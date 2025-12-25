New Costco deals are live now, with savings on groceries, drinks, and household staples.

2025 is almost over. Luckily, Costco is ending the year on a money-saving note. A few new sales start this week as most holiday-related sales come to an end. And, there are lots of products to help fuel the post-holiday blues and get you ready to start 2026 off on a healthy note, while saving money, of course. What should you shop for before the end of the year? Here are the 11 best Costco sales starting this week.

Nutribullet Pro Plus

Invest in your New Year’s resolutions. A personal blender is an excellent option if you want to get in shape for 2026. Nutribullet Pro Plus delivers 1200 Watts of power, features signature extraction technology, and includes a pulse control function for making dips and sauces. Currently, get it online for $69.99, after $40 off, including shipping and handling.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

The warehouse has released its latest Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values booklet, valid from now through January 19, 2026. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are on major sale. The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of unflavored, gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. Get it this month for an additional $6 off, $23.99 with a three-item limit.

Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety Pack

Are you adding “eat more protein” to your New Year’s Resolutions? Costco is making it easy with the Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety pack, 16/6.7 oz, priced at $11.99 after $6 off, with an 8-item limit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Stock your home with toilet paper for the new year. Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is on sale. Get 30 rolls of the 213-sheet tissue, both clog-safe and septic-safe, for $6.60 off in-warehouse and online.

Olipop 12 oz Prebiotics Soda Variety Packe

“Drink healthier soda” is another popular resolution, and Costco has a sale on one of the most popular running through January 4. Olipop 12 oz Prebiotics Soda Variety Pack is $39.99 after $15 off. “Taste great and a great deal thanks Costco please keep carrying Olipop,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

Costco is basically the only place I buy coffee. As part of their new Members’ Only Savings drop, Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, is $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

I also go on a big cleaning kick after the holidays, so having enough laundry detergent on hand is key. This month, there are several to choose from Tide HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, the large 152-load bottle, is $5 off. All Free & Clear Plus Liquid Laundry Detergent is also $5 off.

Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink

I only drink energy drinks right before a workout. My go-to is Celsius. Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink Variety Packs, 18/12 fl oz, are $6 off, limited to 10 packs. This includes the Vibe flavors, my favorite.

FIJI Natural Artesian Water

Fiji water is on rare sale. This 24-pack of FIJI Natural Artesian Water

24/500 mL, is $4.50 off with a 10-item limit.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Amp up your protein intake with this five-pound bag of Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins. They are frozen, uncooked, made with white-meat chicken, and contain no preservatives. Take $5.50 off.

Dot’s Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists, Variety Pack

Dot’s Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists Variety Pack includes 32 bags of Seasoned Pretzel Twists, including Original, Parmesan Garlic, and Honey Mustard. “Love the variety. Great flavor options. I put these in the snack bags for my son’s team and the kids loved them. Also great for a quick grab and go,” writes a shopper. They are $4 off until January 11.