These chain restaurants serve up incredible beef brisket and creamy macaroni and cheese.

Some items just go together: chicken fingers and fries, fried chicken and biscuits, meatloaf and mashed potatoes, and brisket and macaroni and cheese. The latter is a popular order at BBQ restaurants for a reason: The smoky, tangy, and meatiness of brisket pairs perfectly with the cheesy, creamy, carby goodness of mac and cheese. Where can you order the duo? Here are 6 chain restaurants serving the best brisket and macaroni and cheese meals.

Mission BBQ Brisket Combo

Mission BBQ’s BBQ Brisket Combo is a great way to experience the combo. “I’m a huge fan of the brisket sandwich at Mission BBQ. Chain restaurants are not usually my first choice but I’ve found their brisket sandwich perfect to my liking and very consistent,” one Redditor maintains. As for the mac and cheese, “This stuff is delectable, it tastes better every time I have it, and that’s including reheating it (even in a microwave)!” one Redditor writes.

City Barbeque Beef Brisket

City Barbeque offers an extensive selection of BBQ sandwiches, with beef brisket being one of the most popular. The More Cowbell is legendary. “Award-winning beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast,” they write in the menu description. Last year they added a new Baked Mac & Cheese, “cheesy, creamy, and oven-baked the way mac should be,” the restaurant announced. “Made with Monterey Jack, cheddar, and parmesan, this mac is layered with real cheese, baked until bubbly, and finished with that golden, crispy top you can only get from the oven.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sonny’s BBQ Beef Brisket

At Sonny’s BBQ, the brisket is a no-brainer, especially ordered with the creamy, gooey, and cheesy side dish. “Sonny’s BBQ mac and cheese is thick, filling, and built to go alongside smoked meats,” Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, recently dished to ETNT. “The sauce is sturdy, not soupy, and the noodles stay intact. It works well in a barbecue setting where the food is heavier and more savory.”

Dickey’s Brisket Mac Stack

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, a barbecue franchise with 866 locations across eight dynamic concepts in 44 states, serves up “solid” BBQ meats, according to a Redditor. “Very good, my wife and I go to smokehouses all over the USA. Certainly, for the offerings you will get here. It’s pretty good.” The Brisket Mac Stack is a seasonal item that the chain dubs a “legit classic,” featuring Dickey’s slow-smoked brisket atop creamy Mac and Cheese. “When we added Mac and Cheese to the menu it was an immediate hit and continues to be,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our savory Mac and Cheese is the perfect side to accompany a flavorful, hearty meal of barbecue.”

Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s BBQ is famous for large portion sizes, and delicious smoked meats, including brisket. One Yelper wrote about the Texas brisket. “OH MY GOODNESS. Literally to DIE FOR! Dave’s BBQ ruined all bbq for me.” And, the Mac & Cheese is also popular. The creamy, four-cheese blend side dish known for its signature “kick,” featuring added sweet corn niblets and diced jalapeños with breadcrumbs on top.

Arbys

Arby’s famous Smokehouse Brisket is fast food perfection. The 13-hour smoked brisket is topped with crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun. And, diners love the macaroni. “It’s insanely good one of the best fast food mac&cheese I’ve had,” one Redditor attests.