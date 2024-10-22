 Skip to content

You'll Never Lose Weight if You Still Do These 5 Things

These bad habits will stop your weight-loss progress in its tracks.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on October 22, 2024 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Let's be honest: Losing weight is no easy, breezy walk in the park. It requires hard work, dedication, solid motivation, and establishing a game plan that works best for you. Whether you're just starting out on your journey or weeks in, there are certain habits you should absolutely avoid at all costs. In fact, you'll never lose weight if you still do them as part of your routine. We've rounded up five bad habits for weight loss you should ditch immediately.

If you want to speed up your progress, we spoke with Victoria Brady, a personal trainer on Fyt, the biggest personal training service in the nation, who calls out five bad habits for weight loss that are major no-nos.

You're eating or snacking mindlessly.

woman eating chocolate chip cookie, mindless snacking while working
Shutterstock

According to Brady, mindless eating and grazing is a surefire way to hinder your weight loss progress. Why? You're not keeping track of the calories you're taking in, which can result in overeating.

"No matter if it's considered a 'healthy' food or not, too much of anything can become a bad thing," Brady explains. "Instead, practice portion control [to] keep track of how many calories you're consuming throughout the day and minimize overeating."

13 Delicious Portion-Controlled Recipes for Weight Loss

You're skipping meals.

skipping meals concept
Shutterstock

Skipping meals puts your body into "survival mode," Brady explains, which means you cling to the calories you consume to preserve energy. "Furthermore, you are more likely to make poor food choices out of hunger, such as stopping at a fast food restaurant because it is the quickest option for getting a meal," she adds.

How Many Calories Should You Eat at Dinner To Lose Weight?

You're drinking your calories.

woman drinking tart cherry juice to sleep better
Shutterstock

Whether you're sipping on fruit juice or your go-to glass of wine, keep in mind that drinks can be filled with extra calories. "Many people do not realize how many calories most drinks have, along with loads of sugar that's in the drinks to make them taste better," Brady tells us. "Consuming too much sugar can not only lead to weight gain but also drinking alcohol, in particular, can slow down your metabolism."

10 Best Morning Drinks for Rapid Weight Loss

You're not getting sufficient rest.

man tired, fatigued during workout
Shutterstock

Don't underestimate the power of a good night's rest and recovery after your workouts. Research shows that the more you cut back on your rest, the more likely you'll pack on the extra pounds.

"Your body is unable to recover, throwing off your hormonal balance and triggering your appetite because the body tends to crave carbs and calorie-heavy foods when sleep-deprived," Brady explains. "It is important also to note that rest days are critical, and by exercising too much, you can hit a plateau in your weight loss and increase your risk of injury."

Strength Training But Not Losing Weight? Here's Why

You're prioritizing exercise over nutrition.

fit blonde woman doing treadmill incline walking workout
Shutterstock

Working out is key in any weight-loss program, but there should be a healthy balance between making both exercise and nutrition top priorities. Because, as Brady puts it, you won't be able to "out-exercise a bad diet."

People Who Lost 10 Pounds in a Month Reveal Their Top Workout Tips

She explains, "This is where the 80/20 rule to losing weight comes into play. Eighty percent of weight loss is based on what you eat, while the other 20% is based on what you do, aka exercise. So, what this means is that you can't out-exercise a bad diet. No matter how long you work out, if your diet is high in calories, you will not lose weight. You have to burn more calories than you consume, and little do most people realize, only a small percentage of calories you burn throughout the day comes from exercising."

That being said, if you want to slim down, you must focus on proper nutrition and calorie consumption.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
More in Weight Loss
  • close-up of woman in athletic outfit measuring herself and looking in the mirror in her bedroom

    You'll Never Lose Weight if You Still Do These 5 Things

  • fit woman walking uphill on trail in the woods for exercise

    7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

  • fit woman doing TRX pushups at a gym

    The Only 10 Exercises You Need To Melt Lower Belly Fat

  • fit, focused brunette woman in pink sports bra, shorts, and sneakers doing a glute bridge in bright room next to windows

    Your One-Month Weight-Loss Challenge to Slim & Tone All Over

  • fit, happy couple running through the mountains on a road on a sunny, semi-cloudy day

    People Who Lost 10 Pounds in a Month Reveal Their Top Workout Tips

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.