A sports medicine doctor shares the wall sit benchmark that signals elite leg strength

If you’ve never performed a wall sit before, it’s probably just what you’d imagine it to be. This isometric exercise involves leaning against a wall with your knees bent to 90 degrees. It’s a stellar way to build strength, endurance, and stability in your glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. And not only that—it can boost your knee health, too.

The move is an excellent way to test your leg strength. In fact, an expert tells us that, if you can hold a wall sit this long after 60, your leg strength is top-tier.

What’s Considered an Above-Average Wall Sit Time for Those 60+?

According to Reuben Chen, MD, Board-Certified Sports Medicine Physician, Longevity Expert, and the Chief Medical Advisor at Sunrider International, above-average wall sit hold times for those 60+ generally range between 40 to 65 seconds (or higher). That said, this benchmark depends on source and gender.

“Many fitness benchmarks place average performance around 20 to 40 seconds,” Dr. Chen tells us. “For example, holding 40+ seconds often ranks as ‘good’ or strong compared to peers, while times under 20 to 30 seconds are generally below average. These figures come from trainer guidelines and age-adjusted charts, as formal normative data for this specific test in seniors is limited, but consistent in showing a decline with age.”

What’s Considered “Elite”

Top-tier performance for older individuals typically consists of holding a wall sit for 90 seconds or more while maintaining proper form. This benchmark is usually defined as “elite,” “excellent,” or “top-tier” by many certified trainers and fitness pros, Dr. Chen says.

“Some sources extend this to 65+ seconds as ‘excellent,’ or 2+ minutes as truly elite–placing the individual well above most peers in their age group. This level reflects strong muscular endurance and often correlates with better functional mobility and independence,” he adds.

Primary Muscles Engaged During Wall Sits

When performing wall sits, your quads (fronts of the thighs), hamstrings, calves, glutes, and core stabilizers all get a solid workout. According to Dr. Chen, these muscles work isometrically to hold the seated position against gravity.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“These muscles support daily functions like standing up from a chair, walking, climbing stairs, maintaining balance, and preventing falls by providing lower-body strength, hip stability, and postural control,” Dr. Chen notes. “Strong quads and glutes in particular help preserve independence, reduce knee/hip strain, and improve overall mobility in older adults.”

How to Perform Wall Sits

Here’s how to properly perform a wall sit.