I Switched to Rowing for Cardio & It Transformed My Body

For years, I leaned on traditional cardio methods like running and cycling to keep my endurance sharp and my heart healthy. Now, I'm no newbie to the rower, as I've previously utilized rower workouts. Still, due to the unique benefits of rowing—its promise of a full-body workout that builds both strength and cardiovascular fitness—I wanted to pause my usual cardio routine and give the rower some extra love. Little did I know that this shift would completely transform my fitness level and overall perspective on cardio.

Within weeks, I saw a difference in my stamina, body composition, and strength. Rowing didn't just push my cardiovascular limits; it engaged muscles that my other cardio workouts neglected, from my back and shoulders to my core and legs.

Here's what made rowing a game-changer, the workouts I relied on, and how this cardio staple revitalized my fitness journey.

Table of Contents

Why I Made the Switch to the Rower for Cardio

I initially turned to rowing out of curiosity—and, admittedly, a bit of cardio burnout. Running and cycling did the job, but they often felt repetitive, targeting the same muscle groups and movement patterns, leaving other areas of opportunity untapped.

Rowing stood out when I started looking into alternatives for a few reasons. It's one of the rare cardio workouts that can simultaneously develop cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance, demanding power from nearly every muscle in the body with each stroke. Plus, the rower is low-impact, meaning my joints would get a much-needed break from the wear and tear of running.

Beyond that, rowing offers an anaerobic boost that other cardio forms don't always provide. With the rower, I could dial up intensity for short, intense bursts that pushed my anaerobic threshold or sustain a steady-state pace for a traditional cardio workout. Essentially, I'd found a way to tackle endurance, strength, and high-intensity intervals all in one machine.

How Rowing Transformed My Cardio Routine

Rowing quickly replaced my old cardio routine because it challenged me in ways other forms couldn't. I first noticed how intensely it worked my core and back. Each stroke engaged my lats, rhomboids, and lower back in a way that traditional cardio couldn't match. I also felt my legs burning from the repetitive power and drive required, which was a pleasant surprise.

My stamina started improving as well. The rower demands a consistent rhythm and focus, which improved my mental endurance and pacing. Over time, my ability to hold higher stroke rates improved, and I noticed I could push harder for longer.

Rowing also made me stronger; my grip, shoulders, and posterior chain developed noticeable strength gains that began to show up in my other workouts. Ultimately, rowing wasn't just about replacing cardio but enhancing my entire fitness foundation.

The Rowing Workouts I Tried to Transform My Cardio

Here's a snapshot of my training week. While these rowing workouts centered around building muscular endurance and stamina, they also complemented my three-day strength program.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

My top tip? Tailor your routine to suit your unique goals and schedule! If you have three to four weekly workout days, prioritize sessions that align with your primary objective. For example, if strength is your main focus with a touch of cardio, aim for two to three strength workouts paired with one to two rowing sessions. If cardio takes priority, flip the balance with two or three rowing workouts and one or two strength days.

Weekly Schedule

Monday: Full-body Strength

Tuesday: Rower Workout

Wednesday: Full-body Strength

Thursday: Rower Workout

Friday: Full-body Strength

Saturday: Rower Workout

Sunday: Rest, Recover, Relax

Sprint Intervals for Anaerobic Power

What you need: A rowing machine and a timer. This quick, high-intensity workout will take about 25–30 minutes. It pushes your anaerobic capacity with short, explosive sprints followed by recovery intervals.

The Routine:

Warm-up (5 minutes of easy rowing) Sprint Interval (10 x 30 seconds max effort, 90 seconds rest between sprints) Cool-down (5 minutes of easy rowing)

Directions: This workout is all about explosive power and recovery. You'll perform a warm-up, then go into 10 high-intensity sprints of 30 seconds each, followed by a 90-second active recovery. Finish with a cool-down to reset your heart rate and prevent muscle stiffness.

How to Do It:

Warm-up Row at an easy pace for 5 minutes at 18–20 strokes per minute (SPM) to get your body warm and your muscles prepared. Sprint Interval Row for 30 seconds at maximum intensity, aiming for a 26–30 SPM stroke rate. Follow each sprint with 90 seconds of active rest, rowing lightly at around 18 SPM. Repeat for a total of 10 rounds. Cool-down Row at a relaxed, easy pace for 5 minutes to calm your heart rate.

