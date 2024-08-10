25 Best Amazon Back-to-School Items to Snag Before They Sell Out

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Once August hits, parents are reminded of just how fleeting summer is. In many states, school starts back around mid-August or earlier. That means back-to-school shopping starts now! It's easy to forget during the summer just how much stuff is required beyond the list of needed school supplies: lunch box essentials, healthy snacks, after-school activity needs, easy weekday dinners—the list goes on.

In the modern era, you can skip the umpteenth visit to the store and have everything delivered right to your doorstep, sometimes in two days or less. (Thank you, Amazon Prime!) But even with the convenience of lightning-quick home delivery, you'll want to act fast to ensure you don't miss the coveted items that will sell out before that first school bell rings.

Here are 25 Amazon items to grab fast before they're gone.

CocoMo Coconut Peanut Butter

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

Peanut butter sandwiches have been the go-to school lunch for the test of time, but if you are looking to mix it up slightly, this coconut peanut butter does the trick. Pair it with banana, jelly, or anything you desire. Spoonfuls recommended as well.

$15.00 at Amazon

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Container

If your child doesn't look down upon taking leftovers or hot food for school lunch, then this Hydroflask is a lifesaver. It keeps food well-insulated. It's leak-proof and easy to open and close. It's perfect for soup, last night's spaghetti, dips, and more. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors, with the 8-ounce container at $36.97.

$29.95 at Amazon

Solely Organic Gummies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 0 g

Kids love gummy fruit snacks. Parents? Not always so much. These Solely gummies are made with real fruit with no added sugars, preservatives, or yucky additives. It's a win-win for everyone.

$19.49 at Amazon

Ziploc Snack Bags

A good variety of Ziploc bags is great to have for back-to-school, but these snack sized ones are particularly good for smaller or less hungry kiddos. They may look small but they can actually hold a good amount of blueberries, pretzels, candy, etc. perfect for lunch or snack. You can get 280 bags in one swoop and be fully stocked for weeks.

$11.29 at Amazon

Hippeas Flavor Blast Variety Pack

Chickpeas are super high in fiber and protein, but it isn't always easy to get your kids to want to eat them. That's all changed with these Hippeas, chickpea puffs that are filled with the good stuff but just taste like a snack. This variety pack comes in blazing hot and vegan white cheddar flavors.

$23.74 at Amazon

Ruffles Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Original Flavor (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

I take a balanced approach to packing lunch, some healthy stuff and some that is just an easy sell. At any given moment, we have some variety of individual chip bags in the house for school lunches or carpools to after-school activities. The healthiest? Probably not but sometimes convenience is key. This Ruffles variety pack includes 40 bags.

$22.43 at Amazon

Goodpop

Nutrition :

Lemon Lime (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 40

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 0 g

Water is generally the drink of choice for school lunches in my household but for a special treat, these cans of Good Pop, made with sparkling water and 30% juice, are a good choice. Each can contains only eight grams of sugar and 40 calories—substantially less than a traditional soda. It comes in flavors of lemon lime, fruit punch, or orange, and you can get a whole 24-pack via Amazon.

$34.49 at Amazon

Chomps

Nutrition :

Original Turkey Mini Sticks (Per 1 Stick)

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Finding easy ways to get kids to eat protein isn't always so simple. These Chomps are great for kids and adults alike as a simple on-the-go protein option. Unlike other "beef sticks," these are free of sugar, antibiotics, and preservatives. Grab the smaller size in turkey or grass fed beef. Each box contains 24 snack-sized sticks.

$25.19 at Amazon

Tiny Tates

Nutrition :

Chocolate Chip (Per 17 Cookies)

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Adults and kids alike could use a treat-yourself moment during the back-to-school season, and there's no better way than with Tiny Tates, mini versions of the crispy, thin Tate's bake shop cookies. This variety pack includes two bags of chocolate chip cookies and one bag of snickerdoodle cookies.

$19.77 at Amazon

Rubbermaid Brilliance Airtight Containers

Heading back to school doesn't just mean packing lunches. It means making hectic weeknights easier, too. Having a good set of storage containers, like these from Rubbermaid, make it easy to meal prep, have fresh fruit and vegetables at the ready, and keep snacks from going stale. This set includes 10 BPA-free containers with lids.

$59.99 at Amazon

Bare Crunchy Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Simply Banana Chips (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : <1 g

Crunchy, dried fruit makes for an easy snack or lunch box add, with Bare just baking the fruit instead of adding oil like other brands (the coconut has a little sugar). It also makes a great addition to a cheese or snack board in a pinch. You can get a variety pack of 16 – apples, bananas and coconut for $14.34.

$14.34 at Amazon

MadeGood Granola Minis

Nutrition :

Chocolate Chip (Per 1 Pouch)

Calories : 110

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 2 g

Many schools require snacks and lunches to be free of major allergens, especially peanuts and treenuts. These snacks can be had without worry as they are free of nine different allergens. It's also a great pick if a friend who has an allergy comes over too. Small packs of chocolate chip or berry granola balls are included. You can get 28 bags for $19.66 on Amazon.

