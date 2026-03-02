5 Bed Exercises That Restore Leg Muscle Faster Than Gym Machines After 65

Rebuild leg strength at home, try these CPT-designed bed exercises after 65 today.

Let’s face it: Getting older is no walk in the park. Muscle mass naturally declines with age in a process known as sarcopenia, and lower-body strength fades over time. According to research published in The Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle reduced leg strength is associated with loss of mobility, increased fall risk, and decreased independence in older adults.

The good news is that muscle tissue remains responsive to stimulus well into older age. Even light strength training exercises done regularly can boost strength, balance, and walking speed. What’s more, these exercises don’t need to be high-impact or gym-based to still deliver results.

Bed-based exercises offer a unique advantage in that they reduce joint stress, eliminate balance concerns during early stages of rebuilding strength, and make it easier to stay consistent with your exercise routine. The exercises below provide a safe starting point for those experiencing stiffness, sore joints, or reduced confidence.

To learn more, we chatted with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who explains that “restoring leg muscle after 65 requires safe activation of the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and hip stabilizers without excessive strain.” The following five bed exercises were designed by Bickerstaff to target those muscle groups directly while supporting circulation and joint health.

Read on for the detailed step-by-step instructions. Then, when you’re done, check out 5 Chair Exercises That Flatten Lower Belly Overhang After 60, According to a Trainer.

Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are undeniably one of the safest and most effective ways to reactivate your glutes and hamstrings after 65. This exercise supports your lower back, improves hip extension strength, and helps restore walking power without stressing the knees. And since you remain supported on your back, the movement reduces fall risk while strengthening those critical leg muscles.

How to do it:

Lie on your back on a bed with your knees bent and your feet flat. Position your feet hip-width apart with your heels close to your hips. Place your arms by your sides for stability and engage your core. Press through your heels and lift your hips upward. Squeeze your glutes at the top for one to two seconds. Lower your hips slowly back down with control. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Straight Leg Raises

Straight leg raises help rebuild quad strength, which is essential for everyday functions like climbing stairs and standing from a seated position. This movement also strengthens the front of your thigh while protecting the knee joint, making it ideal for those experiencing mild joint discomfort.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with one knee bent and one leg extended. Tighten the thigh muscle of the straight leg. Keep your knee fully extended. Slowly lift the straight leg to the height of the opposite knee. Pause for one to two seconds at the top. Lower your leg slowly without dropping it. Aim for two to three sets of 8 to 12 reps per leg. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Heel Slides

Heel slides help restore knee mobility and hamstring engagement. They also boost circulation and joint health, which are crucial for reducing stiffness and supporting long-term lower body strength.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with both legs extended. Keep your heels resting lightly on the bed. Slowly slide one heel toward your hips by bending your knee. Stop when your knee is comfortably bent. Slide your heel back to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite leg. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps per leg, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Side-Lying Leg Lifts

Next up are side-lying leg lifts—a stellar exercise for strengthening your hip stabilizers, which are critical for balance, fall prevention, and walking stability. Weak hip abductors are associated with reduced gait efficiency and increased fall risk in older adults.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Lie on your side with your legs stacked and your hips aligned. Rest your head comfortably on your arm or pillow. Keep your top leg straight and your toes pointing forward. Gently lift your top leg upward without rolling backward. Pause for one to two seconds at the top. Lower your leg slowly with control. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Ankle Pumps

Ankle pumps are an underrated exercise for improving circulation and reducing lower leg stiffness. They activate your calf muscles, which are essential for walking power and balance.

How to do it: