5 Daily Bed Exercises That Restore Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 55

A trainer shares five daily moves that rebuild core strength right from your bed.

When it comes to the best core strengthening exercises, planks rank near the top of the list. But while planks are a solid way to build core strength, they’re not always the most accessible or comfortable option for adults over 55, especially if you’re dealing with shoulder issues, wrist strain, or lower back pain.

Studies suggest that doing bed-based exercises can be helpful for older adults since these movements reduce pressure on your joints while allowing your body to move through controlled ranges of motion. For those kickstarting their fitness journey or looking to rebuild their core strength, these exercises can provide an accessible and safe starting point.

Below, we spoke with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who shares simple daily bed exercises designed to help restore core strength without the strain associated with traditional ab workouts and planks.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“These exercises strengthen the muscles that stabilize your spine and pelvis,” says Bickerstaff. “That type of stability is essential for posture, balance, and everyday movement as we age.”

Read on for the exercises and detailed instructions. And when you’re finished, don’t miss these 5 Daily Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Faster Than Crunches After 60.

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Seated Knee Lifts

Seated knee lifts target your lower abs while improving your posture. Because the movement requires lifting your leg without leaning back, it encourages your core to stay engaged throughout the entire exercise.

How to do it:

Sit up tall in a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for balance. Engage your core by tightening your abs. Slowly lift one knee toward your chest. Keep your torso upright without leaning backward. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Slowly lower your foot back to the floor with control. Repeat with the opposite leg. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

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Glute Bridges

Although glute bridges are often associated with hip strength, they’re stellar for boosting core stability. “This exercise strengthens the glutes, lower back, and deep core muscles that stabilize your pelvis,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor or bed. Place your arms alongside your body with your palms facing down. Tighten your core and press your heels into the surface. Lift your hips up until your body forms a straight line. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement and hold for one to two seconds. Slowly lower your hips back down with control. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

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Standing March

Don’t let this move’s simplicity deceive you. The trick here maintaining a steady core brace throughout the exercise. “A simple standing march can become a powerful core exercise when you focus on bracing the abdominal muscles and controlling the movement,” Bickerstaff explains.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Brace your core as if you’re about to cough. Keep your posture upright and your shoulders relaxed. Slowly lift one knee toward hip height. Pause for one to two seconds while keeping your abs flexed. Lower your leg slowly back to the floor. Repeat the movement with the opposite leg. Continue alternating legs in a marching motion. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 16 marches total, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

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Bird Dogs

This classic exercise forces your core to stabilize your spine while your limbs move, which is a crucial pattern for daily activities like walking, reaching, and lifting objects. “Bird dogs train the core to stabilize the spine during movement, which is exactly how the body uses core strength in everyday life,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Get down on all fours with your hands positioned under your shoulders. Place your knees directly under your hips. Flex your core and keep your back neutral. Extend your right arm forward while extending your left leg behind you. Keep your hips level and avoid arching your lower back. Hold for one to two seconds at the end of the movement. Return to the starting position with control. Repeat with the opposite arm and leg. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

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Dead Bugs

Dead bugs are widely used in physical therapy programs because they strengthen your deep core muscles while protecting your lower back. “Dead bugs strengthen the transverse abdominis, which is key for posture and back support,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it: