The Only Dumbbell Workout I Do to Keep My Arms Toned After 40

g19As you enter your 40s, you may start to notice a pesky “armpit pooch” or extra underarm flab develop. The good news is that dumbbell training—whether at home, in the gym, or on the go—is an incredibly effective way to strengthen and tone your arms as you age. To help inspire you, we spoke with a fitness expert who shares the only dumbbell workout she does to keep her arms sculpted and strong after 40.

Why are dumbbells such an excellent tool?

“Dumbbells are smart because they force symmetry and mimic real-life situations. There’s nothing dumb about dumbbells or resistance bands or machines because all movement is good movement,” says Christy Swaid, founder and health coach of Checkered Flag Living & HEAL Inc., world champion woman athlete, and nutrition and fitness expert. “However, when it comes to toning arms, dumbbells develop independent balance, coordination, and strength, whereas resistance bands and machines allow room for dominant muscles to take over from the weaker places. To get maximum results for toning arms, dumbbells are your BFF.”

Christy’s dumbbell routine may help you effectively address age-related changes like osteoporosis (decreased bone density), metabolism slow-down, and cardiovascular issues (which can negatively impact endurance and energy).

A Productive Dumbbell Workout To Try After 40 for Strong, Toned Arms

“The art of multi-tasking” is what powers Christy’s arm day routine. What does this mean, exactly? Head to your go-to cardio machine or lace up your sneakers for a brisk walk.

“Add to this cardio investment (heart health) extra weight with handheld dumbbells,” Christy says. “Choose a weight that will allow you to perform multiple sets of 10 to 20 reps … This routine supports your muscle tone, cardio health, bone density, and if you do it with your friends, it will help your mental and emotional challenges that are also associated with menopause. You’ve got this!”

Christy includes multiple dumbbell exercises into this regimen, outlined below. Select a light weight to start to avoid injury. As you progress, increase the weight. According to Christy, two-pound dumbbells are a stellar starting point to develop proper form, posture, and muscle memory.

Bicep Curls

“This move builds strength for lifting and carrying things including groceries and babies,” Christy tells us.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides, using a supinated grip. Bend your elbows to curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Use control to lower.

Bicep Hammer Curls

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, using a neutral grip. Keep your arms completely extended at your sides and relax your shoulders. With your palms facing inward, curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Use control to lower.

Overhead Presses

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height.

Tricep Kickbacks

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing inward. Hinge forward just a bit, keeping your back flat and core engaged. Bend both elbows to bring the weights by your sides. Extend your elbows to press the dumbbells back. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the motion.

Tricep Extensions