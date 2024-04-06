5 Daily Floor Workouts To Look 10 Years Younger

Whether you're looking to feel more youthful and rejuvenated or want to regain the energy you had in your 20s, incorporating floor workouts into your daily routine can work wonders. Mike Masi, DPT, CPT, a certified personal trainer and doctor of physical therapy with Garage Gym Reviews, designed the following daily floor workouts to look 10 years younger. Gear up to improve your strength, flexibility, and balance while sculpting a more toned, leaner physique. Adding these floor exercises to your fitness routine can help you look and feel younger, regardless of your age.

Floor exercises engage multiple muscle groups at once, including your abs, back, and shoulders, which helps improve core strength and stability. Additionally, these workouts target areas like your glutes and hamstrings, which can lead to a firmer and more youthful appearance. They can also boost your balance and coordination—two crucial aspects for maintaining mobility and agility as you age.

"As a physical therapist, I often emphasize the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle to my patients, not only for physical health but for its positive effects on appearance and vitality," says Masi. "The concept of looking younger is closely tied to the strength, flexibility, and overall health of our bodies. Regular exercise can significantly impact these aspects, contributing to a youthful appearance and energy level. Beyond the physical benefits, engaging in daily physical activity can improve mental health, reduce stress, and increase overall happiness, which may also contribute to looking and feeling younger."

If you're ready to look and feel stronger, more energized, and more confident, read on for Masi's five daily floor workouts to look 10 years younger. And next up, don't miss The Top 10 Exercises for Improving Agility.

Planks for Core Strength

Research shows planks are an excellent way to strengthen your core muscles, including abs, back, and shoulders. Holding a plank position engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, helping to enhance your stability and balance. Plus, planks can help you sculpt a firmer, more toned midsection, making you look and feel younger.

"Planks are a powerful exercise for building core strength and stability," states Masi. "A strong core can improve your posture and reduce the appearance of aging. Start with four to five rounds of 20 to 30-second holds and gradually increase your sets or duration as you get stronger." Aim to do this workout daily for optimal results.

Start in a pushup position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from head to toe. Engage your core muscles, and hold this position for the designated time, gradually increasing the duration as you get stronger. Keep your back flat and avoid arching or sagging.

Glute Bridges for Hip Strength and Flexibility

According to a 2018 study in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science, glute bridges target the glutes and hamstrings, increasing hip strength and flexibility. This exercise can also enhance stability and posture by engaging the core muscles, making them a go-to daily floor workout for overall fitness.

"Glute bridges enhance posterior chain (back side) strength and hip flexibility, which can diminish with age. They also help target the glutes, potentially giving a more youthful physique. Perform three to four sets of 15 reps, increasing the reps as you get stronger," says Masi.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart and flat on the floor. Press through your heels to lift your hips off the floor, squeezing your glutes at the top. Hold for a few seconds, then lower your hips back down. Focus on engaging your glutes by squeezing them throughout the movement.

Cat-Cow Stretch for Spinal Flexibility

The cat-cow stretch can boost mobility, alleviate tension in your back, and improve posture. "This yoga-based movement improves spinal flexibility and can relieve tension in the back and neck muscles, which are often aggravated by daily and occupational demands as we age," Masi explains. Perform this workout two or three times a day for one to two minutes at a time.

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly toward the floor and lifting your head and tailbone toward the ceiling. Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin toward your chest and pressing through your hands and knees.

Superman for Back Strength and Posture

This unique floor move can boost strength and posture by activating your back and core muscles. It involves lifting your arms and legs off the floor while lying on your stomach, you engage the muscles along your spine, promoting better spinal alignment.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The superman exercise targets the muscles on the entire back side of the body, improving posture and reducing the risk of age-related back issues. Aim for three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps," Masi says.

Lie on your stomach with your arms extended overhead and your legs straight. Lift your arms, chest, and legs off the floor, keeping your gaze down to protect your neck.

Downward Dog to Upward Dog for Flexibility and Strength

Transitioning from a downward dog to an upward dog in yoga helps improve flexibility and strength in your upper body, including your arms, shoulders, and chest.

"Transitioning between these two yoga poses targets nearly the entire body," explains Masi. "It also promotes overhead shoulder flexibility and hamstring extensibility which may diminish as we age. Flow between the poses for one to two minutes while holding each position for about four or five seconds each."

Get into a plank position, then lift your hips up and back into downward dog by pressing through your hands and feet, forming an upside-down V shape with your body. Hold for a few breaths, then shift forward into upward dog by lowering your hips toward the floor, lifting your chest, and gazing toward the ceiling with straight arms.