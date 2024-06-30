5 Best Arm Workouts for Women After 50

There are many changes that occur to a woman's body after the age of 50. One of them happens to be flabby arms, otherwise known as "bingo" or "turkey" wings. It's very frustrating, and the best thing to do is to be prepared with the right arm workouts for women after turning 50.

Training your upper body goes beyond aesthetics. It's crucial as you grow older to stay in shape for the sake of your physical independence. This means being able to grab things stored in high cabinets, lifting up your grandchildren, carrying grocery bags from the store to your car, and even lifting packages from your front porch into your home. Functional training for your upper body is a key component of living your everyday life with ease.

"There's no doubt that exercise is the 'cheat code to life.' As you age, it is crucial to continue training all areas of your body, including your upper body, and particularly your arms," explains Rachel Pieroni, CPT, CNC, master trainer for Pure Barre. "Exercise can help prevent and help manage many chronic diseases, and also help decrease the aging effects resulting in joint pain and decreases in both balance and bone density that seem to correlate with age."

With Pieroni's experience working closely with individuals in their 50s, she put together five of her best arm workouts for women after 50. All you need is a set of dumbbells, and you're ready to get started!

Perform the below as tri-sets or in a circuit style.

Workout #1: Bicep Curls, Renegade Rows, and Lat Pullovers

1. Bicep Curls

With a dumbbell in each hand, stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Your arms should be at your sides, palms facing forward. Bend the elbows as you curl the weights up toward your shoulders. When you're at the top, gradually lower the weights to the start position.

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

2. Renegade Rows

With a dumbbell in each hand, lower yourself to the ground as you assume a straight-arm plank. Move your feet just outside hip-width. Row the dumbbell in your right hand up toward the outside of your hip. Then, lower it to the ground and repeat on the other side as you continue to alternate for 10 to 12 reps per side.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"It is important to note that this particular exercise also works the core, making it anti-rotational, meaning you want to avoid rocking or twisting side to side," Pieroni says. "For a less intense version, you may come down to both knees in a tabletop position."

3. Lat Pullovers

Grab a heavier dumbbell and lie flat on the ground or a workout bench. (You can also do this exercise by holding a dumbbell in each hand.) Place your feet firmly on the ground. Lift the weight straight toward the sky using a diamond grip. Use your back to lower the weight behind your head toward the ground. Then, press through the lats to bring the weight back toward the sky.

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

Workout #2: Shoulder Press, Front Raises, and Shoulder Taps

1. Shoulder Press

Grab two dumbbells, and you can stand or sit. Assume a goal post position as you bring the weights to shoulder height with your palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead. When your arms are extended, lower the weights to the goal post position.

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

2. Front Raises

Hold two lightweight dumbbells, stand tall, and place your feet hip-width apart. Keep your arms lengthened in front of your thighs. Lift the weights to shoulder height. Once you're at the top, gradually lower them to the start position.

Complete 12 reps.

3. Shoulder Taps

Assume a high plank with your body forming a straight line. Your hands should be directly under your shoulders and your feet a bit wider than hip-width. Tap your right hand to your left shoulder, return it to the ground, and repeat on the other side.

Alternate sides for 10 to 12 reps per side.

Workout #3: Chest Press, Overhead Triceps Extensions, and Pushups

1. Chest Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward. Lie flat on your back or a workout bench. Press the weights over your chest. Once you're at the top, use control to lower the weights back toward your chest.

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

2. Overhead Tricep Extension

Hold the head of a dumbbell with both hands, stand tall, and place your feet hip-width apart. Bring the dumbbell overhead. Bend your elbows to lower the dumbbell to the back of your head. Keep your elbows close to your head. When you're at the bottom of the movement, slowly raise the weight back overhead.

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

3. Pushups

Assume a high plank with your body forming a straight line and your hands under your shoulders. You can also perform pushups on your knees. Activate your core and bend both elbows to lower your chest toward the ground. Once you lower, press the floor away from your chest to return to a high plank.

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

Workout #4: Arnold Press, Upright Rows, and Lateral Raises

1. Arnold Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand and assume a standing or seated position. "Start by bringing the weights in front of you, with [your] elbows bent tight to the ribcage and [your] palms facing the front of your shoulders," instructs Pieroni. "As you press [the] weights overhead, [your] wrists will rotate out and forward. Once [your] arms extend straight overhead, in-line with the shoulders, slowly start to reverse the movement back down to the starting position."

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

2. Upright Rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Have both arms extended down in front of your thighs with your palms facing your body. "Begin to lift the dumbbells upward, pulling through the elbows, keeping the weights close to your body," Pieroni says. "Once you reach the top, slowly return the weights straight back down to the starting position."

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

3. Lateral Raises

Hold a lightweight dumbbell in each hand, arms at your sides, palms facing your body. Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Raise both arms out to the sides until you reach shoulder height. Then, slowly lower them to the start position.

Perform 12 reps.

Workout #5: Gorilla Rows, Bent-over Flys, and Tricep Kickbacks

1. Gorilla Rows

Place a set of dumbbells or kettlebells in front of you on the floor. "Take your feet out wider than your hips, with [your] toes facing forward," Pieroni instructs. "Slightly bend your knees and hinge forward with a flat back parallel to the floor. Grab one weight with your right arm to row it up and back, then slowly lower it back down to the floor. Release and switch sides. The goal is to keep your back flat, while maintaining a strong core."

Perform 10 to 12 reps as you alternate sides.

2. Bent-over Flys

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hinge forward just a bit, maintaining a straight back. Extend your arms toward the floor with your elbows slightly bent. Start with the weights touching, then raise your arms up and out to the sides. Then, lower your arms to the start position.

Perform 10 to 12 reps.

3. Tricep Kickbacks

Hold a dumbbell in each hand. Stand with your feet hip-distance apart. "Hinge forward slightly, keeping a flat back," Pieroni explains. "Reach both arms straight down, parallel to one another, then draw elbows back by the ribcage at a 90-degree bend, with palms facing in. Begin by extending the arms straight back, above the hip-line. Once arms are fully extended, slowly bend the arms back to 90 by the sides."

Perform 10 to 12 reps.