10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Cheesesteaks
Among the greatest American sandwiches, the Philly cheesesteak is a sizzling standout. If thinly sliced steak, topped with gooey, melted cheese, sounds like heaven between two slices of bread, then you will probably find yourself right at home in Philadelphia.
The City of Brotherly Love's defining foodstuff came about in the 1930s when hot dog vendor Pat Olivieri had the idea to construct a sandwich made with steak, according to Visit Philly. The idea grew in popularity, and now it's nearly impossible to separate the sandwich from the Pennsylvania city where it was invented.
You can find plenty of top-notch cheesesteaks within the city limits. Olivieri's Pat's King of Steaks and its rival Geno's Steaks are among the most famous spots in Philly. But you can also grab a decent version of the classic sub at various restaurant chains nationwide, from fast-food joints to full-service dining rooms, so you don't have to travel far to find one.
Whether you like yours in the original form with provolone or the more contemporary style with Cheez Whiz, you'll find no shortage of options. Find the right cheesesteak for you at one of the following popular chains.
Charley's
Steak Philly Cheesesteak (Per 1 Regular)
Calories: 780
Fat: 38 g fat (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 2,030 mg
Carbs: 58 g (Fiber: 4 g fiber, Sugar: 6 g )
Protein: 51 g
If it's a cheesesteak you're craving, and you want something quick and on-the-go, head to your closest Charley's. With over 850 locations worldwide, the fast-food chain specializes in Philly-style sandwiches, available in both classic cheesesteak and chicken varieties. Charley's classic Philly Cheesesteak is made with USDA Choice steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and provolone cheese, and you can add lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and pickles.
Jersey Mike's
Mike's Famous Philly (Per 1 Regular Order)
Calories: 700
Fat: 31 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 1,958 mg
Carbs: 62 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 45 g
Jersey Mike's is known for its expansive menu of cold and hot subs, with many fans hailing the chain as the best sandwich shop around. Its loyal following appreciates the classic subs on its menu, including Mike's Famous Philly. The steak, peppers, and onion sandwich deviates from the classic formula with white American cheese over provolone, but perhaps that's one of the reasons it stands out.
BJ's Brewhouse
Brewhouse Philly with Fries (Per 1 Order)
Calories: 1,040 calories
Fat: 51 g (Saturated Fat: 17 g)
Sodium: 3,785 mg
Carbs: 90 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 57 g
Known for its deep-dish pizzas and Pizookies for dessert, the casual-dining chain BJ's Brewhouse operates more than 200 restaurants in 29 states. Its menu has plenty of runaway hits, even if you aren't in the mood for pizza. Take its Brewhouse Philly, made with sliced sirloin tri-tip that has been marinated and slow-roasted for maximum flavor, along with provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, green bell peppers, and the addition of peperoncini, all served on a toasted hoagie roll.
Panera
Ciabatta Cheesesteak (Per 1 Half Sandwich)
Calories: 570
Fat: 30 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)
Sodium: 920 mg
Carbs: 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 27 g
Panera is well known for its salads, soups, and, of course, sandwiches. The bakery-café rolled out many new handheld option this year as part of its "biggest menu transformation" in history, including the Ciabatta Cheesesteak. This beefy Philly-inspired handheld comes covered in provolone and topped with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and garlic aioli on Ciabatta.
Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Steak & Cheese (Per 1 Medium Order)
Calories: 840
Fat: 51 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 2,390 mg
Carbs: 56 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)
Protein: 38 g
Sandwich chain Firehouse Subs has some of the best hot subs out there, one of which being its Firehouse Steak & Cheese. This spin on the Philly cheesesteak is made with sautéed steak, melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, bell peppers, mayonnaise, and deli mustard. It's what happens when the classic Philly cheesesteak gets deli-fied. It even comes with a dill pickle spear.
Domino's
Philly Cheese Steak (Per 1 Half Sandwich)
Calories: 380
Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 1,280 mg
Carbs: 38 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)
Protein: 20 g
Ordering takeout for dinner but aren't in the mood for pizza? You can still order from your local Domino's. Its menu includes several sandwich options, including the Philly Cheese Steak. This steak sandwich comes with a blend of American and provolone cheeses, onions, green bell peppers, and mushrooms, piled on artisan bread. You may discover a new go-to fast-food version of the Philly classic.
Which Wich
Philly Cheesesteak (Per Regular Order)
Calories: 690
Fat: 29 g (Saturated Fat: 14 g)
Sodium: 1,560 mg
Carbs: 64 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 9 g)
Protein: 44 g
With the restaurant's customizable ordering system, it's easy to get your perfect sandwich at Which Wich. You can start with a variety of prebuilt classics, including the Phillywich, made with steak and Cheez Whiz. You can add peppers and onions, among other numerous other toppings.
Ruby Tuesday
Five-Cheese Cheesesteak (Per 1 Serving)
Calories: 850
Fat: 46 g (Saturated Fat: 23 g)
Sodium: 2,530 mg
Carbs: 50 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 6 g)
Protein: 62 g
Perhaps best known for its "endless" salad bar, Ruby Tuesday also offers diners multiple choices when it comes cheesesteaks. There are currently two different styles on the menu, beginning with the classic Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie, made with shaved beef, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese queso.
If that's not cheesy enough for you, there's also a Five-Cheese Cheesesteak, which smothers the same shaved beef and onions in mozzarella, cheddar, American, asiago, and cheddar cheese queso.
Quiznos
Calories: 770
Fat: 30 g (Saturated Fat: 13 g)
Sodium: 3,180 mg
Carbs: 80 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 48 g
Quiznos isn't the massive sandwich chain it once was, but the brand is poised for a comeback, updating its kitchens and its menus in recent years. One enticing new option in the Black Angus Queso Philly, featuring high-quality Angus beef, queso blanco cheese, sautéed peppers, onions, and banana peppers on your choice of bread.
IHOP
Philly Cheese Steak Stacker (Per 1 Order)
Calories: 820
Fat: 47 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)
Sodium: 2,140 mg
Carbs: 55 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 8 g)
Protein: 47 g
People associate IHOP—or International House of Pancakes—with its flapjack-laden menu. What many may not realize is that the restaurant chain also serves savory lunch and dinner items. If you find yourself at an IHOP in the afternoon and those breakfast cravings have subsided, try its Philly Cheese Steak Stacker. It comes with the usual suspects, including grilled sirloin steak and onions topped with melted American cheese.