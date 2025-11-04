5 Best Aldi Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week
Aldi is rolling out its Christmas and holiday goods and there are some lovely new and returning gems hitting shelves, from eggnog and treats to charcuterie must-haves. It’s never too early to start stocking up on some of these festive goodies, and if you’re anything like me you won’t even wait until December to crack in: Here are five of the best Aldi Christmas finds hitting shelves right now.
Specially Selected Triple Creme Brie
Christmas is not complete without a beautiful charcuterie platter to nibble on and this Specially Selected Triple Creme Brie ($5.49) is a must-have item. “It’s a great deal, if you want to treat your cheesemonger nature without spending $12 on a regular Triple Crème. Creamy, slightly buttery, definitely needs to be paired alongside something with a stronger flavor, an herb cracker would do nicely here,” one shopper said.
Benton’s Caramel Stroopwafels Cookies
Benton’s Caramel Stroopwafels Cookies ($3.85) imported from the Netherlands are perfect for a little Christmas treat. “Ideal for snacking or pairing with hot drinks, these stroopwafels are a delightful treat. Try putting one over your warm beverage for a melty experience,” the brand says.
Friendly Farms Eggnog
Friendly Farms Eggnog ($3.85) is another yummy Christmas treat. “I look forward to egg nog season every year and I was so happy to see it at Aldi in early October. Last year I couldn’t find it anywhere until November,” one shopper said. “I think the Aldi eggnog is one of the better egg nogs I have had and it’s delicious in my morning coffee.”
Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee
Aldi’s Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee ($3.75) is a delicious cold coffee option for the holidays. Barissimo Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee is a delightful blend of rich coffee, real milk and cream with a hint of peppermint and mocha. Ready to drink and perfect over ice, this iced coffee is an ideal pick-me-up for your busy mornings or a refreshing treat any time of day,” the brand says.
Merry Moments Gingerbread Christmas Kitchen Towels
The Merry Moments Gingerbread Christmas Kitchen Towels ($4.99) are 100% cotton and so lovely. “Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Warm iron if needed,” the company recommends.