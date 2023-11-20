15 Best Costco Foods For Your Air Fryer

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The moment an air fryer enters a kitchen arsenal, there's no stopping a savvy cook from popping just about any food in there to see how it crisps up. And who could blame them? Air fryers are kitchen miracle workers: they're no-fuss, easy to clean, and convenient—plus, they crisp food to perfection.

Given the versatility of the kitchen appliance, air-frying enthusiasts basically go to heaven when they enter the Costco freezer aisle. Warehouse shoppers know the freezer aisle is never to be skipped, and air-fryer users know that just about everything can be successfully air fried! So, whether it's appetizers, main dishes, or special treats, you'll want to load up your cart with all the best Costco items to throw in your air fryer.

Here are the 15 best foods for your air fryer at Costco right now, according to customers. (As always, prices listed may vary by location, and cooking times are estimates.)

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu Dumplings

Per serving (4 pieces) : 280 cal, 9 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 700 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 15 g protein

This three-pound bag of dumplings deserves the freezer space. Bibigo's beef dumplings crisp up well in the air fryer, which makes them a great item to have on hand for a quick meal or appetizer on the fly. The dumpling company recommends you cook these for 10 to 12 minutes at 390 degrees Fahrenheit, while one Facebook user gives this hot tip: "Brush the sides with a bit of sesame oil and cook until crispy. So good!" One Redditor keeps a few of the $14 bags on hand: "These are amazing. I can't get enough of them. I have 4 bags in the freezer," they wrote.

Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiche

Per serving (4 pieces) : 250 cal, 15 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 8 g protein

A mini quiche is a classy addition to any house party spread, and these are perfectly suited for an air fryer. The box comes with 72 pieces—both Florentine and three cheese flavors—for $18.39. Sure, you could microwave them, but air frying is best. Heat yours to 300 degrees and cook them up for just nine to 11 minutes. "So good and fast in the [air fryer]," one Redditor wrote, with others agreeing they keep the egg-filled bites on hand for holidays and parties. "These mini quiche are the best frozen finger food available anywhere, not just Costco," one quiche lover wrote on Reddit.

Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 290 cal, 10 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 440 mg sodium, 32 g carbs, 7 g protein

Here's a fan-favorite worth throwing in the cart: crispy vegetable spring rolls from Royal Asia. Retailing for about $12.39, the box comes with 50 pieces and soy ginger sauce for dipping. Costco shoppers say these spring rolls are just begging to be cooked in the air fryer for added crunch. "The veggie ones are very good when crisped in the air fryer," one Redditor wrote. It takes some trial and error to get the perfect cook in an air fryer, but some suggest cooking these 25 degrees hotter than the box indicates. "I accidentally cooked them too hot once and they were great," they wrote.

Kirkland Signature Mahi Mahi

Per Serving (1 piece) : 100 cal, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, O g sugar), 21 g protein

Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings, Sweet Chipotle BBQ

Per Serving (3 oz wings + 2 tbsp sauce) : 230 cal, 9 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 950 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (4 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 12 g protein

For the health-conscious shopper, Kirkland Signature's Wild Pacific Mahi Mahi from the freezer aisle cooks up well in an air fryer, making it essential for weeknight fish tacos or a topper on salads. Costco shoppers on Reddit recommend cooking it in an air fryer at 400 degrees for eight to 10 minutes, and adding it to a tortilla with fresh lime and pico de gallo. The three-pound bag runs about $30 online.

A four-pound bag of wings? A completely essential add-to-cart at Costco. These Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings recently ranked No. 1 in an Eat This, Not That! taste test of all chicken wing varieties at Costco. Fans online have routinely described them as "restaurant quality." Costco often stocks a Buffalo flavor by the same brand, as well. "I have arrived at the point where I would rather make these at home than most restaurant chains around me," one Redditor wrote.

Here's one fan's foolproof method: on the French Fry setting, put 10 to 12 wings on aluminum foil, and cook for 11 minutes at 430 degrees. Flip them, and then add four to six minutes to the cook time, but keep an eye on them: "The last 90 seconds or so, when the oil on the outside really starts to bubble, when you start to get just a bit of smoke in the house, is when they are getting crunchy on the outside and are about as good as it gets for Air Fried vs Deep Fried." A bag of the frozen wings will run you around $17.99 online.

El Monterey Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

Per Serving (2 taquitos) : 250 cal, 13 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 10 g protein

Taquitos are an exciting addition to any party snack table, or a nice treat when you're running low on time. El Monterey makes a variety of taquito flavors, and the chicken and cheese are often stocked in Costco's freezer aisle. The box comes with 30 taquitos for about $11.79. The air fryer is a quick and reliable way to cook taquitos. Just preheat yours to 350 degrees and cook for eight minutes. "These are damn good, always keep a box in my freezer. Glad to see these getting some love," one Redditor wrote.

Sabatasso's Thin Crust Pizza Singles

Four-Cheese Pizza (1 pizza) : 290 cal, 15 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 12 g protein

"Why are the Sabatasso mini pizzas the best damn frozen pizzas in the world?" one internet user asks. Indeed, these single serving pizzas have fans all over. A box retails for around $10.69 and comes with 12 mini pizzas—six pepperoni and six four-cheese—that remind many of cafeteria school lunches. Nostalgic, quick, and easy: what's not to love? "If you have an air fryer, just throw it in there and in 3-4 minutes you'll have a nice crispy pizza!" one Redditor wrote. "Microwave and then air fryer. They come out perfect," another wrote.