$19.66 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Mornings where everyone is rushing out the door can feel like a three-ring circus at times, but there are tools to make it easier. Making a protein-packed breakfast sandwich may seem daunting when the bus is approaching soon, but this gadget makes it easy to cook your egg, warm up veggies and meat and toast your English muffin all at once. It's simple enough for older kids to use, too.

$24.89 at Amazon

Ripple Shakeups Kids Protein Shakes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Carton)

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 13 g

This new to the market option is shaking up options for kids and protein – literally. Most protein shakes are marketed towards adults but these, made with pea protein, are designed for the tween set that runs around from activity to activity and needs something that won't make them crash. Choose from vanilla or chocolate. Each shelf-stable container has 13 grams of vegan protein. You can get a pack of 12 for $29.99.

$29.99 at Amazon

Stanley Leakproof Packable Insulated Water Bottle

Stanley water bottles have become uber popular but the classic version isn't designed for packing, so the company came up with a leakproof version great for back to school. If your house is anything like mine, you'll go through about 100 water bottles this year, but if this $25 colorful bottle doesn't end up in Lost and Found, it's a good one to have around.

$25.00 at Amazon

Bubble Sticky Notes

It's hard to keep everything straight when you move from summer mode to school mode but these cute thought bubble sticky notes can help. Perfect for reminders to pack lunch, notes to not forget to sign a permission slip and even for sweet lunchbox notes, these eight rainbow colored pads are perfect to keep in your kitchen.

$8.99 at Amazon

Purely Elizabeth Superfood Oatmeal Cups

Nutrition :

Apple Cinnamon Pecan (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 230

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 37 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

These Purely Elizabeth oatmeal cups are the perfect easy, filling breakfast option for both adults and kids trying to get out the door fast. Made with a superfood blend of chia, quinoa, flax and amaranth, they make a great option for both hot oatmeal and overnight oats. They are naturally gluten free. This pack of 12 comes in a variety of flavors.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$34.09 at Amazon

Reusable Silicone Storage Bags

There's a time and place for plastic bags, but it's also good (and better for the environment!) to utilize reusable bags whenever possible. These storage bags that range from snack to sandwich and even bigger, are dishwasher safe making cleanup easy. You can get a variety of six bags for $9.99.

$9.99 at Amazon

Dowan Coffee Mugs

When your mornings are fueled by coffee or tea, it's nice to have an option of a big mug or an on-the-go cup situation. These 15-ounce cork bottom mugs allow for both. They're cozy enough for a few sips at home, but come with a lid if you need to quickly take a trip to the bus stop or carpool line. A set of two mugs is $19.99.

$19.99 at Amazon

Reusable Divided Snack Containers

Variety is the spice of life or at least a great way to quell complaints. These bento-style snack boxes are easy to pack a variety of snacks, a small meal, or a little bit of healthy and a little bit of treat on a long car ride. They can be used for meal prep, too. At $14.89 for four they are good to have around for a quick meal on the go.

$14.89 at Amazon

Mezete Hummus Singles

Nutrition :

Classic Authentic Recipe (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 230

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

Dips are always a good idea, especially when you pack vegetables with it. These individual hummus varieties come with breadsticks but there is plenty to be had for veggies too. They are shelf stable with no additives or preservatives, making them perfect for kids and adults. This variety 6-pack includes both the classic recipe and fire roasted red pepper varieties.

$26.99 at Amazon

AmyLu Breakfast Bites

Nutrition : (Per 6 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Think of these like meatballs for breakfast but in breakfast varieties like country sausage. They're easy to heat up for breakfast and pack a major protein punch. For $5.24 a bag, it's nice to have them on hand to pair with eggs, toast or eat as is morning, noon or night.

$5.24 at Amazon

Simple Mills Pop Mmms

Nutrition :

Cheddar Flavor (Per 44 Crackers)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Your kids will never know there's hidden veggies (butternut squash and beans to be exact) in these delicious crackers. Just like the name says, it's easy to "pop mm" in your mouth. They are light and airy but pack good flavor, making them a perfect add to any lunchbox. It will cost you $9.22 for a box of pizza and cheddar baked crackers.

$9.76 at Amazon

Siete Taco Seasoning

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tsp Serving)

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

During a busy fall any hack that can make weeknight dinners easier, sign me up. Siete makes a ton of amazing snacks and tortillas but an undercover secret weapon of theirs is the taco seasoning. Most taco seasoning is made with fillers and other crap, but theirs is just like you'd whip up yourself with delicious seasonings. Add it to taco meat, chicken, nachos, you name it for an easy, healthy and spice-filled dinner. A pack of six – both spicy and mild (although you can opt for all mild) costs $16.15 on Amazon.

$17.04 at Amazon

Bobo's Oat Bites

Nutrition :

Strawberry (Per 1 Oat Bite)

Calories : 140

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

These delicious oat bites are filled with deliciousness from apple pie to strawberry to chocolate chip. The bites are made with whole-grains and other clean ingredients leaving you and the kids full without a sugar crash. You can grab 30 bites for $21.24.