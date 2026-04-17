7 Chain Restaurants With the Best Cheeseburger Sliders, According to Diners 

Chain restaurants known for cheeseburger sliders with big flavor in small bites.

There is something so satisfying about a slider. Some consider it a mini hamburger, but there is a certain novelty to it, especially when it is a cheeseburger slider. Smaller patties, smaller buns, and just enough cheese and toppings to make every bite delicious, sliders are truly a delicacy, and seem to be having a moment right now. Where can you enjoy them? Here are 7 chain restaurants with the best cheeseburger sliders.

White Castle

White Castle is famous for its steam-grilled, onion-heavy icon, so popular that there is an entire hit movie about it. “Favorite fast food burger. Sometimes I hanker them and drive to the nearest one, 1½ hours away. Pick up the 20 pack, think it’s called Crave Clutch. Get jalapeño on all of them,” one says. “Those tiny sliders,” writes a fan. “Small burger, big flavor.” “Don’t like, love. The jalapeño are the best,” one Redditor adds. “Don’t love, worship. The original with cheese are the best,” a third continues.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box recently dropped a slider onto the menu. Order the Smashed Jack Slider Munchie Meal, which is “pretty bomb,” one Redditor says. “Just tried them and they aren’t sweet, they are delicious,” a Redditor confirms. “I would say the bread definitely has some sweetness to them. I just had the two sliders and those alone filled me up for now,” another says.

Krystal

Krystal is a southern-style fast-food brand serving sliders on steamed buns, often compared to White Castle. “Pretty much redneck White Castle,” says a Redditor. “Only been to Krystal’s twice in Jacksonville and the burger were perfect. Like commercial perfect. And I’m from NYC. Ate a million white castle,” another says. “Krystal is so superior to White Castle. Plus they have mini chili cheese hot dogs and corn dogs,” a third chimes in.

Burger King

BK is hopping on the slider wagon, testing out King Size Sliders Box in April and May in Portland, OR, and Columbus, OH. The “bold, snackable burgers” come in three versions, a “Deluxe Slider,” featuring a 100% flame-grilled beef patty, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, pickles, and tangy burger aioli, all on a soft and buttery slider bun, the “Steakhouse Bacon Slider,” featuring a 100% flame-grilled beef patty, topped with melty Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, crispy onions and peppercorn sauce, all on a soft and buttery slider bun, and a “Bacon & Cheese Slider,” with 100% flame-grilled beef patty, topped with crispy bacon, melty American cheese and tangy burger aioli, on a soft and buttery slider bun. They are “more interesting to me than a plain cheeseburger slider, but I think they should be cheaper,” a Redditor says about the new item, adding that “Size wise, they seem slightly larger than what I think of as a slider but not by much. The toppings were pretty generous though.”

RELATED: 5 Chain Restaurants Serving Award-Winning Cheeseburgers6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is a newer chain specializing in sliders, with butter-toasted buns and premium beef. “They’re pretty good the queso goes really well with their fries,” a Redditor writes. “Sliders are great,” another says.

Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s Bar Burgers are bar-style smashed burger sliders served on King’s Hawaiian rolls and topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and secret sauce. They are a popular appetizer at the gaming-style eaterie.

Arby’s

Crazing a roast beef slider? Head to Arby’s, where you can enjoy thinly sliced roast beef and Swiss. “A surprising thick pile of roast beef on this slider I got from Arby’s. Some people hate, but Arby’s is the best fast food around,” a Redditor says.