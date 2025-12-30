These Costco exclusives are only available to order online.

Some items at Costco are so exclusive you can’t even get them in-store. There is an entire section of “online-only” products that are available to members, ranging from gourmet food and food gifts to pantry staples. What are the best food and beverage items in the section to buy this week? Here are the 7 best Costco online-only finds to grab before the end of the year.

Dorm Room Snack Box

There are many fun gift ideas, including this $39.99 68-piece Dorm Room Snack Box, which includes favorites like Goldfish, Cheez-It, Kellogg’s, Pringles, Welch’s, Oreo, and Kraft Mac & Cheese. “I sent this to my kid at college to enjoy doing orientation week. I knew he’d be homesick and figured the variety would hit the spot. There was plenty of food in here for him, his 3 roommates, and to share with others on his wing. What a fun way to get to know your neighbors! Also, its as much less expensive than the one offered through the school – great value. I hope Costco continues to offer this because I’d probably send this again before midterms and then semester exams,” writes a shopper.

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops come with 10 pounds of meat, each pound individually wrapped. Get the box for $179.99 after $40 off. “Excellent shipping, excellent packaging, very convenient, excellent lamb chops,” writes a shopper. “The lamb chops were cut in 4 and were very tasty and tender. Will definitely buy again. Love that they are grass fed and humanely raised,” adds another.

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

If you like Chicago-style pizza, order Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza, 3-pack for $94.99. “The three pizzas were so tasty ! The melted cheese fulfill your mouth with a strong flavor! I highly recommend this product!” a shopper writes. “My parents lived in Chicago for a number of years and got to experience the variety of pizza places around the city (though more have popped up since they left) and when I visited I tried Giordano’s. It really is excellent and is the originator of the concept of a stuffed deep dish. When I saw these were on offer I thought sure, why not, almost on a lark. Once I saw that these shipped from Giordano’s themselves and not just some factory’s attempt at making something close to, I was even more excited. These have not disappointed – the tomatoes are great quality, the cheese is plentiful and gooey, the crust very buttery. I was definitely transported to the magnificent mile,” another adds.

The Fruit Company’s Columbia River Fruit Basket

The Fruit Company’s Columbia River Fruit Basket, $89.99, is another Costco shopper favorite. “I have gotten this twice and it is excellent and both parties loved it. Tons of fresh and delicious and sweet fruit,” writes a shopper. “I use this company often and always get rave reviews from the recipients. The fruit arrives fresh and ripe,” adds another.

Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones

Popcornopolis Ultimate Classic Assorted Tall Cones, Variety, 24-count, also has a cult following with shoppers. Get it for $74.99 after $15 off. “Was gifted 4 varieties in tall cones . Absolutely loved this popcorn. Every kernel was huge and popped to perfection and seasoned so delicious. Was very pleased to of found out Costco carries this awesome treat. Will be buying some soon,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon, 10.7 oz., 2-count, $21.99, is another insider favorite. “Darker and slightly richer-tasting than the non-organic Kirkland cinnamon. Both are delicious!” one shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

Soup dumplings are a specialty of some Chinese restaurants. Instead of dining out, order this Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings, which comes with three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper.