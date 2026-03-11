If You Can Do This Many Squats After 55, Your Leg Strength Is Top 10%

Find out how many squats reveal elite leg strength for adults over 55.

Squats are one of the absolute best exercises you can do for your body—in fact, they’re actually a gift. This workout is a surefire way to strengthen your lower body, stabilize your core strength, and boost mobility and bone density. Functional strength is so important, and that’s exactly what squats build. They help you perform everyday things like sitting, standing, and balancing. You will decrease your chance of falling and sustaining injuries.

So now that you know the importance of incorporating squats in your life, let’s see if your leg strength is in the top 10% after 55. Challenge yourself by trying to perform this many squats—and if you can, kudos to you! If not, consider adding more squats to your routine.

How Many Bodyweight Squats Signal Peak Lower-Body Strength

“While normative data varies slightly by study, for an individual over the age of 55, completing 45 or more consecutive bodyweight squats with proper form places them in the top tier (top 10%) of muscular endurance for their age group,” explains Matt Bandelier, director of business development at Eden Health Club. “For the general population in this demographic, the average is closer to 19 to 25 reps.”

Hitting more than 45 bodyweight squats indicates exceptional balance, joint health, muscular stamina, and aerobic capacity.

What To Know About Muscular Endurance vs. Max Strength

Performing consecutive bodyweight squats mainly reflects muscular endurance rather than maximal strength. True strength is defined as the ability to exert maximal force against resistance, such as lifting a heavy box, while endurance means being able to repeat a sub-maximal effort over time.

“However, for the 55+ demographic, high-rep bodyweight proficiency is a strong proxy for functional strength,” Bandelier points out. “If you can move your own bodyweight 45 times, you possess enough base strength for essentially all activities of daily living. If your goal is to build bone density or maximal power, you would eventually need to add external load (weights) rather than just adding more reps.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What Muscles Are Mainly Responsible for Squat Performance?

The main drivers behind squat performance include the quads and glutes. For adults 55+, the lower back and core play a major role in helping you maintain a tall torso, preventing the collapse that typically stops the set before your legs fatigue.

“Additionally, mobility in the ankles and strength in the calves are critical for balance and achieving full depth,” Bandelier says.