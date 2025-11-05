7 Best Foods at the Costco Deli, According to Costco Fans

Costco‘s deli section is packed with ready-to-eat foods (including the infamous $5 rotisserie chicken) but there are so many other great options too, and new prepared meals are always hitting shelves. Shoppers are constantly trying the foods and sharing their opinions online, which is a great way to hear about something you might have missed before, or have been missing out on. Here are seven of the best foods at the Costco deli, according to fans.

Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice

The Kirkland Signature Stuffed Bell Peppers with Ground Beef & Rice is a solid and versatile meal, members say. “I like the stuffed peppers. I can cook em up then toss em in a tupperware with some mixed veggies and freeze em. Basically 8 meals for <$18,” one shopper said. “Another vote for the stuffed peppers, they’re such a solid dinner option,” another agreed.

Spicy Ahi Poke

Costco shoppers rave about the Spicy Ahi Poke. “Poke. Both the Spicy and Wasabi poke. Everyone here loves it,” one member said. “The poke went well with some sushi rice, shoyu, and sesame oil. Cost is definitely high, but probably worth it for one or two more purchases,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Grain & Celery Salad W/ Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Fans say the Kirkland Signature Grain & Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette is a hearty, delicious product. “The quinoa + celery salad with apple cider vinaigrette is BOMB, I’ll get that, a rotisserie chicken and a container of feta and eat it for lunch 🤤,” one happy customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is huge and great value for money. “Their Mac and cheese is surprisingly good if you need to feed a crowd,” one customer said. “For holidays, I take 4 containers of the Mac and cheese, add about 15 diced fresh jalapeños, and a couple cups of the bacon bits. Put in crockpot for 2-4 hours on low and it’s a feast,” another recommended.

Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Costco members love the Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes. “The meatloaf with mashed potatoes is really good,” one shopper said. “They had $3 or $5 off the package a while ago so I tried it. The meatloaf is your classic recipe and the potatoes were nice and buttery with a little bit of parsley.”

Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie

The Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie is a delicious and generously-portioned pie. “Chicken pot pie. You have to bake it but it’s so delicious with a little garlic salt & black pepper,” one shopper recommended. “I like it but I find it just a little too salty!” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad

The Kirkland Signature Mediterranean Orzo Pasta Salad is a fan-favorite deli meal. “The Mediterranean orzo with pepperoni was really good! Tried it for the first time and it had 10x more toppings than the Trader Joe’s version so I’ll be buying that instead as a quick lunch or side with dinner,” one happy shopper said.