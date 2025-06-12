The Only 5 Belly-Fat-Burning Exercises Worth Your Time

Are you time-efficient with your workouts? If you are, you ensure that every exercise you do effectively addresses your goals. When it comes to burning belly fat, we spoke with an expert to learn the only exercises that are worth your time to get the job done.

“To effectively reduce belly fat—especially visceral fat stored around internal organs—core exercises must engage the body across all three planes of motion: frontal, sagittal, and transverse,” says Caitlin Donato, director of fitness at Pritikin Longevity Center. “Proper breathing technique (exhaling during the effort, inhaling on the return) helps engage deep core muscles while avoiding unnecessary pressure in the thoracic cavity. The goal is repeatable, controlled movements that activate the core without risking strain.”

A combination of workouts is essential. For instance, Caitlin explains, “Strength training helps preserve lean muscle (which boosts metabolic rate), while cardio supports fat burning.”

When you’re seeking the absolute best results, Caitlin recommends a tailored blend that considers your joint health, fitness level, and lifestyle.

With all this in mind, here are the top five exercises to burn stubborn belly fat, along with how to perform them.

Postural Alignment

When it comes to building a strong core, excellent posture is king.

Stand tall. Engage your core by doing a pelvic tilt. Relax your shoulders and tuck your chin. Breathe deeply, holding for 30 seconds. Repeat 10 times.

Cable Sit-Ups

Cable sit-ups are both safe and functional. They are an excellent choice as you age.

Attach a rope or handle to a low pulley on the cable machine. Assume a seated position on the ground or at a decline bench, facing away from the cable machine. Bend your knees and keep your feet anchored. Grab onto the rope handles with both hands. Begin in a reclined position. Breathe out as you sit up, pulling the cable as you do so. Use control to lower.

Cable Rotations

Cable rotations are a stellar choice to build rotational strength and your obliques.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Set the pulley at chest level and attach a rope or D-handle. Stand perpendicular to the machine with your feet planted shoulder-distance apart. Grab onto the handles with your arms extended, stepping away from the machine to form tension. Rotate your body away from the machine, keeping your arms straight. Use control to return to the start. Repeat 10 times on each side.

Planks

Planks are true shining stars when it comes to boosting core endurance.

Bring your forearms to the ground, parallel to each other. Extend your legs back so your body forms a straight line. Activate your abs as you hold the forearm plank. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat 3 times.

Interval Cardio

Interval cardio is a very productive method to torch visceral fat.

On your cardio machine of choice, alternate between high and low-intensity intervals for 20 to 30 minutes.