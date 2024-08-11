8 Restaurant Chains Launching Exciting New Menu Items In August

If Popeyes, Cracker Barrel, and McDonald's are among the chains where you love to dine, there's plenty of excitement for you in store this August. All of these eateries—and many other popular restaurant chains—are updating their menus this month with a plethora of exciting new foods, beverages, and other goodies.

The new arrivals range from decadent desserts to saucy chicken and super affordable meal deals. And because we're approaching the end of summer, customers shouldn't be surprised to learn that some chains are already preparing for autumn 2024 by introducing fall-themed foods and drinks to their menus.

So read on for all of the new chain restaurant items to keep on your radar this August, and make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any other potential menu launches at your favorite eateries throughout the rest of the month.

McDonald's

Nutrition :

Sausage McMuffin Collector's Meal (Per Item)

Calories : 625

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 22 g

McDonald's wants to help its customers tap into their nostalgia this summer with a new Collector's Meal, which is slated to debut on Aug. 13. Every customer who orders the meal will receive one of six new keepsake cups with designs inspired by Happy Meal toys, merch items, films, and McDonald's collaborations from years past. Barbie, Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Hello Kitty, and Shrek are among the brands and characters depicted on the cups.

The limited-time Collector's Meal will be available all day, but come with different menu items depending on when you order it. Those who stop by during breakfast hours will receive a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Hash Brown, and hot coffee with their collectible cup. Meanwhile, those who stop by outside of breakfast hours will receive an order of fries, a soft drink, and their choice of either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets.

Cracker Barrel

Nutrition :

<span style="font-weight : 400">Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake (Per Item)

Calories : 1,190

Cracker Barrel kicked off its autumn celebrations early with a brand-new selection of fall foods and beverages, all of which hit menus on Aug. 6. This year, Cracker Barrel is forgoing pumpkin spice to highlight a sometimes overlooked fall flavor on its seasonal menu: apple.

The new arrivals include a Signature Fried Apple French Toast Bake topped with cheesecake filling and brown sugar streusel, Southern Apple Cobbler, a Granny Smith Apple Mimosa, and Granny Smith Apple Tea. Both beverages and the cobbler will only be available through Oct. 20, so interested customers should make sure to sample them before then.

On the savory side, Cracker Barrel also just debuted a new Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie topped with mashed potatoes and a griddled hash brown casserole crust. Additionally, the chain has added three new options to its Daily Dish lineup—a rotating selection of entrées only available on certain days of the week. Customers can now order Cracker Barrel's new Chicken n' Rice on Mondays, Southern BBQ Ribs on Saturdays, and Pot Roast on Sundays.

Cracker Barrel has been testing a massive menu revamp at some of its restaurants this summer, so customers should keep their eyes peeled for more potential menu updates in the future.

Popeyes

Nutrition :

Chocolate Chip Biscuit (Per 1 Biscuit)

Calories : 310

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 3 g

Popeyes has been on a roll with new menu launches in 2024. Following the recent debut of its new boneless wings and the return of its popular $6.99 Big Box deal, the popular chicken chain has expanded its menu yet again this August with two exciting new desserts: a Chocolate Chip Biscuit and Apple Caramel Cheesecake.

The new dessert biscuit is filled with chocolate morsels and topped with a drizzle of icing, while the cheesecake features a buttery graham cracker crust and a swirl of sweet and tangy caramel apple filling. The treats became available on Aug. 5, but will only stick around for a limited time at participating locations.

KFC

Nutrition :

Korean BBQ Saucy Nuggets (Per 1 Nugget)

Calories : 45

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 4 g

KFC fans, rejoice! Four months after introducing a new line of saucy chicken nuggets, the chicken chain is revamping its nugget selection with three brand-new flavors starting on Aug. 12.

One of the new Saucy Nugget flavors is Chipotle Ranch made with a "mildly spicy" blend of chipotle peppers and creamy ranch, according to a press release. KFC will also introduce new Mango Habanero Saucy Nuggets for fans of sweet and spicy (i.e. "swicy") flavors, as well as new Honey Garlic Saucy Nuggets with a kick of heat.

Alongside the three brand-new flavors, two Saucy Nugget varieties that are already available—Korean BBQ and Honey BBQ—will remain on menus. The Honey Sriracha Saucy Nuggets currently available at KFC, however, will no longer be available starting on Aug. 12.

Marco's Pizza

Nutrition : (Per Large Slice)

Calories : 260

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 9 g

A massive pizza chain like Marco's Pizza may not be the first place to come to mind when you're craving a Margherita-style pie. However, that could soon change with the launch of Marco's new Margherita Magnifico Pizza.

A traditional Margherita pizza typically features dough topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and basil. Marco's version—described as a "unique spin on the classic Margherita"—comes with signature sauce, a three-cheese blend, sliced fresh mozzarella, and Roma tomatoes on a garlic-brushed crust. The limited-edition pizza is also topped with a basil drizzle and sprinkled with a cheesy seasoning called "Romesan."

Prices for a large Margherita Magnifico will start at $10.99 at participating Marco's locations.

Outback Steakhouse

Nutrition :

6-Ounce Center Cut Sirloin (Per Serving)

Calories : 420

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 46 g

If you've been hankering for a filling steakhouse dinner that won't break the bank, you might want to consider stopping by your local Outback Steakhouse this month. The chain just introduced a new three-course Aussie Aussie Aussie meal that starts at just $14.99, making it Outback's lowest-priced offering of the year.

Customers who order the meal will receive a soup or salad, an entrée, a steakhouse side, and a slice of New York-style cheesecake. The entrée options include center-cut sirloin, Bloomin' Fried Chicken, a half rack of ribs, and Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, among other offerings. The Aussie Aussie Aussie meal is only available to dine-in customers, and prices and participation could vary.

Denny's

Nutrition information unavailable.

Fall doesn't officially start until next month, but Denny's doesn't seem to have gotten the memo. The diner chain's seasonal Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes are officially making their return to menus on Aug. 21.

First introduced in 2016, the autumn-themed buttermilk pancakes are made with real pumpkin purée, glazed pecans, and a rich pecan pie sauce. They've become such a hit since their debut that they're now one of Denny's top-selling seasonal menu items, with the chain dishing out nearly one million of the pancakes in 2023 alone.

Customers will be able to score a stack of just the Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes for a starting price of $3.99. Or, they can enjoy them as part of a Pumpkin Pecan Slam with two eggs, hash browns, and either bacon or sausage for a starting price of $10.49.

Jimmy John's

Scores of chains, from McDonald's to IHOP, have been rolling out affordable meal deals this summer in response to consumer complaints about rising restaurant prices. Jimmy John's finally joined in on the trend this month with the launch of its new $10 Total Package Meal. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The limited-time offer allows guests to customize a meal that's filling yet extremely affordable. They can choose one eight-inch original sandwich, a bag of Jimmy Chips, a dessert, and a regular-sized fountain drink, all for just $10. Customers can take advantage of the deal at participating Jimmy John's locations nationwide for as long as its available.