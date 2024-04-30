5 Best Free-Weight Workouts To Melt Underarm Fat

Toning the underarm area can be a common fitness goal for many of my clients. While spot reduction isn't possible, incorporating targeted strength training exercises can help tone and sculpt the muscles in this area, leading to a more defined appearance. Utilizing free weights in your workout routine can provide resistance and challenge the muscles effectively. That's why I've compiled five of my best-recommended free-weight workouts to help melt underarm fat.

Incorporate these workouts into your exercise routine to target and tone the underarm area, helping to reduce fat and achieve a more sculpted appearance in the arms. Remember to perform each exercise with proper form and technique to maximize results and minimize the risk of injury. Adjust the sets, reps, and weights according to your fitness level and goals, and gradually increase the intensity as you progress. With consistency and dedication, you'll be on your way to achieving your desired arm shape and overall fitness goals.

If you're looking to upgrade your routine with some of the best free-weight workouts for underarm fat, continue reading to learn about my top picks.

Workout #1: Shoulder Press Variations

The dumbbell shoulder press primarily targets the deltoid muscles of the shoulders, but it also engages the triceps and upper chest muscles. Strengthening these muscles can help to improve overall shoulder stability and enhance the appearance of the underarm area.

1. Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Presses

Sit on a bench with back support, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height with palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended but not locked out. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height to complete one rep.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps.

2. Arnold Press

Start with the dumbbells held at shoulder height, palms facing toward you. Press the dumbbells overhead while rotating your palms to face forward at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position while rotating your palms back toward you.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps.

3. Single-arm Dumbbell Presses

Hold a dumbbell in one hand at shoulder height. Press the dumbbell overhead until your arm is fully extended, keeping your core engaged for stability. Slowly lower the dumbbell back to shoulder height to complete one rep. Repeat on the opposite arm.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps on each arm.

Workout #2: Dumbbell Row Variations

Bent-over dumbbell rows target the muscles of the upper back, including the rhomboids, trapezius, and rear deltoids. Strengthening these muscles helps to improve posture and reduce the appearance of underarm fat by creating a more defined back and shoulder area.

1. Bent-over Two-arm Dumbbell Rows

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your body. Hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and chest lifted, and allow the dumbbells to hang toward the ground. Pull the dumbbells toward your lower ribcage, leading with your elbows and squeezing your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position to complete one rep.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps.

2. Single-arm Dumbbell Rows

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in one hand with your palm facing your body. Hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and chest lifted, and allow the dumbbell to hang toward the ground. Pull the dumbbell toward your lower ribcage, leading with your elbow and squeezing your shoulder blade towards your spine at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position to complete one rep. Repeat on the opposite side.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps on each arm.

3. Renegade Rows

Start in a plank position with a dumbbell in each hand, wrists directly under your shoulders, and feet hip-width apart. Keeping your core engaged and hips stable, row one dumbbell toward your hip while balancing on the opposite arm. Lower the dumbbell back down to the ground with control, then repeat on the opposite side.

Aim for three sets of eight to 12 reps on each arm, focusing on maintaining stability and avoiding rotation.

Workout #3: Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Dumbbell lateral raises primarily target the lateral deltoid muscles of the shoulders, helping to create definition and shape in the upper arm area. Strengthening these muscles can contribute to a more toned and sculpted appearance in the underarm region.

1. Standing Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand by your sides with palms facing your body. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, raise the dumbbells out to the sides until they reach shoulder height. Pause briefly at the top of the movement, then lower the dumbbells to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Sit on a bench with back support, holding a dumbbell in each hand by your sides with palms facing your body. Keeping a slight bend in your elbows, raise the dumbbells out to the sides until they reach shoulder height. Pause briefly at the top of the movement, then lower the dumbbells to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3. Bent-over Dumbbell Reverse Flyes

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing your body. Hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and chest lifted, and allow the dumbbells to hang toward the ground. Raise the dumbbells out to the sides in a wide arc motion until they reach shoulder height. Pause briefly at the top of the movement, then lower the dumbbells to the starting position with control.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Workout #4: Triceps Dumbbell Kickbacks

Triceps dumbbell kickbacks target the triceps muscles located on the back of the upper arm, helping to tone and tighten this area. Strengthening the triceps can create a more defined appearance in the underarm region.

1. Bent-over Tricep Kickbacks

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in one hand with your palm facing your body. Plant the opposite hand and knee on a workout bench. Extend your arm straight back behind you, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbell to the starting position to complete one rep.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps on each side.

2. Seated Tricep Dumbbell Kickbacks

Sit on a bench with back support, holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing your body. Keep your elbows close to your sides and extend your arms straight back behind you, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position to complete one rep.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3. Standing Triceps Dumbbell Kickbacks

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand with palms facing your body. Keep your elbows close to your sides and extend your arms straight back behind you, squeezing your triceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the dumbbells to the starting position to complete one rep.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Workout #5: Dumbbell Bicep Curls

This classic arm exercise fires up your biceps while engaging the muscles in your shoulders and forearms. Strengthening these muscles helps create a balanced and toned appearance in the arms, complementing the efforts to reduce underarm fat.

1. Standing Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length by your sides with palms facing your body. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders, contracting your biceps at the top of the movement. Lower the dumbbells to the starting position in a controlled manner.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. Seated Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Sit on a bench with back support, holding a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length by your sides with palms facing your body. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders, contracting your biceps at the top of the movement. In a controlled manner, lower the dumbbells back down to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3. Alternating Dumbbell Hammer Curls

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length by your sides with palms facing your body. Keeping your elbows close to your sides, curl one dumbbell toward your shoulder while keeping the other arm extended. Lower the dumbbell back down to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 reps on each arm.