4 Bed Stretches That Loosen Tight Muscles Faster Than Foam Rolling After 60

Start your morning looser, follow NASM-CPT Annie Landry's bed stretches after 60.

Foam rolling can be a great component of a warm-up, especially before strength training. It’s also excellent for targeting tight areas, such as the glutes, front of the thighs, and IT band. It can be challenging to access tight spots if flexibility and strength are limited, however. This is because foam rolling can require you to get into some challenging positions to exert the pressure needed for self-myofascial release.

Foam rolling is contraindicated for some medical conditions, including osteoporosis, fractures, and neuropathy. A gentler alternative: stretching in bed. As a certified personal trainer, I often recommend morning stretches to my clients as a way to release tight muscles before their feet even hit the floor.

Here’s How to Get Started

For each exercise below, aim to hold or perform the stretch for 30–60 seconds, as this duration is effective for improving flexibility. You can gradually work up to this time by starting with 15 seconds, then progressing to two sets of 15 seconds, then 30 seconds, followed by two sets of 30 seconds, and, eventually, 60 seconds. Progress slowly, and always listen to your body. If you experience any sharp or stabbing pain, stop the stretch immediately. And, as always, be sure to check with a medical professional before beginning any new exercise regimen, especially if you have any prior injuries or chronic illnesses.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Psoas Leg Grab

Many of us hold a lot of tension in our psoas muscles. These are your deep hip flexor muscles that tighten and shorten with prolonged sitting. Those with more sedentary routines will benefit from stretching these muscles.

Scoot to the edge of your bed so that your outside leg is dangling over the side, but your back is flat on the bed.

Gently grab your leg wherever you can reach: your thigh, calf, or, if you are very flexible, your foot.

Avoid placing pressure on the knee joint and arching the back.

Gently press or pull the leg backwards with your hand until you feel a good stretch through the front of your hip and into your side.

Move to the other side of the bed and stretch the other side.

Supine Twist

This stretch is great for spinal mobility. You may also feel a stretch in the obliques.

Lie flat on your back.

Gently bend the left knee and bring it across your midline, towards the right side of the body.

Reach the left arm out and look back towards the left hand.

Ideally, the knee and opposite arm would be flat on the floor, but do not force this position.

Gently sink into the stretch and let it deepen.

Release the twist, return to a flat back position, then switch to the other side

Prone Figure Four

This is a great stretch for tight inner thighs and hips.

Lie flat on your belly.

Gently draw the right foot up the left leg until it reaches the knee.

The right knee should point out to the right side at 90 degrees if flexibility allows.

Soften into the stretch, ensuring that the pelvis is flat against the bed.

To increase the intensity, move the right foot further away from the left leg until you reach the desired level of intensity.

Supine Leg Circles with Bent Knees

This is a gentle, but more dynamic stretch for the hips and back.

Lie on your back and stack your knees above your hips.

Lightly grab the back of the thighs or the shin bones, if flexibility allows.

Avoid placing pressure on the knees.

Ensure that your back is pressed firmly into the mattress so that the back is not arched.

Softly circle the legs to the right several times, then repeat on the left.

Stretching daily will help you maintain, or even gain, flexibility. It can also help relieve tension and soreness that result from everyday activities.