The #1 Drink To Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian

Let's face it: being constipated is not something you want for your day. It can be uncomfortable and cause stomach pain, bloating, and gas, all of which can quickly derail your plans. If you find yourself in this uncomfortable situation, there are a few things you can do to bring some relief, such as finding the right foods or drinks to help you poop.

Not getting enough fiber, dehydration, or eating a lot of processed foods can lead to constipation. Focusing on increasing fiber intake and drinking a lot of water can help you prevent constipation, but what about those moments when it still creeps in and threatens to ruin your day? For a quick solution when you need to poop, reaching for foods like prunes, raisins, sweet potato, chia seeds, or black beans can help. It's not just food that can help, though. There are a few drinks that can help as well.

Aside from water to help you stay hydrated, Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN says that coffee is one of the best drinks to choose when relieving constipation. And if you're not a coffee drinker, she says prune juice is an excellent alternative.

The #1 drink to help you poop is coffee.

There a few key reasons many of us feel the need to use the bathroom as soon as we've had our morning coffee.

For one, drinking coffee interacts with your digestive system. According to Manaker, "It stimulates the gastrointestinal tract, which increases peristalsis—the movements your intestines make to push content toward the exit." In other words, drinking coffee makes your colon muscles contract, which usually leads to a bowel movement.

In addition to stimulating your gastrointestinal tract, "coffee's natural acidity may increase stomach acid production, further aiding in digestion," says Manaker.

Both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee also contains acids that boost specific hormones called gastrin—which can increase muscle contractions that cause you to poop.

Manaker says that for many people, "the mere act of drinking a warm liquid in the morning can stimulate bowel movements." However, she adds, "it's worth noting that people's reactions to coffee can vary, with some more sensitive to its effects than others."

If you're a coffee drinker, keep enjoying that cup of joe and the digestive movements that come with it. But, if you're not a lover of coffee, there is still a drink option for you to try when you're constipated and need to poop.

If you don't like coffee, try prune juice when you need to poop.

Not everyone can stomach a glass of prune juice, but it's a great alternative to coffee when you need a drink to help you go to the bathroom.

"Prune juice is often hailed as a natural remedy for constipation due to its dietary fiber and sorbitol," says Manaker. "The fiber in prune juice adds bulk to the stool, which helps to promote bowel movements. Sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol found in prunes, works as a laxative by drawing water into the intestines, softening the stool, and making it easier to pass."

She notes that "this combination of effects makes prune juice an effective and gentle way to alleviate constipation and promote regular bowel movements."

At the end of the day, Manaker says staying hydrated is the most important thing, because it "promotes healthy bowel movements and overall digestive health."