4 Bed Exercises That Rebuild Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 60

Everyday movement requires a strong, stable core.

Movements you perform every day without even thinking about—taking a walk, lifting grocery bags or heavy boxes, and even standing up straight—require core strength. This strength is necessary for transmitting power between your upper and lower body, staying balanced, and keeping your spine stable.

Many individuals include planks in their workouts to build strength in this area, as they target your shoulders, glutes, obliques, and deep core all at the same time. But we are here with four bed exercises that can rebuild core strength even faster, according to Andrew Menechian, Co-Founder and Head of Fitness at FitCommit. Menechian has over 12 years of experience in the fitness industry and has mentored more than 100 personal trainers through education roles at The Fitness Playground and Clean Health Fitness Institute.

“I like bed-based core work for older adults because it removes some of the fear and joint stress. A plank can be useful, but if someone’s wrists, shoulders, or lower back complain first, the core never gets a fair chance to work,” Menechian explains. “[When performing bed exercises, you] can focus on bracing, breathing, and controlled leg movement without loading the wrists or asking the shoulders to hold body weight. For someone over 60, that can be the difference between doing core work three times a week and quitting because the setup hurts.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Breathing Brace

This move may seem basic, but Menechian points out that many individuals need to re-learn control before adding any movement.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees. Exhale and lightly tighten your midsection as if you’re about to cough. Then, breathe without losing that tension.

Heel Taps

Begin by lying flat on your back on a workout mat. Bring your legs to tabletop and brace your core. Tap one heel to the mat. Keep your ribs and pelvis stable. Repeat on the other side, continuing to alternate.

Bent-Knee Fall-Outs

“This trains the core to resist rotation, which matters for walking and getting in and out of bed or a car,” Menechian explains.

Begin by lying flat on your back on a workout mat. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the ground. Allow one knee to open slightly out to the side. Then, bring it back in. Repeat on the other side.

Glute Bridges With Pause

“Bridges train the glutes and trunk together, which is often more useful than chasing [the] ab burn,” Menechian says.