5 Bed Exercises That Restore Full-Body Mobility Faster Than Stretching After 60

Stiff after 60? Five bed exercises loosen you up before your feet hit the floor.

Standing up first thing in the morning can feel like unfolding a deckchair. I’ve spent almost 40 years working as a personal trainer, and the last 25 as director of TRAINFITNESS, the UK’s best fitness education provider, and full-body stiffness in the morning is the concern I hear most often from clients over 60. Five short exercises done in bed, before your feet touch the floor, can change that in two weeks.

Where Morning Stiffness Comes From

The pattern I see is the same across almost every client. Overnight, the connective tissue around every joint stiffens up. Fluid pools. Muscles cool. Then eight hours of holding one position glue everything into place. The first hour of the day is when the body is at its worst, and most people over 60 have accepted this as normal.

The stiffest bits are usually the hips, the lower back and the ankles. Hips because they’ve been folded in bed and folded during the day. Lower back because the muscles running alongside the spine tighten from overnight compression. Ankles because they point downwards while you sleep, which shortens the calf.

The upper body isn’t far behind. Shoulders that spent the day rounded forward at a desk stay rounded overnight, so reaching overhead first thing feels tighter than it did the day before. And the neck, especially for people who sleep on the side, wakes up with one side more compressed than the other.

Underneath all of that is a slow loss of joint range that most over 60s haven’t kept up with. When you don’t move joints through their full range regularly, the range shrinks. Not gone, but temporarily unavailable. Bed exercises give it back.

Why Bed Beats Stretching

Standard stretching assumes you’re already warm and ready to lengthen. It works well after a walk or a workout, but first thing in the morning the body is cold, and the tissues are stiff. Force a static stretch on a cold body, and you’ll get a niggle instead of a release.

Bed exercises work differently. They move joints through their ranges rather than holding a stretch at the end range. Movement warms the tissue, gets the joint fluid circulating, and wakes up the muscles around each joint without asking them to go anywhere they don’t already have. That means the body gains mobility without the risk of a strain.

There’s also the fact that you’re already there. The barrier to doing something before you’re properly upright is the smallest barrier in the day. Ten minutes done under the duvet gets done. Ten minutes on a yoga mat at 6 am often doesn’t.

And bed exercises use the mattress as a friendly surface. It supports the body without demanding anything from balance or joint tolerance. This makes it easier to move through ranges that would be uncomfortable on a hard floor, especially for the spine and the hips.

Full-Body Starfish Stretch

This wakes up the whole system at once. Reaching the arms overhead and pointing the feet lengthens the body from fingertips to toes, which gets blood moving through every muscle and cues the nervous system that the day has started.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back in bed with legs straight

Reach both arms overhead, palms facing up

Point the toes and lengthen the feet away from you

Take a deep breath in as you reach

Hold the full lengthening for 5 seconds

Release, breathing out

Repeat 5 times

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t reach half-heartedly. The value is in the full length. Get your fingers as far away from your toes as you can, and let your ribcage lift with the reach. A tepid version does nothing.

Sets and Reps: 5 reps, holding the full reach for 5 seconds each time.

Knee-to-Chest Hug

This releases the lower back and stretches the deep muscles of the hip that have been folded overnight. It’s the fastest way to make the lower back feel like your own again first thing in the morning.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with legs straight

Bend one knee and gently bring it towards the chest

Wrap both hands around the knee or the shin

Pull gently for 20 seconds, breathing slowly

Release and repeat on the other side

Then bring both knees to the chest together and hold for another 20 seconds

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t pull hard or force the range. This is a hold-and-soften move, not a pull-and-stretch one. Gentle pressure for 20 seconds does more than aggressive pulling for five.

Sets and Reps: 20 seconds per side, then 20 seconds with both knees together.

Supine Spinal Twist

This frees up the whole spine, from the tailbone to the base of the neck, and gives the back the rotation it rarely gets in daily life. Rotation is the movement most people over 60 have lost the most of, and the one that unlocks the whole upper body.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with arms out to the sides at shoulder height

Bend both knees and bring them towards the chest

Slowly lower both knees together to the right side, keeping the shoulders flat on the bed

Turn the head to look towards the left hand if that’s comfortable

Hold for 20 seconds, breathing slowly

Bring the knees back to center and lower to the left side

Hold for 20 seconds

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t let the opposite shoulder lift off the bed as the knees drop. The value of the twist comes from keeping both shoulders down. If the shoulder wants to lift, let the knees stay higher, not lower.

Sets and Reps: 20 seconds per side.

Cat-Cow on All Fours

This mobilizes the whole spine in both directions and warms up the wrists, shoulders and hips at the same time. Doing it on the bed gives the knees a soft surface to kneel on, which is often the deciding factor for whether it happens at all.

How to Do It:

Come onto all fours on the bed, hands under shoulders, knees under hips

Take a breath in as you arch the back, lifting the chest and looking slightly up

Take a breath out as you round the back upwards, tucking the chin and pelvis

Move slowly between the two positions

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t only move the middle of the back and leave the neck stiff. Tuck the chin in the round position and lift it in the arch. Let the whole spine work, from the tailbone all the way up.

Sets and Reps: 8 to 10 slow reps.

Shoulder Rolls and Neck Stretches

This frees up the upper body in the two areas that stiffen most overnight, especially for side sleepers. It’s the move that stops the morning shoulder ache and clears the neck of the residual stiffness from the pillow.

How to Do It:

Sit up in bed with your back supported

Roll both shoulders backward in slow circles, 5 times

Then forwards, 5 times

Drop the right ear towards the right shoulder, hold for 10 seconds

Repeat on the left side

Turn the head slowly to look over the right shoulder, hold for 5 seconds

Repeat to the left

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t pull the head with the hand to force a bigger stretch. The neck is not a muscle to force. Let the weight of the head do the work in the side bends, and don’t add hand pressure until you’ve been doing the exercise for a few weeks.

Sets and Reps: 5 shoulder rolls each direction, 10-second holds on each side neck stretch, 5-second holds on each head turn.

How to Fit This Into Your Morning

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The whole sequence takes 8 to 10 minutes. Do it before your feet touch the floor. This is the whole point of the routine, and it changes how the rest of the day feels.

Seven days a week is realistic. For most people, it’s what makes the difference between lasting change and losing progress overnight.

The best moment to do it is before you’re properly awake. Yes, that sounds counterintuitive, but the body responds to gentle movement even before the mind has fully caught up. And once the routine is done, you’ll get up feeling like the day has already had a head start.

If you’re tempted to add a coffee or a phone check before starting, resist. Ten minutes of morning movement pays off across the whole day. Ten minutes of scrolling on your phone doesn’t.

What to Expect

By the end of the first week, most people notice the first hour of the day feels different. Getting out of bed takes less effort. Reaching for the tap or the light switch feels less like a maneuver. The morning has stopped being a battle.

By 2 to 3 weeks, the change carries into the rest of the day. Bending down to put on socks, reaching up into a cupboard, turning to look behind while reversing the car. All these small movements feel less restricted.

By 4 to 6 weeks, the mobility gains start to hold across days rather than reverting each night. That’s the tissue actually changing, not just the daily reset from movement. This is the point where you can miss a day here and there without losing everything.

Beyond that, the routine becomes maintenance rather than a rebuild. Ten minutes in bed each morning is a small ongoing investment for a body that stays supple for the rest of your life. It’s one of the cheapest returns in fitness, and one of the most under-appreciated.