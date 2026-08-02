5 Home Exercises That Restore Hip Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Keep your hips strong and mobile by prioritizing these exercises.

Strong, mobile hips are essential for leading an active, independent life. They play a key role in everyday movement, from walking and climbing stairs to catching yourself from an unexpected trip or stumble. If you’re looking to build or restore hip strength, we have five exercises that will help you accomplish exactly that. The best part? You can do them right at home—no gym required.

“The hip loses range of motion in all three planes as we age, but especially internal rotation and extension. Stiff hips force the low back to make up the difference, which cascades into back pain and gait changes,” explains Dr. Andrew Gorecki, PT, DPT, FAFS, Owner of Superior Physical Therapy in Traverse City, MI, and co-founder/CEO of MovementRx, a remote therapeutic monitoring platform used by PT clinics nationwide. “As the hip weakens, people move less. As they move less, the hip weakens further. Breaking this cycle is what restores function fast at any age. [The] good news: The hip responds to training remarkably well, even into the 80s. Research on strength training in older adults consistently shows meaningful strength gains in the first eight to 12 weeks.”

Dr. Gorecki chose the below exercises because they cover the complete range of motion of what the hip actually does. It extends, rotates, moves out to the sides, and stabilizes during single-leg loading.

Glute Bridge With 2-Second Hold

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between sets.

Modifications: If getting on the ground is challenging, do this exercise on a sturdy bed. If you find glute bridges easy, try single-leg bridges.

Side-Lying Leg Lift With Slight External Rotation

“This exercise trains the glute medius, which is the most underrated muscle in the hip. Weak glute medius is behind most knee pain, IT band problems, and balance issues in older adults,” Dr. Gorecki shares.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie on one side with your legs stacked and straight, bottom hip on the mat. Slightly rotate your top leg outward so your toe points a little toward the ceiling. Keeping that leg in line with your body, lift it to roughly 30 degrees. Lower with control. Perform 2 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side. Rest for 30 seconds between sides.

Modifications: If getting on the ground is challenging, perform standing hip abductions instead. Hold onto a counter, keep one leg straight, and slowly lift it out to the side.

Standing Hip Circles

“This is the mobility piece most hip strength routines skip. Strong hips that can’t move are still limited hips. This exercise trains the hip through its full three-plane range of motion,” Dr. Gorecki says.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Lightly hold onto a sturdy chair for support. Shift your body weight onto one leg. Lift the other knee to hip level. Gradually trace a circle with that knee, using control. Make 5 circles. Reverse the motion, making another 5 circles. Perform 2 rounds in each direction on each side.

Modifications: If lifting your knee high is challenging, keep it lower. Even doing small circles at 12 inches off the ground effectively trains the hip.

Sit-to-Stand

“This is the most functional hip exercise there is. This is real life, translated directly into training. Sit-to-stand is also one of the strongest clinical predictors of independence and fall risk in older adults,” Dr. Gorecki says.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Cross your arms in front of your chest. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control as you slowly sit back down. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Modifications: If 10 unassisted reps are too challenging, sit in a slightly higher chair or use the armrests for assistance. The goal is to decrease assistance as time passes. If 10 reps feels too easy, do 15, hold free weights, or use a lower chair.

Single-Leg Balance With Hip Movement

“This exercise combines hip strength with balance and dynamic control. This is what the hip actually does in real life, holding you steady while your center of mass moves,” Dr. Gorecki explains.

Stand by a counter for support, if needed, with your feet hip-width apart. Shift your body weight onto one leg. Lift the other foot slightly off the ground. With your lifted leg, slowly reach your toes forward, then out to the side, then behind you. Return to the center each time. Do 5 reaches in each direction while balancing on the standing leg. Complete 2 sets on each side. Rest for 30 seconds between sides.

Modifications: Begin with a fingertip on the counter for assistance. Progress to just hovering, then close your eyes once you can do the exercise hands-free.