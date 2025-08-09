 Skip to content

Over 45? If You Can Master These 5 Balance Tests, You’re Aging Remarkably Well

These balance tests reveal key insights into how your body’s truly functioning.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on August 9, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Challenging your balance is an easy way to give you a “snapshot” into how your body’s truly communicating and functioning, says Melissa Jean Jarzynski, physical therapist and director of physical therapy at Stable Friendships Foundation. Balance is especially crucial for healthy aging after 45, because when it begins to decline, you become more susceptible to falls and injuries like hip fractures. So, to ensure you’re aging well, we rounded up five balance tests to master, according to experts.

“After age 45, a natural decline begins in the areas of strength, coordination, and mobility. These factors influence the quality and safety of everyday living,” explains Christy Swaid, founder and health coach of Checkered Flag Living & HEAL Inc., world champion woman athlete, and nutrition and fitness expert. “Since falls are the leading cause of injury after age 65, it is wise to bolster your balance as early as possible to support functional aging.”

“There is no rule for how often you should check your balance. However, if you are noticing a decrease in your balance, simply try one of these tests and add them into your current exercise program or activities of daily living,” Jarzynski says. “You can practice the SLS while doing the dishes, practice a sit-to-stand several times before sitting to eat at the kitchen table.”

Single-Limb Stance

One Leg Stand Static Balance Test
Shutterstock

“The test looks at how long a person is able to stand on one foot,” Jarzynski explains. “To make this an exercise, simply do this on a regular basis and continue trying to increase the amount of time you can maintain the position.”

  1. Begin standing tall near a counter or stable surface.
  2. Balance on one leg while lifting the other.
  3. Time yourself to see how long you stay balanced before needing to lower your lifted foot or place your hands down.

The 16 Best Exercises To Regain Your Balance After 60

Tandem Stand Test

Heel to toe walk, exercise.
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall near a counter or stable surface so you can place your hands down, if needed.
  2. Plant one foot directly in front of the other—as close to heel-to-toe as you can be.
  3. Time yourself to see how long you’re able to balance in this position.
  4. Then, switch sides.

Most People Fail This 60-Second Balance Test—Can You Pass?

Sit-To-Stand Test

Middle age hispanic couple stretching using chair at sport center.
Shutterstock

“Do this test at your own speed and just remember the goal isn’t to do this quickly, it is to do this safely,” Melissa stresses.

  1. Begin seated at a chair without arm rests, feet flat on the floor.
  2. Stand up and sit back down repeatedly for 30 seconds.
  3. Track the number of times you’re able to do this without lowering your hands for support.

This 30-Second Balance Test Predicts Your Longevity

Straight Line Test

Photography of one step of going forward on the way
Shutterstock
  1. Place a piece of two-inch wide painter’s tape in a straight line for approximately 6 feet.
  2. The goal of this exercise is to walk only on the balanced line. If you’re unable to, simply do the best you can in a safe manner.

The Timed Up and Go (TUG) Method

Yoga with a chair. Fit adult caucasian woman practice squat with props on a mat in loft white studio indoor, selective focus. Fitness, workout, trainer, sport, healthy lifestyle, concept.
Shutterstock

According to Swaid, the TUG method is another common test of balance.

  1. Begin seated in a chair, arms folded across your chest.
  2. Start a timer as you stand up from the chair, walk 10 feet, and then return to the chair.
  3. Stop the timer as you sit down.
  4. You should be able to perform this exercise seamlessly in 10 seconds or less.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //
More in Mind + Body
  • Balancing exercise outdoors. Mature woman standing on one leg, exercising balance. Over 45? If You Can Master These 5 Balance Tests, You're Aging Remarkably Well. Cover

    5 Balance Tests To See How Well You're Aging

  • Fitness man training dumbbells plank row exercise lifting dumbbell weights doing floor workout renegade row or commando alternating plank row at beach. 5 Strength Moves That Burn More Fat After 40 Than Cardio Ever Could. Cover

    5 Strength Moves That Burn Fat After 40

  • Strong sportsman doing bulgarian lunges in a gym with TRX. 6 Bodyweight Moves That Build Strength Faster Than Gym Equipment After 45. Cover

    6 Bodyweight Moves That Build Strength After 45

  • Cute fit tanned girl in sport top and leggings running on beach at sunset. Fitness, workout and healthy lifestyle concept. Blue sky in the morning with clouds. This Simple Japanese Walking Trick Could Help You Live Longer. Cover

    Japanese Walking Trick for a Longer Life

  • A muscular mature woman is doing squat exercises in the park, dressed in a black suit with an EMS electronic simulator to stimulate her muscles. If You Can Master These 3 Bodyweight Tests, You’re Fitter Than Most People Over 45. Cover

    3 Bodyweight Tests To See If You’re Fit After 45

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.