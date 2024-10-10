13 Delicious Portion-Controlled Recipes for Weight Loss

Portion control is one of the first and most essential steps in any weight-loss journey. Consuming large portions puts you at a greater risk of weight gain because it usually means eating more calories than your body requires. Having seamless, portion-controlled recipes at your fingertips helps you prevent eating in excess. To help you get started, we've rounded up some of our best portion-controlled recipes for weight loss that don't sacrifice flavor.

Why does portion control work? "[Knowing] what constitutes your portion in a recipe helps you to recognize and accept that size so that when you're finished with your meal, you are aware that you should not be eating more," explain The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board. "Without pre-set portion control, in a moment of hunger, it's easy to rely on high-calorie takeout food or to finish off a bag of chips or box of cookies while you're deciding what to have for your meal."

The goal here is to have readily available, portion-controlled recipes you can easily prepare in advance or keep in your weight-loss arsenal.

A portion-controlled recipe should contain adequate fiber and protein to promote satiety. In addition, The Nutrition Twins recommend incorporating at least one cup—or ideally two—of non-starchy vegetables in savory recipes to get your fill of nutrients and fiber while keeping the calorie count low.

As far as protein is concerned, "You're looking for at least roughly 20 grams per meal, which is typically about 3-5 ounces of skinless poultry breast or fish (1 cup); several eggs; 1 cup of tofu; ¾ cup cottage cheese; or 1 cup of beans or lentils," The Nutrition Twins say.

And don't forget about fats—not all of them are bad! "You can round out the meal with a little bit of fat—it works well as the condiment with a few teaspoons of olive oil, dressings, sauces, nuts, or avocado," The Nutrition Twins point out.

Now, let's dive into our best, most delicious portion-controlled recipes that are sure to become new staples in your household.

Cheesy Turkey Meatloaf Muffins Recipe

Muffin tins aren't just for traditional muffins, and this scrumptious recipe for cheesy turkey meatloaf muffins proves exactly that. Meatloaf is a classic dinnertime staple for many, and our recipe puts a healthy, portion-controlled spin on it, opting for ground turkey as a lean protein source.

Get our recipe for Cheesy Turkey Meatloaf Muffins.

Egg Muffins with Spinach and Feta

Get a healthy dose of protein with these savory, single-serving spinach and feta egg muffins. We love a good muffin tin recipe, and this one doesn't disappoint. It calls for spinach, but feel free to add peppers and onions, too, to boost your veggie intake.

Get our recipe for Egg Muffins with Spinach and Feta.

Mason Jar Bean, Salmon, and Kale Salad

This bean, salmon, grapefruit, and kale salad is a refreshing option for lunch, seamlessly packed into a portion-controlled mason jar. It's an ideal meal prep recipe you can easily take to work or on the go. Get ready for a tasty burst of citrus!

Get our recipe for Mason Jar Bean, Salmon, and Kale Salad.

Cinnamon-Roasted Sweet Potato Salad With Wild Rice

The great thing about portion-controlled recipes is that they eliminate guesswork. Take this cinnamon-roasted sweet potato salad, for instance, which fits neatly into a mason jar. It's a healthy meal in itself, complete with roasted sweet potato, shredded chicken, wild rice, carrots, and raisins.

Get our recipe for Cinnamon-Roasted Sweet Potato Salad With Wild Rice.

Healthy Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats

Cinnamon roll overnight oats? Yes, please! Overnight oats are an excellent breakfast option that can be prepared in advance for busy mornings. This delightful recipe is packed with nutrients and fiber, keeping you feeling full and satisfied.

Get our recipe for Healthy Cinnamon Roll Overnight Oats.

Peanut Butter Overnight Oats

We can't rave enough about overnight oat recipes—especially ones that are packed with creamy peanut butter! This recipe is so easy to pull together and only calls for rolled-cut oats, peanut butter, chia seeds, maple syrup, milk, and a mason jar with a lid.

Get our recipe for Peanut Butter Overnight Oats.

Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups

Satisfy your pizza cravings with these mini keto pizza bites that are bursting with flavor, no-added-sugar tomato sauce, and cheese-based dough. Whether you're on the keto diet or simply looking for weight-loss recipe inspiration, these pizza cups are a keeper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups.

Dessert-Worthy Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait

Successful and sustainable weight loss means treating yourself every now and then, and this fruit and granola yogurt parfait will feel like a true indulgence. One parfait is just 330 calories while offering a stellar dose of fresh fruit like strawberries and blueberries, along with low-fat plain Greek yogurt and granola.

Get our recipe for Dessert-Worthy Fruit and Granola Yogurt Parfait.

Orange Creamsicle Chia Pudding

This recipe combines the mild flavor of chia seeds with citrus orange juice and zest to create a creamy treat for breakfast or snack. Chia seeds can help support your weight-loss efforts by keeping you full, as they're high in fiber, and giving you a nice little energy boost.

Get our recipe for Orange Creamsicle Chia Pudding.

High-Protein Muffins

Muffins are an easy grab-and-go option for breakfast and provide a foolproof way to practice portion control. This high-protein muffin batter is filled with protein powder, Greek yogurt, oats, blueberries, and cinnamon that will surely hit the spot on busy mornings.

Get our recipe for High-Protein Muffins.

Whole30 Sweet Potato Banana Muffins

Whether you're on the Whole30 diet or not, these moist sweet potato banana muffins are a must-try. The comforting sweet potatoes and warm spices make these muffins especially crave-worthy in the fall and winter months; however, you can enjoy them any time of year!

Get our recipe for Whole30 Sweet Potato Banana Muffins.

Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie

They say, "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day," and this raspberry-peach swirled smoothie ensures you get your fill of nutrients to conquer the morning and beyond. Ingredients like frozen, unsweetened raspberries, frozen peach slices, banana, ground ginger, and nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt are blended together for a refreshing treat. This recipe is 353 calories and provides 14 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber.

Get our recipe for Raspberry-Peach Swirled Smoothie.

Berry Cauliflower Smoothie

This purple-hued smoothie is almost too pretty to eat. (The key word here is "almost!") Once you blend up this berry cauliflower smoothie, you'll be hooked. Fun fact: Cauliflower not only offers additional nutrients, but it also makes this smoothie extra creamy.

Get our recipe for Berry Cauliflower Smoothie.