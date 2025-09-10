7 Best Costco Items Under $10 This Week

There are thousands of items to choose from when shopping at Costco, ranging from around $1 to, at times, hundreds of thousands for a one-of-a-kind diamond ring. If you want to keep your bill on the lower side, there are many affordable finds at the store. Here are the 7 best Costco items under $10, many of which I buy on every shopping trip.

Eggs

Eggs are a must-buy item at Costco. The warehouse has the best deal in town, whether you prefer brown or white. Many shoppers and restaurant owners stock up on Costco eggs because they are cheap and last long. I get the brown organic eggs if they are in stock. But if not, I will pick up whatever else they have.

Rotisserie Chicken

You lose money if you don’t pick up a $5 rotisserie chicken at Costco. Whenever I go to the warehouse or order from Instacart, I get one or two precooked birds that are so inexpensive that the warehouse loses money. I use the meat in chicken salad and fried rice, and use the carcass for bone broth or chicken soup.

Freshly Baked Bread

I don’t eat much bread, but many shoppers swear by the freshly baked loaves in the bakery, including the rustic Italian bread for $5.99. Crunchy on the outside but soft on the inside it is perfect to dip in soups, slice for sandwich bread, or eat solo.

Gen Bake Donut Bites

I discovered Gen Bake Donut Bites this summer, and sorry Kirkland, they are now my favorite thing in the Costco bakery. I don’t even like donuts or donut holes, but I dream about the Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites weekly. The brand is adding Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites this month through November.

Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola

Over in the breakfast aisle, pick up a fan favorite: Kirkland Signature Organic Ancient Grain Granola, a 35.3-ounce bag of USDA organic granola infused with probiotic cultures, is delicious and great for your gut.

Organic Mediterranean Bagged Salad Kit (Or Another Kit!)

I always pick up salad bags at Costco. My favorite is Taylor Farms Organic Mediterranean Bagged Salad Kit. The two-bag set is filled with chopped vegetables: romaine, chicory, broccoli stalk, cauliflower, red cabbage, and carrots, flat bread strips, creamy crumbled feta cheese, and a delicious basil balsamic vinaigrette dressing. I add tomatoes and rotisserie chicken, and it’s amazing.

Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles

I love keeping a bag of Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles on hand for cooking, sprinkling on salads, and um, snacking on. A shopper offers the following hack: "Kirkland Signature Bacon Crumbles is one of our favorite Costco products. Upon opening the back, I use an ice cream scoop to put one scoop of bacon crumbles in a small plastic bag then close the bag with a twist tie. I repeat this for about 30 small bags of crumbles, and then put all these bags into a re-closable plastic bag which is stored in the freezer. When we want bacon for a salad, omelette, soup, pasta sauce, or whatever, I remove one bag (or two) of bacon crumbles from the freezer, spread and heat on a paper plate for 20-30 seconds, then add to salad, etc. Super bacon flavor! Super easy and neat," they say.