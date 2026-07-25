4 Bed Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Faster Than Crunches After 60

Neck hurts from crunches? A trainer's 4 bed moves to address lower belly after 60.

The lower belly often becomes one of the most stubborn areas to strengthen after 60. Natural muscle loss, reduced daily activity, and years of sitting make it harder to maintain a firm midsection, even for people who exercise regularly. As a trainer, I’ve found that many adults still rely on endless crunches in hopes of flattening their stomach. Unfortunately, crunches place repeated stress on the neck and lower back while doing very little to strengthen the deeper muscles responsible for a strong, supportive core.

A flatter-looking midsection starts with building stability rather than chasing repetition after repetition. The deep abdominal muscles, hips, and pelvic stabilizers work together to support your spine, improve posture, and help your waist appear tighter. That’s why I often recommend controlled exercises performed on a bed, where the softer surface encourages slower movement and greater muscle engagement. The goal isn’t simply working harder. It’s working smarter.

I’ve spent years helping adults over 60 rebuild core strength without aggravating sore backs or stiff joints. These four bed exercises activate the muscles that support your entire midsection while remaining gentle enough for most fitness levels. Perform them first thing in the morning or before bed, and you’ll strengthen your core in a way that carries over into everything from standing taller to walking with greater confidence.

Bent-Knee Marches

Whenever someone wants to strengthen the lower abdominals without straining the neck or back, bent-knee marches become one of my first recommendations. This movement teaches the deep core muscles to stabilize the pelvis while one leg moves at a time, closely resembling the way your core works during walking. Clients often feel the lower abdominals engage within the first few repetitions because the exercise emphasizes control instead of momentum. I appreciate its simplicity because nearly anyone can perform it safely while still receiving an excellent core workout.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Keep your feet flat on the bed.

Tighten your core.

Lift one knee toward your chest.

Lower slowly and alternate sides.

Perform 10 to 12 repetitions per leg.

Heel Slides

Heel slides strengthen the lower abdominals while improving coordination between the core and hips. I frequently use this exercise with clients rebuilding strength because the movement remains gentle while demanding continuous abdominal engagement. Sliding one leg away from the body without allowing the lower back to arch teaches the core to stabilize the spine during movement. Many clients notice improvements in posture and lower-back comfort after making heel slides part of their daily routine. Small, precise movements often build stronger cores than larger, faster ones.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Tighten your abdominal muscles.

Slowly slide one heel forward.

Extend the leg comfortably.

Return to the starting position.

Alternate sides for 10 repetitions each.

Glute Bridge with Core Brace

Although most people think of glute bridges as a hip exercise, they’re also one of my favorite ways to strengthen the entire core. Before lifting the hips, the abdominal muscles must stabilize the spine, allowing the glutes to generate the movement instead of the lower back. I often tell clients that stronger hips and stronger abs work together to create a firmer-looking midsection. This exercise also improves posture, making the stomach appear flatter during everyday activities. Better alignment often changes your appearance as much as stronger muscles do.

How to Do It

Lie on your back with your knees bent.

Tighten your core before moving.

Press through your heels.

Lift your hips until your body forms a straight line.

Lower slowly.

Complete 12 to 15 repetitions.

Dead Bug

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I like finishing with one of the best exercises available for building deep abdominal strength. The dead bug teaches your core to resist movement while your arms and legs work independently, closely matching how the body functions throughout the day. Unlike crunches, the exercise strengthens the entire midsection without repeatedly bending the spine. Clients often tell me they feel muscles working that they never noticed during traditional abdominal exercises. It’s an excellent reminder that the strongest cores develop through stability and control rather than endless repetitions.

How to Do It