Pyramid Endurance Intervals

What you need: A rowing machine and a timer. This endurance-focused workout will take about 30–35 minutes and uses a pyramid interval structure to build aerobic capacity and muscular endurance.

The Routine:

Warm-up (5 minutes of moderate rowing) Pyramid Intervals: 1 minute high, 1 minute easy

2 minutes high, 2 minutes easy

3 minutes high, 3 minutes easy

4 minutes high, 4 minutes easy

3 minutes high, 3 minutes easy

2 minutes high, 2 minutes easy

1 minute high, 1 minute easy Cool-down (5 minutes of easy rowing)

Directions: In this workout, you'll increase and decrease your interval duration, challenging your stamina and pacing ability. During the "high" intervals, row at a challenging pace, aiming for a 24–26 SPM stroke rate. In the "easy" intervals, slow down to 18–20 SPM to recover.

How to Do It:

Warm-up Row at a moderate pace for 5 minutes at 20–22 SPM. Pyramid Intervals Row for 1 minute at a high intensity (24–26 SPM), followed by 1 minute at an easy pace (18–20 SPM). Row for 2 minutes high, followed by 2 minutes easy. Row for 3 minutes high, followed by 3 minutes easy. Row for 4 minutes high, followed by 4 minutes easy. Then repeat in reverse order: 3 minutes high, 3 minutes easy; 2 minutes high, 2 minutes easy; 1 minute high, 1 minute easy. Cool-down Finish with 5 minutes of easy rowing at a relaxed pace, focusing on smooth strokes and breathing.

Steady-State Distance Row

What you need: A rowing machine and a timer or display to track distance. This steady-state workout will take around 20–25 minutes and is perfect for building cardiovascular endurance and refining rowing form.

The Routine:

Warm-up (5 minutes at an easy pace) Main Set (Row 5,000 meters at a moderate pace) Cool-down (5 minutes of easy rowing)

Directions: This workout is about consistency and technique. You'll row steadily for 5,000 meters, focusing on form, breathing, and maintaining a sustainable rhythm. During the longer rowing duration, dial in your technique.

How to Do It:

Warm-up Row at an easy pace for 5 minutes, maintaining a stroke rate of 18–20 SPM to loosen up your muscles. Main Set Row for 5,000 meters at a steady, moderate pace (20–22 SPM). Concentrate on solid, consistent strokes that engage your legs, core, and upper body. Keep your breathing even and rhythmic. Cool-down Finish with 5 minutes of relaxed rowing, allowing your heart rate to decrease while gradually maintaining smooth, controlled strokes.

Tips for Making Rowing a Habit and Getting the Best Results

1. Prioritize Technique

Rowing can be demanding on the back and shoulders, so focusing on form is essential. Begin each stroke by driving through your legs, then lean back slightly, and finally, pull with your arms. Reverse the sequence on the way back. Practicing good technique prevents injuries and maximizes your power output with each stroke.

2. Track Your Progress

Record your distances, times, and stroke rates. This allows you to measure improvements and set realistic goals, like shaving time off a 2,000-meter row or increasing your sprint interval pace. Tracking helps you stay motivated and builds accountability in your new routine.

3. Mix Up the Workouts

Rowing offers a lot of variety, so don't fall into a pattern of only steady-state or only sprints. Combining different workout types challenges your body in new ways, keeping your muscles guessing and preventing plateaus. Aim for a mix of short, high-intensity rows, medium-paced intervals, and long, steady rows each week.

4. Incorporate Rowing as a Finisher

If you're lifting or doing other forms of cardio, add a short rowing finisher at the end of your workout. A quick 500-meter row or a 2-minute sprint can elevate your heart rate, improve conditioning, and bring a fresh mental edge to your routine without needing an entire rowing session.

5. Focus on Consistency Over Perfection

The key to seeing results with rowing (or any new workout) is to stick with it consistently. Even if some days aren't perfect, showing up regularly will build your stamina and confidence on the rower—consistency compounds over time, leading to the most noticeable changes in your fitness.