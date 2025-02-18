15 Best & Worst Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches, According to a Dietitian

When you're in the mood for a breakfast sandwich and don't feel like making one, or you're pressed for time, hitting the drive-thru is a convenient way to grab a quick meal. It's tasty, easy and inexpensive. But there's a major downside–it's not healthy. Fast food is notoriously known for its worrisome ingredients that are filled with high calories, excess sugar, salt and fat. Plus, many items have ultra-processed meats, which adds to the unhealthiness.

While it can be difficult to find a healthy breakfast sandwich option–there are so many dietary disastrous ones, there are a few great choices. Eat This, Not That! spoke with dietitians who revealed their choice for best and worst fast food sandwiches, which we ranked on sugar, fat and sodium content, as well as calories. Let the countdown begin.

​​6th Best…Einstein Bros. Garden Avocado Everything Egg White Sandwich

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 450

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 860 mg

Carbs : 63 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 18 g

The Einstein Bros. Garden Avocado Everything Egg White Sandwich is the ideal combination of healthy ingredients like avocado, egg whites, tomato and spinach. It's also a great way to get protein.

"This hearty sandwich is a great way to add extra veggies and nutrition to your breakfast," Laura M. Ali, MS, RDN, a culinary nutritionist based in Pittsburgh, PA says.

"The avocado, spinach and tomato are filled with healthy fats, vitamins A and C and antioxidants. While higher in sodium than some other sandwiches, it is a good source of fiber and protein. Because these sandwiches are made fresh, you can swap the regular bagel for one of their "thintastic" bagels to lower the calories and carbs if you prefer."

5th Best…Chick-fil-A's Egg White Grill

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 380

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 990 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 27 g

Known for its high-quality fresh food, Chick-fil-A might serve food that tastes homemade, but it's not that healthy. However, the chain does offer a sandwich that lands on our list.

"It combines grilled chicken breast with egg whites and cheese on an English muffin to give you a protein-packed breakfast that's lower in saturated fats than many other breakfast sandwich options," says Alyssa Pacheco, RD from The PCOS Nutritionist Alyssa. "While it's a little low in fiber, with only 1 gram, you can opt to add the fresh fruit cup on the side for some extra fiber to keep you feeling full."

4th Best…Dunkin's Wake-up Wrap

Nutrition : Per 1 wrap

Calories : 180

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Nothing says good morning like a cup of coffee and Dunkin's Wake-up Wrap.

Emily Gozy, MS RDN CDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, suggests getting two Egg and Cheese Wake-Ups to "make it a meal with a good balance of carbs to protein ratio. She says the sandwich is lower in sodium than other options and has lower levels of saturated fat."

To get more protein, Gozy recommends adding turkey sausage patties.

3rd Best…Starbucks Turkey Bacon, Cheddar and Egg White Sandwich

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 230

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 17 g

According to Laura M. Ali, MS, RDN, a culinary nutritionist based in Pittsburgh, PA, the "Starbucks Turkey Bacon, Cheddar and Egg White Sandwich is a top pick for a healthier choice because it's lower in saturated fat than many traditional breakfast sandwiches and contains 3 grams of fiber, over 10% of your daily requirement."

She says, "It's high in protein, providing 17g. It uses turkey bacon, which is a great option when you are really in the mood for that bacon flavor and uses reduced fat cheddar cheese along with egg whites. This filling sandwich is a perfect way to satisfy a craving for a hearty breakfast sandwich while keeping your saturated fat intake down."

2nd Best…Panera Avocado, Egg White, Spinach, and Cheese on Multigrain Bagel Flat

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 340

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 19 g

For health-conscious eaters, the Panera Avocado, Egg White, Spinach and Cheese on Multigrain Bagel Flat is getting rave reviews for its taste and fresh ingredients.

