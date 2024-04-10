5 Beginner Floor Workouts for a Total-Body Transformation

Embracing a new fitness journey can be intimidating for many of my beginner clients, but with the right workouts at your fingertips, you can kickstart your transformation from anywhere—including the comfort of your own home. These five beginner floor workouts are designed to target multiple muscle groups, boost metabolism, and promote total-body transformation. Plus, it's beginner-friendly.

Always listen to your body, start slowly, and gradually increase intensity as you build strength and confidence. With consistency and dedication, you'll be well on your way to achieving your fitness goals.

Keep reading for my best beginner floor workouts for a total-body transformation. And when you're finished working out, be sure to read up on these 10 Strength Training 'Rules' to Follow for the Best Results.

Workout #1: Full-body Circuit

The first of these beginner floor workouts for a total-body transformation is a full-body circuit. This routine is perfect for beginners looking to build strength, improve endurance, and kickstart their fitness journey.

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms extended in front of you. Lower your body into a squat by bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and your core engaged. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for three sets.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart on the ground. Lower your chest toward the ground by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Perform eight to 10 repetitions for three sets.

3. Glute Bridges

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement. Lower your hips with control. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions for three sets.

Workout #2: Core Strengthener

A strong core is essential for stability, balance, and overall functional fitness. This beginner-friendly core workout targets the abdominal muscles to strengthen and tone your midsection.

1. Planks

Start in a plank position with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core as you hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds. Focus on keeping your hips level and not sagging.

2. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your hands behind your head. Lift your shoulder blades off the ground, and bring your right elbow toward your left knee while extending your right leg. Rotate your torso, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee while extending your left leg. Continue alternating sides in a pedaling motion. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions for three sets.

3. Dead Bugs

Lie on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your legs bent at a 90-degree angle. Lower one arm and the opposite leg toward the ground, maintaining contact with the floor. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions on each side for three sets.

Workout #3: Lower Body Burner

Strengthening the lower body is essential for everyday activities and functional movement. This beginner lower-body workout targets the legs and glutes to build strength and endurance.

1. Bodyweight Lunges

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. Take a step forward with your right foot, and lower your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push through your right heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions on each leg for three sets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Wall Sits

Stand with your back against a wall and your feet hip-width apart. Lower your body into a seated position, keeping your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, focusing on keeping your back flat against the wall and your thighs parallel to the ground.

3. Glute Kickbacks

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists directly beneath your shoulders and your knees beneath your hips. Extend your right leg straight out behind you, keeping your knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Squeeze your glutes to lift your right leg toward the ceiling. Then, lower your leg with control. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions on each leg for 3 sets.

Workout #4: Upper-body Toner

Building upper-body strength can improve posture, increase functional fitness, and enhance overall strength and stability. This beginner upper-body workout targets the arms, chest, and back to build strength and definition.

1. Knee Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees on the ground. Lower your chest toward the ground by bending your elbows, keeping them close to your body. Push through your palms to return to the starting position. Perform eight to 10 repetitions for three sets.

2. Dumbbell Rows

Hold a dumbbell in your right hand and hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat. Pull the dumbbell toward your ribcage, squeezing your shoulder blade at the top of the movement. Lower the dumbbell back down with control. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions on each arm for three sets.

3. Dumbbell Shoulder Presses (Seated)

Sit on a chair with a backrest, and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended, keeping your core engaged. Lower the dumbbells back down to shoulder height, and repeat. Perform 10 to 12 repetitions for three sets.

Workout #5: Total-body Stretch

These beginner floor workouts for a total-body transformation wrap up with some full-body stretching. Incorporating stretching exercises into your routine can improve flexibility, reduce the risk of injury, and promote relaxation. This beginner total-body stretch routine targets major muscle groups to increase flexibility and mobility.

1. Seated Forward Fold

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you and your feet flexed. Hinge at your hips, and reach toward your toes, keeping your back straight. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, feeling a stretch in your hamstrings and lower back.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists directly beneath your shoulders and your knees beneath your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your chest and tailbone toward the ceiling (cow pose). Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin to your chest and pressing through your palms (cat pose). Repeat for 10 to 12 repetitions, flowing smoothly between cat and cow poses.

3. Child's Pose

Kneel on the floor with your knees hip-width apart and your toes touching. Sit back on your heels, and extend your arms forward, lowering your chest toward the ground. Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds, feeling a stretch in your back, shoulders, and hips.