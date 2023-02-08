In Your 30s? This Killer Core Workout Is the Best Way To Start Your Day

As you grow into your 30s and beyond, you should continue adjusting the way you work out to best suit your goals and abilities. That, of course, includes the exercises you do to target your core. Keeping your midsection in ideal shape can be beneficial for both your stability and balance, according to the Mayo Clinic. Because of that, a strong core allows your body to tackle the kind of tasks that pop up during everyday life. That's why we're sharing an expert-approved core workout that's the ultimate way to start your day in your 30s.

The following routine is brought to you by William Toro, Rehab Physio and CPT (NASM), as well as the co-founder of Welcyon.com. Toro tells Eat This, Not That!, "In frequency, it's generally recommended to aim for at least three days of strength training per week, with at least one day of rest in between each workout." As far as the number of sets and reps are concerned, Toro says a great place to start is three sets of eight to 12 reps. That being said, always be mindful of how your body's feeling, and tweak the volume and intensity of your regimen accordingly.

Now that you're ready to tighten up your midsection, let's get into Toro's killer core workout to do in your 30s. Keep reading to learn more, and next, check out The Best 5-Minute Mat Workout for Washboard Abs.

1 Planks

"Planks are an excellent exercise for strengthening the core, as they engage the muscles in the abdomen, lower back, and hips," Toro says. That's exactly what you need to get your day started off on the right foot!

To set up, assume a high plank with both hands on the floor, shoulder-width distance apart. Your feet should be hip-width distance apart. Keep your head, neck, and spine straight. Hold yourself in this position for 30 seconds before resting for the same amount of time. Repeat the plank once again until you've completed three sets.

2 Russian Twists

For the next exercise in your morning core workout, gear up for some Russian twists. Toro notes that this move is great for activating your obliques, the muscles on each side of your abs.

Start off on the floor, sitting with your knees bent, your heels on the floor, and your toes pointing upward. Hold a weight such as a dumbbell or medicine ball in your hands. Keep the weight in front of you at around chest height as you hold your arms out straight. From there, begin to twist your torso to the right and then to the left. Do this exercise for 15 to 20 reps on each side.

3 Bicycle Crunches

The bicycle crunch will help strengthen your lower ab muscles, Toro explains. And contrary to its name, you don't need to hop on a bike in order to perform this exercise!

Staying down on the ground, Toro instructs you to lie on your back and place your hands behind your head. Be sure your knees are bent. Start the movement by liftings both your head and your shoulders off the ground. As you do, touch your left knee with your right elbow. Then, touch your right knee with your left elbow. Keep switching sides until you've completed 15 to 20 reps on both the right and the left.

4 Side Planks with Leg Lifts

When it comes to side planks with leg lifts, you'll work your hip muscles and obliques, giving your core a very well-rounded workout.

Start out in a high plank. Then, keep your right hand flat on the ground and place your left hand on your hip. Lift up your left leg until it's off the ground, and keep it up for 30 seconds before lowering it back down. Try to do this three times on each side.

5 Reverse Crunches

Wrap up your core-targeting workout with the reverse crunch. Get ready to activate your lower ab muscles.

Lie down on your back, and bend your knees. Place your hands on the ground on either side of you. When you're ready, begin to lift your hips up as you also bring your knees to your chest. Then, bring your knees back down. Continue for 15 to 20 reps in total.