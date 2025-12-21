5 Bed Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Pooch While You Wake Up After 60

Tighten and firm your lower abdominal region with these easy exercises you can do from bed.

If you’ve never heard of “bed exercises” before, it’s time to get acquainted. These low-impact moves will boost your muscle strength, circulation, flexibility, and mood. In fact, they can also help you firm up the abdominal region. The best part? You can do them in the comfort of your own bed to kick off the day on a solid note. To start your day off right, hydrate, grab a healthy protein-packed breakfast—and then get back into bed! We’re here with five bed exercises from experts that will flatten your lower belly pooch after 60.

Before we get started, exercise is essential—especially as you age. But there’s a lot more that goes into toning your abs and losing your weight—and it all starts with establishing a solid morning routine.

“Exposure to light, hydration, exercise, and a protein-forward breakfast (~20-40g of protein and some carbs) will improve insulin sensitivity, stabilize appetite hormones, and reduce energy crashes later in the day,” explains Ash Wang, trainer at The Pack.

Once you have your healthy eating down pat, it’s time to learn the right moves that will help trim belly fat.

Modified Heel Slide

“Performing modified heel slides engages the deepest stabilizer muscles of your lower back without putting strain on your lower back,” says Meera Watts, Holistic Yoga Expert, CEO and Founder of Siddhi Yoga.

Lie flat on your back. Extend your legs. Slowly bring one heel toward your glutes while the other leg remains straight. Pull that heel close to your glutes while activating your lower abs as you move it. Gradually release that heel away from your glutes. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Supine Pelvic Tilt

“The transverse abdominis muscle is a natural corset or belt around the waist that helps support your back and stomach area,” Watts points out. “Performing these gentle movements establishes a foundation of safe core strength.”

Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the mattress. Gently press the base of your spine down toward the mattress. Stay in this position, holding for 5 seconds while taking normal breaths to tighten your transverse abdominis muscle. Perform the exercise for 3 sets of 12 reps.

Standing Leg Lifts

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Performing standing leg lifts on your mattress trains the hip flexors and lower abs.

Stand tall, balancing on one leg with a slight bend in the knee. Lift your extended leg up to be the same length as the bent knee. Slowly lower it to the bed without letting it touch the mattress. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps on each leg.

Sitting Knee Tucks at Edge of Bed

“This move engages your upper and mid abdominal muscles or rectus abdominis,” Watts tells us.

Sit at the edge of the bed. Place your hands at the base of your spine or near the small of your back to offer some assistance as you lift your knees. Hold your knee high as you bring it up toward your chest, making sure to keep your ankle flexed as you do so. Quickly alternate bringing the next leg up to meet the first in a gradual “march” kind of motion. Perform 3 sets of 12 alternating motions.

Bent Knee Marches

“No crunches. No jumping. No getting off the bed. Just gentle, smart movements that wake up your deep core—the muscles that actually support a flatter lower belly,” says Julie Dermer, CPT and a longtime Master Instructor at SoulCycle.