5 Chair Exercises That Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 60

You only need a sturdy chair and these exercises to get your core into top shape.

If you’re looking to build a strong, resilient core, look no further than chair workouts. This form of exercise offers both accessibility and stability, which are essential for safe strength building after 60. What makes incorporating a chair into your session especially productive? It eliminates the need to get up and down from the ground while reducing strain on the shoulders, spine, and wrists. So, we spoke with an expert to learn the five best chair exercises that build core strength quicker than planks alone.

“These exercises train the core in supported, upright positions, helping improve posture, stability, and functional strength—often more effectively for older adults than holding static planks alone,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership.

Seated Abdominal Bracing (Deep Core Activation)

This exercise fires up the transverse abdominis and boosts internal support of the spine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit tall on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Place your hands on your lower abs. Slowly inhale through the nose. Exhale through the mouth. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 slow breaths.

Seated Knee Lifts

Sit tall at the edge of a sturdy chair. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

Seated Marches

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture—trying not to lean back for support—as you continue to “march.” Perform 2 to 3 sets of 20 alternating marches.

Seated Torso Twists

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Activate your core. Place your hands behind your head or cross them in front of your chest. Slowly twist your torso to the left, keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the center, then twist to the right. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Seated Lean-Backs