy crackers, she looks for the least ingredients, lowest net carb, and highest fiber: a triple threat for weight loss. Her favorite cracker for health and weight management is this one from the Norwegian crispbread company, GG's. Snack on two of these crispbreads and you'll get a third of your daily value of fiber in! This Scandinavian snack packs in zero sodium and just two nutrient-dense ingredients—wheat bran and oat bran—for a truly wholesome eat. "Crackers can and should be part of a healthy diet. In fact, they're [much] better than most bread for weight management," Soloff says.
8. Best High-Protein: Sun Snack High-Protein Crackers Oregano
Most crackers are on the lower end when it comes to protein, making it harder to reach your protein goals when you're snacking on them in-between meals. However, the Sun Snack High-Protein Crackers—offered in Oregano or Black Cumin—give you 8 grams of protein per serving, making them the best high-protein cracker options to choose.
9. Best Gluten-Free: CrunchMaster Multi-Grain Sea Salt
This pick packs in a whole lot of crunch and wholesome ingredients. It's baked with brown rice flour, oat fiber, sesame seeds, quinoa, millet, and flaxseed. And if you're looking for a cracker to munch on instead of chips, Crunchmaster makes a great option. "If you're looking to do some snacking for the purpose of snacking, [Crunchmaster's Multi-grain Crackers] are great options because they're low calorie so you can eat more of them. Plus the texture is so crisp it feels satisfying to chomp down on these!" says Lindsey Herr, RDN, LDN, of Your Dietitian Friend.
10. Best Low-Carb, Keto: Fat Snax! Almond Flour Classic Crackers
If you're on a low-carb or keto diet, these almond flour-based crackers are your best bet with just 3 grams of net carbs per serving. They're low in sodium and get their protein punch from almonds and egg whites and extra fiber from flaxseeds.
11. Best Made-with-Veggies: Real Food From The Ground Up Cauliflower Crackers
These healthy crackers are baked with cauliflower flour, lentil flour, and a veggie blend. One serving packs in 10 percent of your daily value of vitamins A, E, B6, B1 D, and C.
12. Best Paleo Cracker: Simple Mills Rosemary & Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers
The first ingredient in this gluten-free box is a nut and seed flour blend concocted with almonds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds—so you know a big chunk of the eight grams of fat in each serving comes from heart-healthy omega-3s and vitamin E. "Simple Mills crackers are a great option for those with allergies as they are made with almond flour, rather than wheat flour," says Fine.
13. Best High-Fiber Cracker: Wasa Crispbread Fiber
"These crackers are low in calories and pack in a good amount of dietary fiber to keep you feeling full. Due to the size and shape of these crackers, you can use them as an alternative to bread giving you a satisfying crunch!" says Appel. The wheat germ, bran, and whole-grain rye in these crackers really amp up the fiber content here, while the sesame seeds add in healthy fat. While Wasa is our favorite high-fiber cracker, it can also be used for weight loss. Soloff also recommends Wasa for clients who don't like the graininess of GG's.
14. Best for Kids: Annie's Organic White Cheddar Bunnies
It can be a challenge to get your kids to eat snacks that aren't ultra-processed or doused in sugar, but Annie's products can be a great solution. Their White Cheddar Bunnies may not have as much fiber or protein as you'd always want in a children's snack, but the lack of added sugars is a huge benefit—and they taste amazing!
15. Best Gourmet: Rustic Bakery Handmade Sourdough Flatbread
Although it doesn't meet our fiber requirements, Rustic Bakery is a dietitian-approved cracker when you're whipping up a fancy cheese plate. "Hands down the best store-bought crackers are from Rustic Bakery. The sourdough option is my favorite because the baking involves fermentation, which attracts yeast and bacteria. These live organisms digest the complex starches in the dough. The length of time that the dough ferments is directly related to the break-down of gluten in a process called hydrolysis," says Laura Lagano, MD, RDN, CDN, integrative & functional nutritionist with an in-person & virtual private practice. Lagano notes that fermented crackers like this can be helpful for people who are sensitive to gluten, but they're still not best for individuals with Celiac disease.
16. Best Classic: Triscuit Original Crackers
You can't beat the purity of this recipe: whole wheat, oil, and salt. Period. It's what led to many dietitians recommending Triscuit as one of the healthiest crackers you can buy. "I recommend Triscuit crackers because they offer lots of different bold flavors," says Kostro Miller. "Even their flavored crackers like the cracked pepper and olive oil only has 140 milligrams of sodium per serving. Their other flavors as well are very satisfying, and whole-grain wheat tends to be the first ingredient!"
The worst crackers for your health.
Most of the crackers that didn't meet our healthy cracker criteria fell on the worst list because they're made with refined grains, lack fiber, are high in sodium, or contain added sugars.
1. Worst: Nabisco Wheat Thins Original
Wheat Thins contain a decent fiber and protein content, but the five grams of sugar per serving is simply unnecessary.
2. Worst: Carr's Table Water Crackers
White crackers don't have much nutritional value, it's true, but plain crackers are a lifesaver for when you're sick or just want something to pair a slice of Swiss with.
3. Worst: Keebler Club Crackers, Original
Definitely plain, but not so great. These Keebler Club Crackers pack in sugar and salt without any fiber or protein.
4. Worst: Ritz Bits, Cheese
Soiled with sugar and partially hydrogenated cottonseed oil—you can definitely find a better cracker to nosh on.
5. Worst: Cheez-It Original
Cheez-Its' lack of fiber won't prevent your hunger from soaring minutes after you nosh on these savory bits.
6. Worst: Keebler Club Crackers, Multigrain
While it's marketed as a plain, multi-grain cracker, you'll find more sugar than fiber in this deceitful pick.
