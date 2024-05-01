13 Best Cinco de Mayo Restaurant Deals

On May 5, 1862, the Mexican army defeated France in the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. Since then, May 5—Cinco de Mayo—has become synonymous with celebrating Mexican culture and heritage in the United States. This year will be no different, with families and friends gathering to participate in the festivities.

Part of any good celebration is, of course, the food. If you are considering heading out for lunch or dinner this Cinco de Mayo, why not sweeten the deal with some specials and promotions? Cinco de Mayo falls on a Sunday this year, meaning customers will be looking for all-day specials to keep the party going day and night. Fortunately, there are restaurant chains across the country ready to celebrate.

Whether you are looking for low-cost drink options, specialty margaritas, or other limited-time menu items, the following restaurant deals will have you covered.

Taco Bell

America's largest Mexican chain is marking the occasion with a numerically apt promotion. Taco Bell Rewards members who order online or through the chain's mobile app can get five crunchy or soft tacos for just $5 on May 5. This single-day promo is limited to one per customer.

Chipotle

Craving your favorite Burrito Bowl from Chipotle for Cinco de Mayo? No matter your go-to order, Chipotle customers can enjoy a $0 delivery fee on all orders from May 1 through May 5. Use code CINCO24 when ordering digitally via the Chipotle website or mobile app.

El Pollo Loco

Fire-grilled chicken chain El Pollo Loco is offering a week's worth of Cinco de Mayo deals now through May 5. The deals include a series of buy one, get one (BOGO) specials for Loco Rewards members. On May 3, members who buy a Carnitas Stuffed Quesadilla will get a second one free. On May 4, members who buy a 2 Carnitas Tacos Combo will get a second order free. Then, on May 5, members who place an order of $10 or more through the app will receive two free Shredded Chicken Crunchy Tacos and pay nothing for delivery. Additionally, members can receive $20 off of a catering order totaling $100 or more this week only, and customers who pay a $50 gift card will receive a $10 bonus through May 5.

On The Border

On The Border will observe several deals during the week leading up to Cinco de Mayo. From May 1 through May 5, customers can enjoy $5 specials, including a $5 Cinco Rita, $5 Mexican draft beer, and On The Border's signature queso for, you guessed it, $5.

In addition to the $5 deals, On The Border will offer daily premium drink specials starting at $9.99, also from May 1 through May 5. Each day, one special cocktail will be available at this promotional price. Featured drinks during this promotional offer include the Pineapple Rita, 1800 Meltdowns, The Perfect Patron, two new drinks called Blue Duck Oasis Rita and Duck Island Breeze Rita, and the Spicy Ghost Rita.

Taco John's

On Cinco de Mayo, your dollars will stretch a little further at Taco John's. The restaurant chain wants its customers to enjoy a free beef Taco Bravo with any purchase of $5 or more on May 5, according to QSR Magazine. This is a one-day deal, so make sure to swing by your local Taco John's on Cinco de Mayo to grab that free taco.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuy's

Restaurant chain Chuy's wants its customers to make this Cinco de Mayo a "grande" day with special deals and promos. According to Chuy's website, there will be food and drink specials available for dine-in customers all day on May 5. This includes a Regular House 'Rita for $6 or a Grande House Rita for $10 with a free giveaway cup. Its Chips 'N' Dips, including its Queso, Queso Compuesto, Lil' Chuy Gooey, or Boom-Boom Pow dips, will also be available for just $5 all day.

Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats may have just declared bankruptcy, but it is still celebrating a "Fiesta de Mayo" with menu specials all month, including Enchiladas and Mexican Pizza. In addition, from May 3 through May 5, it will offer a discounted price of $5 on several menu items. If you're planning on celebrating Cinco de Mayo at home, Tijuana Flats is offering its Fiesta Bundle Meal Kits for $46.99.

Hooters

Hooters has built a reputation on its famous chicken wings, but there are plenty of menu specials to be found throughout the year at locations around the country. For Cinco de Mayo, WFLA reports that the restaurant chain will offer a combo deal that includes two Legendary "83" Margaritas and a plate of Tex-Mex Nachos for $20. This deal is good at all South Florida Hooters locations. If you live outside that region, you'll want to check with your nearest Hooters to see if it's participating in a similar promotion.

Moe's Southwest Grill

This Cinco de Mayo, Moe's Southwest Grill is adding a little incentive to its rewards members. The fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain shared on social media that on May 5 only, customers can purchase a Build-Your-Own Burrito or Bowl for just $5.55. This deal is only valid for Moe Reward Members at participating locations on any order containing a burrito or bowl.

Dave and Buster's

Known for its hybrid restaurant and arcade business model, Dave and Buster's is known to be the place to be when you're looking for a fun time out with friends and family. Before you start racking up your prize tickets, make sure to grab a drink special on Cinco de Mayo. The restaurant chain will celebrate the holiday with $5 Tres Tequila Rita Margaritas on May 5. It'll pair nicely with a plate of Cantina Nachos or the new Barbacoa Quesadilla.

El Torito

If you live in Southern California, you are likely familiar with the Mexican restaurant chain El Torito. For Cinco de Mayo, El Torito will offer three days of promotions from May 3 through May 5. Enjoy all-day Happy Hour on May 3 and May 4, which includes $4, $6, $8, and $10 specials in the cantina. On May 5, find an All-You-Can-Eat Brunch in the morning and margarita, beer, and shot specials, plus $4 tacos all afternoon and evening.

Del Taco

According to Fast Food Club, Del Taco will ring in Cinco de Mayo with deals that last all weekend for its Del Yeah! Rewards members. From May 3 through May 5, members can get a free burrito when they spend $10 or more. In addition, Del Yeah! Members can get $0 delivery fees on orders of $15 or more, also from May 3 through May 5.

Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos has been getting the Cinco de Mayo festivities started early this year, with special promotions beginning in April. This week, too, customers have the chance to win custom giveaways. The first giveaway was a custom decanter and two Torchy's-branded glasses. The second was a custom-designed Yeti-brand cooler. Fans are encouraged to check in on Torchy's Tacos' Instagram for additional opportunities to win.