"It's a top pick for a healthier choice because it's lower in saturated fat than many traditional breakfast sandwiches and contains 6 grams of fiber," says Allison Knott, MS, RDN, CSSD. "Plus, the avocado on the sandwich offers better-for-you unsaturated fats, while the spinach contributes some veggies in your morning meal (though likely not a full serving of veggies)."

And the #1 Best…Starbucks' Spinach, Feta & Cage Free Egg White Wrap

Nutrition : Per 1 wrap

Calories : 290

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 840 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 20 g

A quick, healthy and protein-rich option is the Starbucks' Spinach, Feta & Cage Free Egg White Wrap from Starbucks. It keeps you full for hours and is dietitian-approved for the No. 1 healthiest fast-food breakfast sandwich.

"My favorite fast food breakfast is the Spinach, Feta & Cage Free Egg White Wrap from Starbucks, which packs 20 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber for 290 calories," says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, Ro advisor, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com, and author of The Everything Easy Pre-Diabetes Cookbook. "It's also filled with veggies and whole grains for a tasty vegetarian meal on the go. Pair it with a banana or other fruit for a delicious plant-forward meal."

Unhealthy

10th Worst…Bacon Egg Cheese English Muffin from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 430

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 1,150 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 16 g

Known for its ethically sourced coffee and tea and a diverse menu of unique drinks, Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is a fun spot with a chill environment for your caffeine fix, but you might want to avoid the Bacon Egg Cheese English Muffin.

"I feel like this combination is overplayed and simply too high in sodium, with nearly 50% of the daily intake," says Angie Konegni, MS, RD, CSR, LD, Owner, Radish Nutrition LLC. "Bacon is agreeably delicious, but also, difficult for our bodies to break down and a poor quality source of protein, and we really don't need THAT uphill battle first thing in the morning and making our digestive systems work harder."

9th Worst…McDonald's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 460

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,330 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

It's hard to resist McDonald's. It's a cheap and tasty option but a health risk when consumed regularly. A go-to breakfast sandwich is the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, but Bess Berger, RDN, the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ, says to think twice before ordering one.

"It contains 460 calories, 26 grams of fat (13 grams of saturated fat), and 1,330 milligrams of sodium. The combination of processed meats and high sodium levels makes it a less healthy choice."

8th Worst…Bojangles Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 510

Fat : 27 g (Saturated fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1750 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 28 g

The Bojangles Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is not a balanced or healthy choice, thanks to its high sodium and fat content.

According to Knott, the sandwich stands out as a less healthy choice because it contains 1750 mg of sodium. The American Heart Association recommends a 2300 mg sodium limit daily for healthy adults. That number decreases to 1500 mg sodium per day when someone has high blood pressure."

7th Worst…Sonic Sausage Breakfast Toaster

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 570

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 1,960 mg

Carbs : 42g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 23 g

You'll be hooked on the Sausage Breakfast Toaster from Sonic on the first bite, but be careful not to indulge too often. According to Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition, it's not the "best breakfast choice." She says the sandwich is "high in calories and provides close to an entire day's worth of saturated fat for some people."

Mitri adds, "It also contains close to 2,000 mg of sodium, which is higher than the American Heart Association's entire daily limit for someone with heart disease. Too many calories, saturated fat, and sodium in the diet can increase the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and weight gain."

She suggests a healthier Sonic breakfast option is the Jr. Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito instead, which contains half the amount of calories."

6th Worst…Chick-fil-A's Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 620

Fat : 28 g (Saturated fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 1,510 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 22 g

The Chick-fil-A Sausage Egg and Cheese Biscuit Sandwich is the ideal blend of well-seasoned sausage and a perfectly cooked egg combined with cheese on a flaky, buttery biscuit. It sounds too good to pass up, but you might want to skip it.