Trident Seafoods Wild Pacific Salmon Burgers

Per Serving (1 burger) : 170 cal, 9 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 20 g protein

For those busy weeknights, you want something fast, easy, and hopefully healthy for dinner, right? Enter these frozen salmon burgers—a great option to keep in your freezer for those nights when you just don't want to cook. "I eat one everyday, great protein with omega 3," one fan wrote on Reddit, "and you get 3 pounds for $18 which is fair pricing [in my opinion] cause regular salmon costs higher."

Other Costco shoppers agree it's a great item for the air fryer. "They're good for a quick lazy meal for one. I air fry and serve with a homemade spicy mayo–kewpie, Sriracha, sugar, and sesame oil," one Redditor wrote. Be sure to preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees and air-fry the burgers for 12 to 13 minutes, flipping halfway. "Salmon is the holy grail, comes out so good every time," one Redditor said.

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 210 cal, 10 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 570 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 10 g protein

About $15 will score you a huge box of mozzarella sticks (approximately 82 to 92 pieces) at the warehouse. Mozza sticks are a go-to appetizer for many, and the Petite Cuisine ones are counted among the favorites in the freezer aisle. "We like them the best out of all brands we have tried," one Redditor wrote. "Soooo good. Only a few bucks more for the Costco box than ordering them at a restaurant," another said. Air fry these for around seven minutes at 370 degrees, and don't forget to swing by the sauce aisle to grab a bottle of a much-beloved Costco staple to accompany them: Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce.

Cuisine Adventures All Natural Spanakopita

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 200 cal, 11 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 20 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

These Greek spanakopitas featuring spinach and feta are perfect in the air fryer. Costco typically stocks these from Thanksgiving until after New Years, making them the perfect accompaniment to holiday parties. According to the internet, kids love them, they're handy, and tasty. "Spanakopita is crack for my kids," one Redditor quipped. "They love it." Air fry at 350 degrees for just nine minutes, and you'll have a nice golden brown appetizer for everyone to enjoy. A box of 48 will run you around $19.99 online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Green Beans

Per Serving (3/4 cup) : 30 cal, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Green beans in the air fryer? No problem. Just five minutes in the fryer will make a delightfully easy and crunchy side for dinner. One Redditor swears by cooking up Kirkland's green beans in the air fryer for five to seven minutes at 400 degrees. "I add a drizzle of sesame oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder. They are great by themselves but I also like them with a horseradish dipping sauce—they're kind of like green bean fries if you've ever had those at a bar, but without the batter," they wrote. This five-pound bag retails for about $6.99.

Ore-Ida Golden Crinkles Fries

Per Serving (3 oz) : 100 cal, 4.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Skip the drive-thru. You can get restaurant-quality fries that actually taste deep fried by using the air fryer. "We had them today air fried and they felt like they were deep fried," one Redditor wrote. Apparently, regular french fries are a hot commodity at Costco. If you see them in the frozen aisle, be sure to snag a bag. These crinkle cuts are well-reviewed, and the eight-pound bag goes for about $10 at the warehouse, so clear some room in the freezer!

Han Chef Mozzarella Filled Crispy Potato Corn Dogs

Per Serving (1 piece) : 280 cal, 14 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 510 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 9 g protein

These mozzarella filled Korean-style corn dogs are a street food fave, but you can skip the outing and grab a bag from the warehouse instead. This is a treat—probably not something you'd have for dinner every night, but definitely worth trying. For around $14.99 online, you can score a box of eight corn dogs. Like all things in the frozen aisle, these take kindly to an air fryer. "Highly recommend using the airfryer!" one Redditor wrote. "I love these! I sprinkle granulated garlic on them," another noted. Others suggested adding Kewpie mayo and sweet chili sauce. Watch out for the hot stick!

Don Lee Farms Crispy Shredded Chicken Tacos

Per Serving (2 tacos) : 260 cal, 13 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 520 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 15 g protein

Next time you get a taco craving, just head to the freezer for a quick snack. "These reminded me of Jack in the Box tacos. I really liked them," one Redditor wrote, with others agreeing that the similarity to Jack in the Box tacos is notable. "Jack in the Box Tacos have a cult-like following, these fit the bill, were great!" one posted. Another recommended getting creative and adding some shredded lettuce and hot sauce after they come from the oven for added oomph. For around $13.99, you can grab a box of 16 gluten-free tacos. Air fry at 375 degrees for just five to six minutes.

Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp

Per Serving (4 oz) : 370 cal, 25 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 600 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (0 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 10 g protein

If coconut shrimp is your go-to at restaurants, try it at home. Costco stocks Royal Asia's two-pound box of frozen shrimp, which comes with sweet chili sauce. For around $15.99, you'll get a quality meal that many reviewers say taste perfect in the air fryer. "So good, [in my opinion] one of the best frozen Costco products for the air fryer," one Redditor wrote. Another said it's a new household favorite. Serve it up as a meal with a side of rice, or just snack on them!