7 “Bad” Fast-Food Orders Dietitians Secretly Eat Themselves

Dietitians share the reasonable, protein-rich fast-food meals they eat.

Guess what? Even nutritionists and dieticians eat fast food. The difference between them and you? They know what to order. “Dietitians eat fast food too—it’s just about choosing options that include protein, some fiber, and reasonable portions. You don’t have to avoid fast food completely to eat well,” Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. While she wouldn’t label any of these as “bad” foods, they “are better balanced options within a fast food environment,” she says. “Fast food doesn’t have to be all or nothing. There are plenty of options that include protein, fiber, and reasonable portions. It’s about making informed choices, not avoiding it entirely.” Make sure to pay attention to portion size, she reminds. “The biggest concerns are usually sodium, large portion sizes, and added extras (sauces, cheese, fried sides).” Here are 7 fast-food orders that dieticians secretly eat themselves.

Taco Bell Bean Burrito

Collingwood is a big fan of Taco Bell Bean Burritos. “A great example of a plant-based option with fiber and protein from beans. It’s filling and affordable, though sodium can be on the higher side,” she says.

McDonald’s Classic Cheeseburger

McDonald’s Classic Cheeseburger is another one of her go-to orders. “This is actually a portion-controlled option compared to larger burgers. It provides protein and can be satisfying without excessive calories, especially when paired with a balanced meal like a side salad,” Collingwood says.

Wendy’s Small Chili

Wendy’s Small Chili has a cult following, and even nutritionists order it at the burger chain. “One of the better fast-food choices nutritionally,” Collingwood maintains. “It’s high in protein and fiber, relatively lower in fat, and more nutrient-dense than many menu items.”

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets

Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets are Collingwood’s top choice at the chicken chain. “A lean protein option that’s lower in calories and fat than breaded alternatives. That said, calling it ‘pure protein’ is a bit of a stretch. It’s still processed and often paired with sauces that add calories and sodium,” she says.

In-N-Out “Protein Style”

In-N-Out “Protein Style” burgers are a popular option for people who are trying to keep their carb intake low. “Wrapping a burger in lettuce can lower refined carbs, but it doesn’t necessarily make it ‘healthier’ overall. It’s still a burger with saturated fat and sodium, but you are just reducing calories and refined flour,” Collingwood says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Egg White Wrap

Instead of grabbing a muffin or sweet treat at Starbucks, Collingwood opts for the delicious Starbucks Egg White Wrap. “A convenient, moderate-calorie breakfast option with protein, though sodium is still something to be mindful of,” she says.

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl

The Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl is a great option if you choose the right customizations. “This can be a very balanced choice with protein, fiber, and customizable ingredients. Portions can get large quickly, so being mindful of extras (cheese, sour cream) can help keep it balanced,” Collingwood says.