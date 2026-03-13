7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Biscuits and Gravy Combos Under $7

Discover the 7 best chain restaurants serving delicious biscuits and gravy combos under $7.

What is better than a buttery, flaky, freshly cooked biscuit? An order of biscuits and gravy. The traditional southern dish is indulgent to say the least, pairing the carby, dense goodness of a biscuit with savory, rich, and calorie-ridden gravy. And, the best thing about the dish is that you can get it for under $7 at a handful of national chains. Here are 7 chain restaurants serving the best biscuits-and-gravy combos for under $7.

Waffle House Biscuits & Gravy

Waffle House does biscuits and gravy right for those on a budget. Grilled Biscuit & Gravy combo for $4.20 consists of a fluffy Biscuit fresh off the Grill covered in their Signature Sausage Gravy. “Lord I love the gravy. I just told my daughter we have to make a waffle house breakfast for dinner. Sadly we don’t have one here we have to drive 50 miles to get to one,” writes a Redditor.

Hardee’s Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy Combo

Hardee’s Biscuit ‘N’ Gravy Combo is basically legendary. It comes with a warm, fluffy scratch-made biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, Hash Rounds, and your choice of beverage, $3.49 for a regular size and $5.09 for a double. “We pride ourselves in making our biscuits the right way—from scratch. A batch of our warm, fluffy biscuits comes fresh out the oven every 15 minutes, ready to help you greet the day,” Hardee’s states on its website. “Hardee’s biscuits have been the best for 30 years. Always better than McDonalds,” one Redditor says.

Bob Evans Sausage Gravy Biscuits

Diners enjoy Bob Evans Sausage Gravy & Biscuits, a family farm recipe the chain has used for decades. It comes with Bob Evans® sausage gravy smothering freshly-baked biscuits for $6.99.

Bojangles Southern Gravy Biscuit Combo

Southern Gravy Biscuit is a zesty Cajun-style version with a hot, open-faced, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit topped with delicious, country-style sausage gravy for $3.39. “Bojangles and it’s not even close,” one Redditor says in a feed asking about the best fast food biscuits. “Bojangles is the best,” adds another.

Denny’s Biscuit and Gravy

The Denny’s version of Biscuit and Gravy is an affordable open-faced meal that consists of an open-faced biscuit smothered in sausage gravy, starting at $3.49.

IHOP Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy

IHOP Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy is a flaky, warm breakfast side that diners order on repeat. It comes with a warm, flaky buttermilk biscuit and a savory, rich gravy for just $3.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel Biscuits n’ Gravy

Cracker Barrel is famous for its homestyle biscuits baked fresh and served with sawmill-style gravy. The item has such a cult following that when the chain switched from fresh to frozen biscuits, it faced significant backlash. “Fresh baked biscuits…better than you remember,” they wrote in the caption. “Cracker Barrel was built on biscuits, so when you told us our biscuits weren’t the same anymore, we took it to heart,” the company wrote across the clip announcing they had backpedaled. “Oh my gosh! We just stopped and ate breakfast yesterday and the biscuits were absolutely delicious!!!!” a diner commented.