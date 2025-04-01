11 Best Costco "Hot Buys" That Just Hit Shelves This Week

It's that time of the week! Costco has sent out its "Hot Buys" newsletter, unveiling some of the best deals on the hottest and most-shopped items of the moment. From easy-cook, delicious meals to household necessities like toilet paper and even viral beach bags, some sweet deals can be had at your local warehouse and online. Here are the 11 best Costco Hot Buys that hit shelves this week. Shop them now, before they are gone or the deals expire.

Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp

Shoppers love Kirkland Signature Garlic Butter Shrimp, a quick-prepare entree in the freezer section. Each box comes with two one-pound bags of shrimp, simmered in a savory garlic and butter sauce. Currently get the two-pound box for $5 off.

Wonderful Pistachios, Salt and Pepper

Wonderful Pistachios, Salt and Pepper, "seasoned with salt, spicy black pepper, with a dash of garlic," are always a great gluten-free, plant-based protein to keep around the house. Right now through April 6, the three-pound bag is $4 off. Available online and in-warehouse.

Envy Apples

Now is the time to bake that apple pie you have been talking about! Over in the produce section, stock up on Envy Apples. The delicious and juicy variety is currently $2 off a four-pound bag.

Beachcomber Bag

According to shoppers, the viral Costco Beachcomber Bag sells out every year and is a must-buy. It's usually $40, but the spacious and durable summer bag is $10 off ($30) in warehouses only. Colors vary by warehouse. You may also be able to order it same-day delivery for a little bit more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Mama Mancini's Jumbo Beef Meatballs

If you feel like a gourmet Italian meal but don't have time to do the cooking, Mama Mancini's Jumbo Beef Meatballs is an easy fix. The frozen, larger-than-life meatballs are frozen in a delicious Italian sauce and will trick your family members into thinking you spent hours in the kitchen cooking. The 48-ounce box is currently $3.50 off in warehouses.

Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Potato Chips

No potato chips are totally healthy, but these kettle-cooked chips are a much better option than the traditional variety. Boulder Canyon Avocado Oil Potato Chips contain just three ingredients: Potatoes, salt, and avocado oil, making them a much less processed snack. Get a bag for $1.60 off this week.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

If you start your Spring cleaning kick and realize you need a new vacuum, it's your lucky week. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, one of the brand's most popular models, is $100 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three, powerful cleaning modes.

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Homestyle Dressing and Dry Seasoning Mix

Ranch lovers rejoice! Two Hidden Valley Ranch products are currently on sale at Costco. Get the two-pack of the 40-ounce bottle of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Homestyle Dressing for $3.50 off online and in-warehouse. If you prefer the Hidden Valley Ranch Dry Seasoning Mix, the 20-ounce size is also $3.50 off.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is on sale just in time for your monthly TP stock-up. Get 30 rolls of the 213 sheet tissue, which is both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6 off in-warehouse and online.

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls

The cinnamon rolls in the Costco bakery are legendary, but not exactly great for your waistline. Annie's is a slightly healthier option. Annie's Organic Cinnamon Rolls, which are sold at Costco in a box of three, 17.5-ounce cans, are the "best cinnamon rolls ever, better than cinnabon," writes one Redditor, and are currently $4.50 off.

Brew Dr Organic Raw Kombucha

If you need a boost of good bacteria, stock up on this variety pack of Brew Dr Organic Raw Kombucha. It comes with six, 14-ounce bottles of three flavors: Clear Mind, Superberry, and Island Mango. It is currently $4 off.