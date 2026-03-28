4 Chair Exercises That Trim Belly Overhang Faster Than Crunches After 60

These chair moves can help address pesky belly fat safely and effectively as you age.

Many unwelcome changes happen as you age, and one of them is belly fat. It occurs due to many reasons, including hormonal shifts, a slower metabolism, the loss of lean muscle, and less movement. The good news is, there are ways to deal with it. We spoke with an expert who shares four chair exercises that can help trim belly overhang faster than crunches after 60. Crunches can strengthen and tone your abs, but they won’t torch enough calories to get rid of unwanted belly fat.

“Belly overhang after 60 is rarely just about activity level—it’s driven by structural and physiological changes,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness and corporate leadership. “First, sarcopenia reduces muscle tone, especially in the deep core and lower body. With less muscular support, the abdomen can protrude more easily. Second, hormonal shifts—including lower estrogen and testosterone—promote fat storage in the abdominal region. Third, loss of skin elasticity makes the area appear softer and less supported.”

In addition, changes in your posture—such as an anterior pelvic tilt and forward head posture—can worsen the appearance of the lower belly, even in those who exercise regularly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To improve this area of the body, it’s essential to strengthen the core and work on your alignment. Boosting physical activity alone won’t get the job done.

“For many adults over 60, focusing on deep core activation, posture, and full-body strength is more effective and sustainable [than doing crunches,]” Canham says.

Below, Canham breaks down four chair exercises that can help flatten belly fat after 60.

“These exercises strengthen the deep core and supporting muscle groups in a stable, accessible position, helping improve posture, muscle tone, and overall body composition—all of which contribute to reducing belly overhang over time,” Canham tells us.

Seated Knee Lifts

Begin sitting tall at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg.

Seated Marches With Core Bracing

Begin seated with a long spine. Gently press your hands into the sides of the seat. Take a deep exhale, activate your core, and lift one leg up at a time into a slow march, Keep your ribs pinned toward the hips as your legs march. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 20 alternating marches.

Seated Torso Rotations

Begin sitting tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Activate your core. Place your hands behind your head or cross them in front of your chest. Slowly twist your torso to the left, keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the center, then twist to the right. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Seated Leg Extensions