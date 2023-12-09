A 5-Move Workout to Help You Build Total-Body Strength at Home

In the fast-paced world we live in, finding time to hit the gym can be a challenge for my clients. However, building up your strength doesn't require fancy equipment or a gym membership. With a simple yet effective five-move workout routine, you can enhance your strength and fitness from the comfort of your own home. I curated these exercises to target multiple muscle groups, promoting overall functional strength and flexibility. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or a beginner who is looking to kickstart your fitness journey, this home workout to build total-body strength is designed to cater to all levels of experience.

Remember to maintain proper form and gradually increase intensity as your fitness levels improve. Consistency is key, and with dedication, you'll be well on your way to achieving your strength and fitness goals right from the comfort of your home. Read on to learn about the five-move workout to build total-body strength at home. And when you're done, be sure to check out A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25.

Bodyweight Squats

Bodyweight squats are a fundamental compound movement that engages the muscles in your lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. Additionally, they activate your core for stability.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending your knees and pushing your hips back, keeping your chest up. Go as low as your flexibility allows or until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Pushups

Pushups are an excellent upper-body exercise that targets the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core. They also help improve stability and endurance.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Push through your palms to return to the plank position. Perform three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Planks with Shoulder Taps

This variation of the plank adds an extra challenge by incorporating shoulder taps, targeting your core, shoulders, and stability muscles.

Begin in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Lift your right hand, and tap your left shoulder. Return your right hand to the ground, and tap your right shoulder with your left hand. Keep your hips stable throughout the movement. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 taps per side.

Lunges

Lunges are effective for building strength and stability in the legs and glutes. This exercise also works on balance and coordination.

Stand with your feet together. Take a step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other leg. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 lunges per leg.

Superman Exercise

The Superman exercise targets the muscles in your lower back, glutes, and upper back. It's crucial for maintaining a strong and balanced posterior chain.

Lie face down on the floor with your arms extended in front of you. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground simultaneously. Squeeze your glutes and lower back muscles. Hold the lifted position for a moment, then lower back down. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.