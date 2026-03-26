5 Daily Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Faster Than Crunches After 60

A board-certified wellness expert shares 5 daily moves to improve belly overhang after 60.

Ah, belly fat. Fat in this area of the body seems so easy to put on—and incredibly challenging to lose. But rest assured, with just the right lifestyle habits on deck, you can tame and tighten your abdomen. This requires reassessing your diet, workout routine, and stress management practices. To help you out with the fitness part of the equation, we spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership. Canham shares five daily exercises that flatten belly fat quicker than crunches after 60.

“A ‘belly overhang‘ after 60 is typically the result of several overlapping factors—not just excess fat,” Canham tells us. First, sarcopenia reduces muscle tone in the core and lower body. As deep stabilizing muscles weaken, the abdomen has less structural support and can protrude. Second, hormonal changes—including lower estrogen and testosterone—shift fat storage toward the lower abdomen. Third, skin elasticity declines with age due to reduced collagen, which can contribute to a softer, more pronounced overhang.”

And finally, changes in posture—such as an anterior pelvic tilt—and sedentary habits can worsen the appearance of a protruding belly, even in those who are active.

“Addressing it requires improving muscle support, posture, and overall body composition, not just increasing activity,” Canham says. “Crunches target the rectus abdominis, but they don’t address the deeper core muscles that support the abdomen. They also don’t reduce fat in a specific area—fat loss occurs systemically, not locally.”

Below, Canham breaks down five daily exercises to prioritize in your workouts. They emphasized deep core strengthening, full-body muscle engagement, and pelvic alignment—all of which are crucial for improving the appearance and function of the abdominal region after 60.

Supine Deep Core Breathing

Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Place one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Take a deep breath in through the nose, allowing your lower hand to naturally rise as your belly expands. Slowly exhale through the mouth. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 gradual breaths.

Glute Bridges

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mattress. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Dead Bugs

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Bird-Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg, keeping your core braced. Hold for 2 to 3 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides, continuing to alternate. Perform 2 sets of 8 reps on each side.

Standing March