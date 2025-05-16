11 Hot Costco Deals From This Week's "Savings Spotlight"

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Every month, Costco releases a new batch of "Savings Spotlight" deals, which include some of the most significant price cuts and sensational markdowns on everything from major appliances to food and beverages. I just got the monthly email last night, and this month's deals are live and valid from May 14 until June 8, or until supplies last. Full disclaimer: Some of these savings are so major, that there are item limits. So get your shopping done now, before they sell out.

Gatorade Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack

Spring sports are in full effect, so what better time to stock up on thirst-quenching drinks? Gatorade Thirst Quencher, Variety Pack, 20 fl oz, 24-count comes with eight bottles each of lemon-lime, fruit punch, and orange Gatorade. Take $4.10 off in-warehouse prices or on Instacart.

Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil

Over the past few months, the price of tin foil has increased due to tariff wars, so you don't want to sleep on this deal. Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil, 12" x 83.33 yd, 2-count is currently $5.50 off in-warehouse and online.

Sun Bum Original Sunscreen 2-Pack

Sunscreen is about to be in high demand. Get a 2-pack of one of my family's favorite sun protection options, Sun Bum Original, SPF 50, 5 oz, 2-pack, while it's on sale. Take $4.50 off the brand's trademark block, approved by The Skin Cancer Foundation, in-warehouse and online.

Nestle Ice Cream, Variety Pack

My kids have varying tastes in ice cream bars, so this Nestle Ice Cream, Variety Pack, comes in clutch. The 40-count, which includes 12 vanilla sandwiches, 16 Drumsticks, and 12 cookie dipped bars is $3 off the in-warehouse price.

Tattooed Chef Organic Acai Bowls

Need a quick but nutritious breakfast? Tattooed Chef Organic Acai Bowls is an easy but delicious version of an Acai bowl. Each pack comes with six bowls of blended fruit and granola, super easy to assemble, and a refreshing morning meal in the summer months. Get the pack for $4 off in-warehouse.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

This five-pound bag of Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins is kid-approved. Made with white meat chicken and no preservatives, you can feel good about serving them to your family. Take $5.20 off this month.

Naked Juice Smoothies Variety Pack

I love grab-and-go juices, especially for mornings that I don't have time to make smoothies for the kids. This Naked Juice Smoothies Variety Pack comes with a dozen 10 fl oz bottles, three each of Strawberry Banana, Mighty Mango, Blue Machine, and Pina Colada. Take $4.50 off in-warehouse only.

Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend Coffee

The price of coffee has gone way up due to the tariff situation. This month, Costco is offering lots of deals on beans and pods, including $5.50 off a two-pound bag of Peet's Coffee Major Dickason's Blend Coffee, Dark Roast, Whole Bean. Get it online or in-warehouse.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP11 with Replacement Filter

I know that Dyson purifiers aren't cheap, but trust me: You need one, and now is the time to invest in the summer essential. The Dyson Purifier Cool TP11 with Replacement Filter is on rare sale, at $110 off the already low Costco price. Not only does it offer whole-room purification, but it also cools quickly and comes in handy for those days you don't want to turn on the AC but are feeling a little too warm.

Sealy Posturepedic 12" Hybrid Mattress

Don't sleep (or do, actually!) on the best mattress deal of the season. Get a Queen-sized Sealy Posturepedic 12" Hybrid Mattress for just $479.99 delivered after $120 off. The super comfy bed pairs the brand's cooling and cushioning SealyCool™ Gel Foam with traditional coils with all Sealy foam meeting CertiPUR-US® Standards. Other sizes are available, with the Full, $110 off, and the King, $150 off.

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar pre-cooked burgers are perfect for throwing on the grill, in a pan or the airfryer, or simply heating in the microwave. A box containing eight 32-ounce gluten-free patties without nitrites or nitrates added is currently $4 off. See the full list of items on sale at Costco this month here.