The 10-Minute Bed Routine That Rebuilds Back Strength After 55, According to Fitness Experts

You don’t need to leave your bed in order to perform a productive workout.

Bed exercises provide a plethora of benefits—especially for anyone with decreased mobility. They offer low-impact routines and are exceptional for maintaining strength, improving blood circulation, managing weight, and even reducing back pain—all from the comfort of bed. We are here with a 10-minute expert-recommended bed routine that can help rebuild back strength after 55.

Why Maintaining Back Strength Is Important After 55

As you age, it’s quite common to lose some flexibility and strength in the mid to lower back. This can make completing daily tasks—like getting up from bed or carrying grocery bags—feel more challenging.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Back strength becomes especially important after 55 because we naturally lose muscle mass and bone density with age. Without consistent strength training, the muscles that support the spine can weaken, placing additional stress on the joints and surrounding tissues,” explains Alex Prostano, Owner & Coach, Orangetheory Fitness. “A weak back can contribute to poor posture, chronic discomfort and a higher risk of falls … When those muscles are not strong enough to provide support, other areas of the body compensate, which may increase the risk of strain or injury.”

Maintaining strong back muscles provides stability to the spine, improves balance, and makes performing daily tasks easier.

Which Muscles Are Engaged During Bed Exercises

Bed-based workouts do a stellar job of training your mid and lower back muscles, in addition to your core and hips. These are the body parts that keep you steady and balanced.

According to Prostano, the core serves as a “natural brace” for your entire midsection, while the glutes help stabilize the pelvis and decrease lower-back strain.

“When those muscles are strong, your posture naturally improves and your movements feel smoother and more controlled,” explains Vicki Chimenti, CPT and Instructor at The Pack in NYC, who has more than seven years of experience teaching boxing, strength training and running. “You’ll notice it in little things—standing taller without thinking about it, getting up from a chair more easily, or turning to reach something without that twinge of stiffness. Strengthening your back and core gently on the bed helps you move with more confidence and comfort throughout the day.”

The 10-Minute Bed Routine That Rebuilds Back Strength After 55

Below, Chimenti breaks down a simple 10-minute workout that helps rebuild back strength—from the comfort of your bed.

Pelvic Tilts

“This one wakes up your lower abs and helps loosen morning stiffness,” Chimenti tells us.

Begin by lying flat on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Gently flatten your lower back into the mattress. Release. Perform 2 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Glute Bridges

“This move strengthens your lower back and gives your glutes a lift too,” Chimenti says.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the mattress. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Bed Angels

“This exercise is great for opening up your shoulders and upper back,” Chimenti points out.

Lie flat on your back and gradually slide your arms overhead, as if you’re making a snow angel. Be sure to keep your shoulders flat and ribs down. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Back Lifts

“This one helps retrain those small back muscles that keep you upright,” Chimenti notes.

Roll onto your stomach and position a pillow under your hips. Slightly lift your chest off the bed, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Release. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Gentle Twists

This exercise feels great for both the hips and lower back.