"This wouldn't be my top choice for on-the-go breakfast sandwiches," says Pacheco. "For just one sandwich, you get over 600 calories, along with a hefty dose of saturated fat and sodium. With only 2 grams of fiber and 22 grams of protein, it probably won't keep you feeling satisfied for very long either."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5th Worst…McDonald's Sausage McMuffin with Egg

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 670

Fat : 49 g (Saturated fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 1,110 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 49 g

McDonald's remains the most popular fast-food chain, according to QSR's annual report, their food is filled with junk ingredients and seriously lacks nutrients.

The Sausage Egg McMuffin is a beloved favorite, but Nichole Dandrea, MS, RDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, and Author of The Fiber Effect, says it's a "triple whammy due to the saturated fat in the butter used to make the biscuit, the saturated fat in the bacon, and the saturated fat in the egg. McDonalds Sausage McMuffin with Egg has 19 grams of saturated fat."

She explains, "The American Heart Association recommends a saturated fat intake of 5–6% of total calories. Based on a 2,000-calorie diet, that would be a total of 11-13 grams a day. One McMuffin, or an equivalent breakfast sandwich with sausage and egg, contains nearly all of the saturated fat you should have in one day."

4th Worst…Dunkin Sausage, Egg and Cheese on Croissant

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 680

Fat : 34 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 1,500 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 26 g

The soft buttery Sausage, Egg and Cheese on Croissant is layered with flavor that might satisfy a craving, but it isn't worth the calories and fat.

"This sandwich is one that will give you heartburn all day long with a high amount of fat, which is about half your daily goal for fat intake and 65% of your sodium intake will leave you swollen and with high blood pressure," says Gozy.

3rd Worst…The Loaded Breakfast Sandwich from Jack in the Box

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 710

Fat : 47 g (Saturated fat: 16 g)

Sodium : 1,690 mg

Carbs : 36g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 36 g

The Loaded Breakfast Sandwich is filled with a heaping amount of cheese, bacon, sausage, ham and eggs stacked between Jack in the Box's signature sourdough toast. You'll definitely feel full and satisfied, but Berger warns not to order this sandwich often.

"The Jack in the Box Loaded Breakfast Sandwich is high in calories, fat, and sodium, making it an unhealthy choice," she says. With 710 calories, 47g of fat (18g saturated), 38g of carbohydrates, and 38g of protein, it provides excessive amounts of saturated fat and sodium and calories."

She adds, "The processed meats like bacon, ham, and sausage can increase the risk of heart disease and inflammation. While it does contain protein, the high calorie and fat content outweigh its benefits, making it a poor choice for weight management and overall health."

2nd Worst…Wendy's Breakfast Baconator

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 710

Fat : 48 g (Saturated fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 1,670 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 33 g

Wendy's Breakfast Baconator is a bold, flavorful sandwich that marries two types of meat–a juicy sausage and crisp bacon. It's a rewarding indulgence, but it's loaded with fat and salt.

Ali says, The Baconator certainly lives up to its name! Packed with six strips of applewood smoked bacon is just the start. The sandwich also piles on a sausage patty, an egg, two slices of American cheese, plus a Swiss cheese sauce."

She explains, "While it's truly decadent, this tops the unhealthy, less nutritious list due to its saturated fat and sodium content. Just this one sandwich provides almost a full day's worth of both. While the sandwich is packed with protein, it lacks fiber and falls short in other key nutrients."

And the #1 Worst…Fully Loaded Croissan'wich from Burger King

Nutrition : Per 1 sandwich

Calories : 710

Fat : 49 g (Saturated fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 2,240 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 35 g

The Fully Loaded Croissan'wich from Burger King is stacked with generous portions of meat, eggs and cheese, but it lands on the top spot as the unhealthiest fast-food breakfast sandwich.

Harris-Pincus says the "fully loaded Croissan'wich from Burger King packs 710 calories, 49 grams of fat, 22 grams of saturated fat (110% daily value), and 2240 mg of sodium (97% daily value). All this without any fruit, veggies, or whole grains is not the best way to fuel your body to start the day.