13 Awesome Back-to-School Restaurant Deals & Discounts

The back-to-school season is undeniably one of the most exciting times of summer as students and teachers alike begin to return to classrooms and the academic grind. But this year, a myriad of restaurant chains are making the back-to-school period extra exciting by giving customers what they desire most: discounts and free food.

Fast-food and sit-down chain restaurants alike are currently rolling out a slate of exciting promotions and offers for teachers, students, and their families. The deals include enticing freebies and affordable meal bundles for busy nights, as well as discounts on popular menu items. Better yet, some of these promotions will stick around for at least a few weeks—giving customers ample opportunity to take advantage of them.

Here are all the enticing back-to-school deals you can score at restaurant chains right now!

IHOP

Love to fuel up on pancakes at the start of your day? If so, you might want to pay your local IHOP a visit soon.

The chain brought back its popular All You Can Eat pancake deal on July 29, offering customers bottomless stacks of the classic breakfast food for a set price. Those who start with a full stack of five buttermilk pancakes (690 calories)—priced at just $5—can order as many additional two-pancake short stacks as they please. Additionally, certain breakfast combos come with an All You Can Eat short stack of buttermilk pancakes. The promotion will only last through Sept. 15, so make sure to plan your visits accordingly.

Wendy's

In a nod to the back-to-school season, Wendy's is giving out free kids' meals with premium combo purchases. This deal is only available as a digital offer in the Wendy's app, so interested customers should make sure to plan their orders accordingly. Wendy's Kids' Meals come with a kid's drink, a choice of either Jr. Hot & Crispy Fries (210 calories) or Apple Bites (35 calories), and a choice of either four-piece chicken nuggets (180 calories) or a hamburger (250 calories) or cheeseburger (290 calories).

Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets is rolling out the red carpet for kids this back-to-school season. Those who purchase an adult entrée in stores can get a kid's meal for free through Aug. 18. Customers will need to mention the offer to their servers to redeem it.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

As a reward for parents forced to navigate chaotic school drop-off lines as their children return to school, Einstein Bros. Bagels will give a free bagel and cream cheese to customers who avoid waiting in an additional line by ordering through the app or website. The offer will be available through Aug. 31 to rewards members, who will be able to choose any bagel and any cream cheese or topping to go with it.

Elevation Burger

This premium burger chain, which boasts over 40 locations internationally, will give out a free kid's meal with any purchase of an adult burger, sandwich, or chicken tenders (151 calories per crispy tender) through Aug. 18. Customers will need to either mention the promo in stores to take advantage of it, or use the code Back2School24 at checkout if ordering online.

Fazoli's

Fazoli's is serving up its signature pasta with a serious discount in honor of the start of the school year. Through Sept. 9, participating Fazoli's locations are selling several fan-favorite pasta dishes for just $4, including the fettuccine alfredo (700 calories) and spaghetti with marinara (500 calories) or meat sauce (580 calories). The offer is available to dine-in, drive-thru, and online customers who use the code BACK4SCHOOL.

P.F. Chang's

P.F. Chang's just added a new meal deal to its menu for families in need of convenient, affordable dinners as they navigate the new school year. Those who opt for the new Back-To-School Bundle will be able to choose a soup or salad, an appetizer, and one entrée per person for a starting price of less than $20 per diner. The bundles are also served with sides of steamed white or brown rice. As a bonus back-to-school offer, P.F. Chang's is also giving away free ice cream to kids who dine in at the chain.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse fans can get extra bang for their buck at the chain this back-to-school season thanks to its new eGift program. Through Aug. 18, customers who purchase $50 in gift cards will get an extra $10 for free. The bonus cards will be valid from Aug. 19 through Sept. 29.

BJ's also offers a selection of family meal deals that can serve four to six people and are available exclusively for takeout or delivery. The bundles include one or two entrée options, such as burgers, ribs, or chicken, as well as family-sized sides. Customers may pay around $50 to $80 depending on the bundle they opt for.

HTeaO

Every Friday in August, the iced tea chain HTeaO is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all cups of tea, all day long. This back-to-school offer is only valid for in-store customers, however, so mobile and in-app customers will not have access to the freebie.

Marble Slab Creamery

In good news for students in need of affordable after-school bite, Marble Slab Creamery is celebrating back-to-school season with a BOGO ice cream deal. Through Aug. 18, anyone who purchases a small, regular, or best value ice cream cup at Marble Slab Creamery between 4 to 6 p.m. can get a small ice cream for free. Customers will need to mention the promo in stores to redeem it.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie's back-to-school promotion, available through Sept. 30, pays homage to hardworking teachers and school administrators with a 10% discount. The offer is only available to dine-in customers and only applicable for food items. Interested customers will need to present a valid school ID.

Pizza Inn

Any diners who purchase two or more adult buffet meals Friday through Sunday at Pizza Inn will receive two free kids' buffet meals during a future visit. This deal is only available through Aug. 18, so make sure to pay your local Pizza Inn a visit without delay if you want to take advantage of the offer.

Tender Greens

Through Aug. 31, kids can eat free after 4 p.m. at Tender Greens with the purchase of a single entrée. The chain—which operates a couple dozen restaurants in California—serves a variety of salads, bowls, sandwiches, and protein plates.